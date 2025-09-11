  •  
15 indulgent brownie recipes, perfect for sharing

There's a reason why brownies are a stand-out favourite in the dessert world!
Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Brownies are the ultimate indulgence.

Whether you’re in the mood for a classic fudgy chocolate brownie, something a little bit fancy served warm with a sauce or ice-cream, or with a creative twist like a brownie ‘pizza’, our recipe collection has got you covered!

Chocolate Fudge Brownie
This is the ultimate, super chocolate-y brownie, dressed to impress with a ganache beret and topped with a fresh raspberry.

RECIPE
Brownie Marshmallow Pizza
This yummy and creative dessert uses an easy brownie packet mix. Get the kids to help with the “toppings”!

Recipe
Choc pecan brownies
These classic brownies have chopped pecans for a little crunch, and coffee to boost the dark chocolate.

RECIPE
Coconut Bounty Brownie
For lovers of coconut, this delectable brownie tastes just like a Bounty…but better!

RECIPE
Espresso Tim Tam Brownie
This is the ultimate Aussie dessert, with Tim Tams scattered through the brownie mix, as well as on top for decoration.

RECIPE
Raspberry Ripple Cheesecake Brownie
Raspberries and chocolate are a match made in heaven, and the cheesecake topping takes these brownies to god tier.

RECIPE
Chocolate Milo brownies
If you loved a glass of Milo as a kid (or still do!), this easy brownie recipe is for you!

recipe
Red Velvet Brownies
These ruby red treats are as pretty as they are softly delicious, finished with a cream cheese frosting.

recipe
4-ingredient Nutella air fryer brownies
Because Nutella goes with everything.

recipe
Marbled Mocha Cheesecake Brownie
Love chocolate? Love coffee? Swipe right on this brownie recipe!

recipe
Chocolate Flake and Cherry Brownie Pudding
This brownie-pudding hybrid is inspired by Black Forest cake, and the family will be fighting for seconds!

recipe
Anzac Brownie
These incredible brownies have ANZAC biscuits as both the base and topping, really taking them to the next level!

recipe
Biscoff Swirl Brownie
Biscoff. In a brownie. Need we say more?

recipe
Peanut Butter Choc Brownie
Secret, shortcut ingredient: Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups.

recipe
Caramel Cornflake Brownie
These golden delights have the SWEETEST crunch.

recipe
Test Kitchen Tips: How to make the perfect brownie

Our experience is that people are always impressed by a homemade brownie that you’ve made from scratch, but they are actually incredibly easy to make. Whether you prefer your brownies perfectly fudgy or still slightly gooey in the centre, the secret lies in the baking time. Other than that, there’s very little to “mess up”.

This can largely depend on your oven, so if your brownies are turning out a bit dry or cake-like, try knocking the time back by a few minutes and see if that makes a difference. Experiment a little until you get the texture you prefer, and make note of the time and oven temperature.

Erin Roberts Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication in Creative Writing at UTS and a Graduate Certificate in Editing and Electronic Publishing at Macquarie University, Erin finally found her dream job at Are Media in 2022, working across New Idea Food, Diabetic Living, Women's Weekly Food, and Better Homes & Gardens. During her time at Are Media, Erin has worked across both print and digital titles. Although a writer and sub-editor by training, Erin is a passionate foodie at heart. When off-duty, you’ll find Erin in her happy place - her kitchen - baking up a storm, or pounding the pavement as a (very) amateur runner. One of her proudest moments was the first time her macarons had ‘feet’. Erin was also one of the masses who learnt to make sourdough during lockdown, and still bakes fresh loaves for her family each week. Erin is a mum to two boys who are very supportive of her hobby and are enthusiastic taste testers!

New Idea Food

For more than 90 years, New Idea has inspired and delighted Australians of all ages with their trusty home-cooked ideas and helpful tips. Today, the talented team in the New Idea Test Kitchen still create the much-loved recipes, hacks, and know-how on everything food.

