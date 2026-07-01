The $10 roast chook bargain that’s officially cheaper than the supermarket!

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If you’re looking for an excuse to not cook dinner tonight, Red Rooster has come to the rescue.

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So forget the weekday rushes, because from today (July 1), the fast-food company is slashing the price of its Whole Roast Chicken to just $10.00 every Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, as part of a limited-time deal.

A $10 chicken is the perfect excuse for a lunch or dinner treat, especially at the start of the week. (Credit: Red Rooster)

Beat the supermarkets

In a win for your grocery budget, the deal for this golden, juicy chook is cheaper than the supermarkets, where the standard roast chook costs $13.00 on average.

If you’re stuck for ideas on how to make the most of this bargain, might we suggest three of New Idea’s best roast chicken recipes that can be made in four steps?

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Before you plan to stockpile roast chickens while the deal lasts, there’s a limit of two per customer, but that’s more than enough to feed yourself and the family!

But don’t stress, there’s no need to panic and dash straight to Red Rooster, because the bargain price is waiting for you all day from Monday to Wednesday.

The lunch and dinner possibilities are endless, but the deal won’t be around forever. (Credit: Red Rooster)

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How long can you get a Whole Roast Chicken for $10 at Red Rooster?

If you’re keen to snap this deal up, just remember that you can’t get your chooks delivered, and the offer isn’t available via click and collect. It can only be secured by dining in, takeaway or drive-thru.

You also won’t be able to enjoy this deal forever, because it finishes on Tuesday, August 18.

Red Rooster is also giving Aussies the chance to win $20,000 worth of prizes, including free roast chickens for a year.

Read more about it here.

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