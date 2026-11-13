“Heart’s exploding”: Mia Hewitt announces surprise “baby” news as Bec and Lleyton rally

NEED TO KNOW Mia Hewitt has released her debut single with her folk-rock duo Father’s Favourite, and she’s calling it her baby!

with her folk-rock duo Father’s Favourite, and she’s “My heart is gonna explode,” Mia declared after calling the single, titled Witch, her “first born”.

Mia declared after calling the single, titled Witch, her “first born”. Her parents Bec and Lleyton Hewitt wasted no time sharing the joy.

wasted no time sharing the joy. Behind the scenes, a source says the pair “couldn’t be prouder”, despite reportedly not always being on board with Mia’s romance with musician Vanda Erich.

Mia, who has admitted her famous parents opened doors, is determined to prove this is no passing hobby.

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Lleyton Hewitt and Bec Hewitt reportedly haven’t always been on board with eldest daughter Mia’s romance with musician Vanda Erich.

But the proud parents appear to be firmly in her corner as she celebrates a major new personal milestone.

Mia, 20, and her close friend Cherise Combrink, who make up folk-rock duo Father’s Favourite, proudly announced on November 11 that their debut single, Witch, was officially available to stream, affectionately describing the track as their “baby”.

“Everybody needs a bit of witch. Our debut single Witch is out now. Go stream it, make love to it, sway to it in the forest, chant it an altar, etc,” the pair wrote on the Father’s Favourite Instagram account.

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“This sing was our first born, always with a special place in our hearts. And now, (we hope!) in yours too,” the post continued.

Mia Hewitt has been dating fellow musician Vanda Erich for several years now. (Credit: Instagram)

Clearly overcome by the milestone, Mia, who was recently seen at Chanel’s star-studded Sydney show, jumped into the comments from her personal account, writing, “my heart is gonna explode,” alongside three red heart emojis.

And her famous parents wasted little time sharing in the excitement.

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Bec, 43, who rarely posts on social media, quickly reposted the announcement to her Instagram Stories, with Lleyton, 45, following suit.

Encouraging her 140,000 followers to give the track a listen, an excited Bec, who once launched her own music career, wrote, “New song!!! Check it out!”, alongside a link to Spotify.

Lleyton reshared Bec’s Instagram Story, which encouraged their followers to stream Mia’s debut song Witch. (Credit: Getty, Instagram)

“The release of Mia’s debut single has been a really special moment for Bec and Lleyton,” a source tells New Idea.

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“Mia was thrilled to see them publicly acknowledge such a big milestone. While they haven’t said much publicly about her decision to pursue music, behind the scenes they couldn’t be prouder.

“They’ve seen how much time, effort and dedication she’s put into making this happen, and they know it’s something she’s genuinely passionate about.”

Mia makes up Father’s Favourite alongside her friend Cherise Combrink. (Credit: Instagram)

Having previously spoken candidly about growing up with famous parents, Mia is understandably grateful for their backing as she works to establish herself on her own terms.

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But there is one thing she’d reportedly love even more: seeing her parents, particularly her dad, cheering her on from the crowd.

“She’d love to see them at more of her gigs, particularly Lleyton,” the source continues. “She knows he has a busy schedule, but having her dad there to watch her perform would mean so much.

“She’s worked hard to get to this point and would love for him to see firsthand just how much music means to her.”

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And Mia is hoping Witch will show just how serious she is about turning her passion into a career.

“This isn’t just a passing interest or something she’s doing for fun. She calls the single her ‘first born’ for a reason. It really is her baby. She’s poured so much into it and is determined to build a career doing something she loves.

“More than anything, she wants her parents to be part of that journey and share in the excitement of what she’s building.”

Lleyton and Bec are incredibly proud of all their children as they fulfil their dreams. (Credit: Getty)

Of course, Mia isn’t the only Hewitt child forging her own path. Brother Cruz, 17, is a red-hot tennis player while younger sister Ava, 16, is awaiting the release of her first major Hollywood movie.

Mia has previously acknowledged that having two famous parents has inevitably opened doors for her.

“It just kind of is what it is,” she told Stellar in January 2026 when asked about being labelled a ‘nepo baby’.

“I can’t say no, I’m not. Because of my parents, I know people. I’m the first to admit that.”