EXCLUSIVE: Lleyton and Bec Hewitt’s strict rules for daughter Mia’s first solo photoshoot revealed

If there’s one thing we know about the Hewitt’s, it’s that they’re notoriously private.

Lleyton, 44, and Bec, 42, rarely give interviews, and when they do, it’s only ever scratching the surface. So, when their oldest daughter, Mia, 20, agreed to do her first solo photoshoot and interview with Stellar magazine, Lleyton laid out some ground rules.

“Of course they had some concerns,” reveals a source.

“They encouraged her to stay true to herself, but Lleyton made it clear that any family matters were not to be discussed in detail.”

Mia Hewitt had some strict rules for her first magazine photoshoot from her parents. (Credit: Instagram)

We’re told topics including her parents’ marriage, her siblings Cruz, 17, and Ava, 15, as well as their upbringing were to be handled with care.

Bec and Lleyton also advised Mia, who is the lead singer of folk-rock duo Fathers Favourite, to keep the photoshoot stylish and mature. Or as Lleyton put it: “Keep it classy.”

“Mia is naturally beautiful, free-spirited and is the queen of boho-chic. There was no need for mountains of makeup or barely-there outfits,” they added.

Turns out mum and dad approved of the end result.

Bec and Lleyton Hewitt are very private about their family life with their kids Mia, Ava and Cruz. (Credit: Getty)

“Mia spoke honestly but was careful not to give too much away. You wouldn’t have known it was her first rodeo,” the source adds.

Mia did make some rare comments about what it was like growing up as the child of a tennis pro and a Home and Away actress during the candid interview.

She revealed that the spotlight actually made her closer to her siblings, Cruz, 17, and Ava, 15, and said she didn’t know any different than growing up around the cameras.

Of her family, she told the publication: “We were each other’s world for so long, because we were travelling all the time. That closeness keeps you grounded. My siblings are my best friends.”

Acknowledging the perks of her upbringing, she went on to admit that being labelled a ‘nepo baby’ doesn’t faze her one bit.

“It just kind of is what it is,” she said. “I can’t say no, I’m not. Because of my parents, I know people. I’m the first to admit that.”

