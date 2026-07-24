This $5 snack hack is saving Aussie mums after school!

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Imagine this: You’re craving a snack, but don’t want to spend too much money on it. We’ve all been there.

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Or maybe the kids are begging you for a treat, and you’re not too sure where to start.

Thankfully, Red Rooster has come to the rescue by permanently reducing six menu items to less than five dollars!

Yes, you read that correctly. So grab your coins, and keep an eye out for the CHOOK CHANGE menu.

Six snacks for under five dollars? Yes please. (Credit: Red Rooster)

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It might be hard to imagine, since five dollars can’t get you much these days, but we promise, this is not a hoax!

According to Red Rooster, this isn’t just a sneaky flash sale. The budget prices are officially locked in for good.

So, what can you get for under $5?

From now on, you can get the following for under five dollars:

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We suggest mixing and matching. (Credit: Red Rooster)

Grab a full meal for less than $10

Want to stretch your dollars further?

We suggest grabbing these bundles so you can enjoy an entire meal for under $10:

The two-kid snack pack: Get 4 Cheesy Nuggets ($3.95) + one Small Chips ($2.00), and 4 Regular Nuggets ($3.95) for $9.90.

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The best part? The bargain prices will be available seven days a week, and you don’t need to have a minimum spend to access them.

You can also buy as many as you want!

Get them in-person or at the self-service kiosks, and via click and collect. Keep that in mind, because you won’t be able to get them delivered to your place!

