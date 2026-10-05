Snezana’s number one priority revealed amid Sam Wood arrest

News of former Bachelor star Sam Wood’s arrest sent shockwaves around Australia over the weekend.

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The fitness entrepreneur was arrested in Noosa and charged with the domestic violence offence of assault occasioning bodily harm and strangulation in a domestic setting.

He will remain behind bars until a bail application is made on Thursday, October 8.

“Right now, Snezana’s priority is her girls.” (Credit: Instagram)

Whilst his wife Snezana Markoski, who he met on the reality dating show in 2015, released a statement saying that they are “working through this as a family”, it appears that she is putting on a brave face.

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The couple are parents to Eve, 21, Willow, nine, Charlie, seven, and Harper, three.

“This is an extremely difficult time for everyone involved,” our insider source tells. “Right now, Snezana’s priority is her girls.”

Snezana’s eldest child Eve, who is Sam’s stepdaughter, appears to be based in Noosa and shared a candid video of herself filmed by her mum on Friday, just hours before Sam’s arrest on Saturday night.

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The two regularly share photos and videos together, most recently one taken from their mother-daughter trip to Paris in 2025.

In a clip of them posing in front of the Eiffel Tower, Eve penned, “A girl’s first best friend.”

Snezana and Eve enjoyed a mother-daughter trip to Paris in 2025. (Credit: Instagram)

For Snezana’s 45th birthday in 2025, Eve shared a glowing tribute to the woman who raised her.

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“To the most important person in my life, the strongest, the most beautiful, and hardest working woman I know. You’ll forever be the woman I look up to, and everything I hope to become,” she captioned a series of photos of the two through the years.

In April 2026, Snezana and Sam shared a joint video to social media filmed on a gifted trip to Bali without their daughters. The clip marks the last post the two did together before the arrest.

“Surprised Snez with a little getaway to The Regent Bali Canggu,” Sam captioned the video.

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“First little break without kids since Willow was born. Only 3 nights away but sometimes you don’t know how much you need it until you do it,” adding that he was “grateful for the reset” and “the time together.”