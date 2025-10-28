  •  
Advertisement
Home FOOD

62 of our best cake recipes for every occasion

The only cake recipe collection you'll need, all from the New Idea Food test kitchen.
Brand logo of New Idea Food
Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Profile picture of Lauren Mills Journalist
Making a cakeCanva

Everyone loves a slice of cake, right? It’s one of those things that universally brings us all together, around the kitchen table. It’s safe to say that no occasion is complete without a delicious cake to put a smile on everyone’s face.

Advertisement

We have the best cake recipes for all occasions and preferences – whether it’s a birthday cake, a special cake for a celebration, or a ‘just because’ cake, you will not be disappointed with this collection!

New Idea’s best cake recipes

caramel top deck cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Caramel Top Deck Cheesecake

A heavenly creation of biscuits, caramel and all things nice.

Passionfruit Blueberry Ricotta Cake with Lemon Cream
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Passionfruit Blueberry Ricotta Cake with Lemon Cream

Deliciously sweet and packed with summer goodness!

Advertisement
Banana almond cake with toffee sauce
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Banana Almond Cake with Toffee Sauce

A heavenly dessert to spoil everyone!

frosted-passionfruit-buttercake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Frosted Passionfruit Buttercake

Passionfruit lovers won’t be able to resist this tropical delight!

passionfruit-and-mango-refrigerator-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Passionfruit and Mango Refrigerator Cake

Deliciously sweet and full of summery goodness!

berry-rhubarb-topped-cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Berry Rhubarb Topped Cheesecake

Two of the yummiest fruits in the same dish!

Advertisement
no-back-berry-biscoff-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

No-Bake Raspberry Biscoff Cake

This cake is pure decadence, and you don’t even need to turn on the oven.

Caramel-Toblerone-Cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Caramel Toblerone Cheesecake

You simply must try this divine dessert!

snickers-cheescake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Nutty Snickers Cheesecake

The dream cake for Snickers fans, it really satisfies!

apple-crumble-cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Apple Crumble Cheesecake

So nice, you’ll want to make it twice!

Advertisement
choc-fudge-air-fryer-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Choc Fudge Air Fryer Cake

Not just for the kids to get stuck into…

frozen-caramel-snickers-cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Frozen Caramel Snickers Cheesecake

An irresistible chilled treat of caramel and chocolate! This is undoubtedly one of our best cake recipes.

Passionfruit-Cake-with-Passionfruit-Drizzle
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Passionfruit Cake with Passionfruit Drizzle

Looking for a showstopper dessert cake? Then go no further!

Nutella-Donuts-Layered-Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Nutella Donuts Layered Cake

This cake has the “wow” factor you’re looking for!

Advertisement
kit-kat-cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Kit-Kat Cheesecake

A cracker dessert to impress…without all the stress.

ginger-fluff-sponge-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Ginger Fluff Sponge Cake

This recipe was passed down by a classic Country Women’s Association stalwart. It has had a recent renaissance for one reason: sponge! It’s irresistibly fluffy.

3-Ingredient-Nutella-Fudge-Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

3-Ingredient Nutella Fudge Cake

It just doesn’t get easier – or yummier!

best-cake-recipes
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Cinnamon Doughnut Cheesecake with Jam Sauce

This impressive crowd-pleasing dessert is heavenly!

Advertisement
Kingston-Biscuit-Cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Kingston Biscuit Cheesecake

This no-bake dessert is as easy as it is mouth-watering.

best-cake-recipes
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Easy Orange Cake

Oranges give real zest to this easy orange cake, which is easy to make and can be frozen for up to 6 weeks.

caramilk-cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Caramilk Cheesecake

The depth of flavour in the caramelised white chocolate takes this cheesecake to new heights.

No-bake-Neapolitan-cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

No-Bake Neapolitan Cheesecake

This fun take on Neapolitan ice cream takes only 30 mins to prep, and there’s no cooking needed!

Advertisement
Lemon-drizzle-yoghurt-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Lemon Drizzle Yoghurt Cake

This yoghurt and lemon drizzle cake is refreshingly zesty, and one of our most popular cake recipes.

oreo-caramel-cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Oreo Caramel Cheesecake

Now this is one dessert that will REALLY impress!

orange-velvet-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Orange Velvet Cake

A new twist on an old favourite!

best-cake-recipes
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

World’s Easiest Lemon Meringue Cake

The simple hack behind this super-easy, super yummy cake will make your day!

Advertisement
Best-Ever-Black-Forest-Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Best Ever Black Forest Cake

This mouth-watering retro classic is even better than you remember!

best-cake-recipes
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Blueberry Custard Cheesecake

Make sure you savour this one.

Wagon-Wheel-Cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Wagon Wheel Cheesecake

Looking for a showstopper cake? Then go no further!

Lindt-Chocolate-Truffle-Cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Lindt Chocolate Truffle Cheesecake

The Lindt truffles make this cake feel oh-so-special.

Advertisement
Jaffa Cake with Warm Chocolate Drizzle
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Jaffa Cake with Warm Chocolate Drizzle

Calling all Jaffa fans! You’re going to love this cake.

Caramel-banana-coconut-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Caramel, Banana and Coconut Cake

Just add a drizzle of caramel sauce to this banana cake with cream cheese frosting for a combo no one will be able to resist.

Neapolitan-Cake-with-Frosting-Rosettes
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Neapolitan Cake with Frosting Rosettes

The ultimate cake for any celebration – this cake is much easier than it looks!

apple-steusel-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Apple Streusel Cake

A European-style cake that’s full of apples and finished with a crunchy streusel topping.

Advertisement
Chocolate-Mint-Layer-Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chocolate Mint Layer Cake

Take a simple cake packet mix to a whole new level!

