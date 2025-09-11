15 indulgent brownie recipes, perfect for sharing

Brownies are the ultimate indulgence.
Whether you’re in the mood for a classic fudgy chocolate brownie, something a little bit fancy served warm with a sauce or ice-cream, or with a creative twist like a brownie ‘pizza’, our recipe collection has got you covered!
This is the ultimate, super chocolate-y brownie, dressed to impress with a ganache beret and topped with a fresh raspberry.
This yummy and creative dessert uses an easy brownie packet mix. Get the kids to help with the “toppings”!
These classic brownies have chopped pecans for a little crunch, and coffee to boost the dark chocolate.
For lovers of coconut, this delectable brownie tastes just like a Bounty…but better!
This is the ultimate Aussie dessert, with Tim Tams scattered through the brownie mix, as well as on top for decoration.
Raspberries and chocolate are a match made in heaven, and the cheesecake topping takes these brownies to god tier.
If you loved a glass of Milo as a kid (or still do!), this easy brownie recipe is for you!
These ruby red treats are as pretty as they are softly delicious, finished with a cream cheese frosting.
Because Nutella goes with everything.
Love chocolate? Love coffee? Swipe right on this brownie recipe!
Chocolate Flake & Cherry Brownie Pudding
This brownie-pudding hybrid is inspired by Black Forest cake, and the family will be fighting for seconds!
These incredible brownies have ANZAC biscuits as both the base and topping, really taking them to the next level!
Biscoff. In a brownie. Need we say more?
Secret, shortcut ingredient: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.
These golden delights have the SWEETEST crunch.
Test Kitchen Tips: How to make the perfect brownie
Our experience is that people are always impressed by a homemade brownie that you’ve made from scratch, but they are actually incredibly easy to make. Whether you prefer your brownies perfectly fudgy or still slightly gooey in the centre, the secret lies in the baking time. Other than that, there’s very little to “mess up”.
This can largely depend on your oven, so if your brownies are turning out a bit dry or cake-like, try knocking the time back by a few minutes and see if that makes a difference. Experiment a little until you get the texture you prefer, and make note of the time and oven temperature.