15 indulgent brownie recipes, perfect for sharing

Brownies are the ultimate indulgence.

Whether you’re in the mood for a classic fudgy chocolate brownie, something a little bit fancy served warm with a sauce or ice-cream, or with a creative twist like a brownie ‘pizza’, our recipe collection has got you covered!

Test Kitchen Tips: How to make the perfect brownie

Our experience is that people are always impressed by a homemade brownie that you’ve made from scratch, but they are actually incredibly easy to make. Whether you prefer your brownies perfectly fudgy or still slightly gooey in the centre, the secret lies in the baking time. Other than that, there’s very little to “mess up”.

This can largely depend on your oven, so if your brownies are turning out a bit dry or cake-like, try knocking the time back by a few minutes and see if that makes a difference. Experiment a little until you get the texture you prefer, and make note of the time and oven temperature.

