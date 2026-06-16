“A fresh reason to pick it up”: 90s freezer dessert gets sweet makeover

From the depths of the supermarket freezer aisle sits a humble retro cardboard box containing the go-to ice-cream dessert of an entire Australian generation.

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And in 2026 we’re living in a 90s nostalgia resurgence in all the best ways: low-waisted jeans, vinyl records, digital cameras, and, it seems, the precious Streets’ Viennetta has joined that list.

But Kalli Swaik, Marketing Director at Streets, would say otherwise.

Salted caramel all wrapped up in a Viennetta, what more could you want? (Credit: Streets)

Is Viennetta still available in Australia?

“Viennetta has never really gone anywhere! She’s always been there at the bottom of the dessert door in freezers,” she exclusively tells New Idea.

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“What’s having a real moment is that connectedness, that nostalgia. People are looking back a bit more, and maybe it’s because of the state of the world at the moment?” Kalli offers.

Four decades of Viennetta and Streets thought it was high time to bring it back to the forefront, but with a twist. Joining the likes of the original Vanilla Viennetta, is Viennetta Salted Caramel.

“Viennetta has such a storied history in Australian culture. We’re giving people a fresh reason to pick it up. We felt it time to create some excitement.”

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A storied Viennetta history

Some things really do happen for a reason. And as Kalli tells me, we’ve got an ice-cream machinery malfunction to thank for those iconic Viennetta concertina-style ripples.

It originated in early 80s UK, but like many Australian ‘discoveries’, we’ve claimed Viennetta as our own, and it quickly became the 90s go-to dessert for many Aussie households.

Often described as the dessert you’d pull out for those slightly fancier at-home occasions; it was the decadent ice-cream treat that brought people together.

And perhaps it’s because of this association with shared moments that might explain why Viennetta has withstood the test of time: three decades on, and 2 million are produced per week.

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“It wasn’t just an everyday dessert, it was special family dinners, events, Christmas. That’s what keeps it so fresh in people’s memories,” Kalli explains.

And it was the theatrical, sensory experience that made it the ultimate mark of sophistication.

“The act of cutting into it, slicing it, dividing it, hearing that beautiful crack as you cut through the layers of chocolate.”

Kalli says fans have fallen in love with the Salted Caramel Viennetta. (Credit: Streets)

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Viennetta for all

Generations on, and Viennetta still demands a seat at the table, and what better way for a reintroduction than with the addition of timeless salted caramel?

“We want to make it even more accessible to a younger audience with a flavour they know and love and that they feel ownership over,” she explains to us.

With the balanced depth of silky sweet caramel and subtly salty undertone, the Salted Caramel Viennetta might just have you questioning the ‘original is always better’ philosophy.

There’s been a massive online response surrounding its discovery, as well as its rediscovery for those who grew up with it, serving as a reminder of joy, connection and celebration.

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Who doesn (Credit: Streets )

“I think this is a really beautiful product and something we’re excited to explore further in ’27 and beyond,” she elaborates.

“A whole new generation out there is discovering it and it’s really fun to be there alongside them.”

Viennetta Salted Caramel now permanently resides alongside the Viennetta Vanilla, available in Coles and Metcash supermarkets nationwide, RRP $8.00.

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