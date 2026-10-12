“My beautiful wife had a birthday”: Sam Wood’s message to Snezana resurfaces amid bail denial

Content warning: This article mentions domestic violence. If you, or anyone that you know is affected, help is on the way. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732), or visit the website.

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Snezana Wood has privately marked her 46th birthday, days after her husband, Sam Wood, was denied bail after he was arrested and charged with domestic violence offences.

The mother of four turned 46 on October 10, and has kept a low profile since her husband’s arrest.

Wood, 46, was arrested in Noosa after the police were called to a property on Hastings Street on October 3, amid reports of domestic violence, and he was arrested in the early hours of Sunday morning (October 4).

The former Bachelor, who resides in Victoria, was charged with assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting. He has denied the allegations.

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Fans have come across a birthday message Sam shared with Snezana years before his arrest. (Credit: Instagram)

While she has posted about other family birthdays in the past, she has not in this case.

Following his arrest earlier this month, fans have come across Wood’s birthday message to his wife in 2024.

“My beautiful wife had a birthday, My little brother runs a marathon, Life is great and crazy 💜💜,” he wrote on Instagram.

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Snezana’s oldest daughter, Eve, has also previously taken to social media to share her love for her mother.

“To the most important person in my life, the strongest, the most beautiful, and hardest working woman I know. You’ll forever be the woman I look up to, and everything I hope to become,” she wrote about Snezana to mark her 45th birthday.

“Happy Birthday Mama ❤️ love you,” she added at the end of the post.

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Sam Wood was denied bail. (Credit: Channel Ten)

Sam Wood remains behind bars

Following his arrest, Snezana took to her Instagram stories with a statement that read; “The Wood family. This is a difficult time for all of us, we are working through this as a family and are thoroughly co-operating with the authorities.”

The former leading man of The Bachelor Australia also shared the same post on his Instagram stories.

He appeared via a video link at Maroochydore Magistrates Court on October 8, where the court sketch and local outlets revealed he wore the prison-issued green clothing.

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Police prosecutor Jeannette Grigoris said that the police had been in contact with the complainant, who was “in support” of the charges. The court heard that the complainant also provided a video statement.

Per news.com.au, his lawyer, Mathew Cuskelly said if he was granted bail, Wood would have immediately returned to Melbourne to receive mental health treatment.

Following the denial of bail, Cuskelly added he would be applying for Wood’s bail in the Supreme Court.

7News reported that the former fitness entrepreneur is being held in Brisbane Correctional Centre in Wacol.

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If you, or anyone that you know is affected by this article, help is on the way. Contact 1800 RESPECT (1800 737 732) or visit the 1800 RESPECT website.