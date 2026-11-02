Snezana’s next chapter revealed after Sam Wood’s bail denial

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. If you, or anyone that you know is affected, help is available. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website.

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In the wake of her husband Sam Wood’s arrest, it appears Snezana Wood has one priority – to keep life as normal as possible for her and her four daughters.

Former Bachelor Sam was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting whilst holidaying in Noosa with his family. He has been held in custody at a high-security prison in Queensland since his arrest on October 4. His legal team have indicated he will fight the charges.

He was denied bail a second time on October 30 and will remain behind bars after his first bail application was denied. He is expected to face trial sometime between mid-2027 and the first quarter of 2028.

Snezana Wood is navigating a challenging future following Sam Wood’s arrest. (Credit: Media Mode)

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“I do consider the applicant presents a risk of committing an offence on bail, or endangering the safety or welfare of the persons claiming to be a victim, or of interfering with the witnesses,” Justice McCafferty stated at the second bail hearing per nine.com.au.

“I am not satisfied that the proposed conditions can ameliorate that risk to an acceptable level.”

Before the hearing, Snezana appeared to be focused on returning to the family’s day-to-day routine, and creating some normalcy for her daughters during this difficult time.

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The reality star, 46, was recently spotted taking their youngest child, Harper, four, to dance class in Melbourne, and on several occasions, has been seen catching up with close friends.

New Idea also reported that her oldest daughter, Eve, has returned to Melbourne to be by her mother’s side as the family plans to navigate the future.

Since Wood’s arrest, Snezana has also stepped out without her wedding ring on, allegedly indicating where things stand with her husband.

Sam Wood has been denied bail again, and remains behind bars. (Credit: Instagram)

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During the October 30 hearing, Wood’s lawyer, Paula Morreau KC, told the Court Sam and Snez are “expected to separate”. She also told the Court that there was no suggestion Wood “suffered from addiction”, after The court heard allegations of drug use, a “party lifestyle” and “struggles with anger” relating to Wood.

While Snezana has not commented on the second bail denial, at the first hearing, the Court heard that she was supportive of the charges.

Since his arrest, she has listed their Brighton mansion for sale, which was believed to be “days, if not hours, away” from being listed when he was arrested.

Following his multi-million-dollar fitness empire, the 28 Program cut ties with Wood, it has since rebranded as evvr.

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If story has impacted you, or someone you know, help is available. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website.

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