Here’s how you can stay at Britt and Taz’s home from The Block!

The prize-winning home from The Block is set to launch as an Airbnb in the New Year.

Built by contestants Britt and Taz, the four-bedroom pad in Daylesford, Victoria, sold to an anonymous buyer for $3.41 million during the season finale last month.

The police officers, who hail from Newman, WA, took home over half a million dollars in profit after their win.

You could stay in Briitt and Taz’s winning pad! (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Now, according to the Herald Sun, once the duo settles with the property’s new owners in January, there are plans to open the home as a short-term rental from as soon as February.

“They will use it as an Airbnb,” The Block auctioneer Mark Nunn told the publication.

“So, from the early new year, you will be able to have a weekend up there. And it will be popular too, very popular on the Airbnb market.”

Though Mark wasn’t sure what the home may be rented out for, similar stays in the area around the same time of year are currently fetching upwards of $3000 for a weekend.

Along with its four bedrooms, House Three also features three bathrooms, a guest suite, and an open-plan dining and living area complete with a stone-clad fireplace.

Britt and Taz tied for the most room reveal wins on this year’s season. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/the-block)

Britt and Taz’s efforts saw them take home first place in the main bedroom, kitchen, kids’ bedrooms, and back of house weeks, with the judges complimenting them on their organic coastal luxury theme.

The parents-of-two tied for the most room reveal wins with fellow contestants, Robby and Mat, who only ended up pocketing a profit of $109,999 on auction day.

House four’s Sonny and Alicia took home $120,000, and it was bad news for both Han and Can and Emma and Ben, whose properties passed in after failing to attract bids above the asking price.

They are parents to Carter, 4, and Myla, 2. (Credit: These images were originally published on nine.com.au/TheBlock)

Britt and Taz said their win was bittersweet as a result of what happened on auction day.

“This is life-changing for us, it’s incredible. It’s our mortgage paid off,” they said. “It’s mixed emotions, though, as we really wanted everyone to walk away a winner and sell their houses.”

“I thought our auction set the tone for everyone else. We took it upon ourselves to do that, and we were shocked more than anything.”

“We had worked as a team right to the end, so it’s just a bit hard for us to see what has happened today,” they said at the time.