Honey-Cinnamon-Streusel-Ricotta-Cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Honey Cinnamon Streusel Ricotta Cheesecake

Looking for a cheesecake that will REALLY impress?

Red-Velvet-Cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Red Velvet Cheesecake

Red velvet cupcake fans will be drooling over this bright red cheesecake, and its base is made of Choc Ripple biscuits.

Banoffee-Mousse-Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

5-Ingredient Banoffee Mousse Cake

It just doesn’t get easier – or yummier! – than this delicious NO-BAKE dessert.

Advertisement
Peach-custard-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Peach Custard Cake

With sliced peaches elegantly baked into the top crust, the peach custard cake is a beautiful recipe to make when needing to bring a plate.

No-Bake-Mochaccino-Layer-Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

No-Bake Mochaccino Layer Cake

It doesn’t get easier than this!

Fudgy-Chocolate-Meringue-Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Fudgy Chocolate Meringue Cake

Now THIS is a cake!

Chocolate-cake-with-coffee-frosting
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Chocolate Cake with Coffee Frosting

This luscious chocolate cake is one of our best cake recipes and is perfect for afternoon tea or a special celebration.

Advertisement
lime-coconut-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Lime Coconut Cake

This old-fashioned favourite can be whipped up in no time.

Raspberry-and-Cream-Sponge-Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Raspberry and Cream Sponge Cake

Looks as gorgeous as it tastes!

SEMI-NAKED-CHOCOLATE-CAKE
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Semi-Naked Chocolate Celebration Cake

A must-have for all chocoholics! 

caramel-mocha-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Caramel Mocha Cake

Make an all-time favourite that everyone will love.

Advertisement
hummingbird-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Semi-Naked Hummingbird Cake

Be inspired – this stunning creation is great to share at any party or celebration.

baklava-cheesecake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Baklava Cheesecake

A delicious twist on the traditional Mediterranean dessert.

white-chocolate-mudcake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

White Chocolate and Berry Mud Cake

Go on, treat yourself. Serve this spectacular celebration cake as a dessert or with a cuppa.

rainbow-marble-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Rainbow Marble Buttercake

It’s just 50 cents per serve, great for a kids’ birthday party!

Advertisement
sticky-date-slab-cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Sticky Date Slab Cake with Salted Caramel Sauce 

You love sticky date pudding – why not try a sticky date cake?

Spiced-Maple-and-Mascarpone-Cream-Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Spiced Maple and Mascarpone Cream Cake

You and your guests will give the thumbs up to this dessert!

black forest cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Black Forest Cake

A retro delight, sure to please a crowd!

Nectarine and Raspberry Shortcake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Nectarine and Raspberry Shortcake

A make-ahead treat worth sharing.

Advertisement
Spiced Pear and Thyme Cake with Biscoff Drizzle
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Spiced Pear and Thyme Cake with Biscoff Drizzle

The perfect sweet finish to any meal!

Pina Colada Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Pina Colada Cake

Perfect for those who love to get caught in the rain…

Vanilla Buttercake with Coconut Ice Frosting
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Vanilla Buttercake with Coconut Ice Frosting

It’s pretty AND delicious.

Berry Jam Upside-Down Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Berry Jam Upside-Down Cake

You’ll be wanting more in no time.

Advertisement
Nutella Choc-Extreme Cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Nutella Choc-Extreme Cake

It’s the dessert to end all desserts!

Rhubarb and custard cake
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Rhubarb and Custard Cake

Rhubarb and custard are a match made in heaven!

Carrot and pistachio loaf

Carrot and Pistachio Loaf

Your kitchen will smell heavenly!

Caramel Macadamia Viennetta
(© Are Media, contentshop.com.au)

Caramel Macadamia Viennetta

The ’90s classic is trending again!

Advertisement
Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Erin Roberts Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication in Creative Writing at UTS and a Graduate Certificate in Editing and Electronic Publishing at Macquarie University, Erin finally found her dream job at Are Media in 2022, working across New Idea Food, Diabetic Living, Women's Weekly Food, and Better Homes & Gardens. During her time at Are Media, Erin has worked across both print and digital titles. Although a writer and sub-editor by training, Erin is a passionate foodie at heart. When off-duty, you’ll find Erin in her happy place - her kitchen - baking up a storm, or pounding the pavement as a (very) amateur runner. One of her proudest moments was the first time her macarons had ‘feet’. Erin was also one of the masses who learnt to make sourdough during lockdown, and still bakes fresh loaves for her family each week. Erin is a mum to two boys who are very supportive of her hobby and are enthusiastic taste testers!

Profile picture of Lauren Mills
Journalist Lauren Mills Digital Content Producer

Lauren Mills currently works as a Digital Content Producer for Are Media. She writes primarily for New Idea though she also occasionally produces stories for other publications under the company name such as Now To Love and Who. Lauren began her studies at RMIT University in 2021, studying for a Bachelor of Communications, majoring in Journalism. As part of her time at RMIT, she completed a semester abroad where she continued her degree at North Carolina State University in the United States. Lauren later moved to South Australia and transferred her course to the University of South Australia where her degree transformed into a Bachelor of Journalism and Professional Writing - she then began her career in media in September 2023. Lauren produces articles covering all things fashion, health, beauty, and entertainment but particularly enjoys writing about travel, the latest TV shows, upcoming movies, and shopping content, however, her passion lies in all things music.

Related stories

Want the latest food content?

Sign up to our Food Newsletter for recipes tips, advice and offers.

sign up

Disclaimer: By joining, you agree to our Privacy Policy & Terms of Use

FOLLOW US:

Instagram

Advertisement
Advertisement