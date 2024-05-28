Mia Hewitt, 18, has been spotted strolling the streets of the trendy Sydney neighbourhood, Surry Hills.

The eldest daughter of Aussie power couple Bec and Lleyton Hewitt was photographed rocking a vintage-inspired look and curtain bangs as she strolled the streets with a friend.

Fans have gone wild over her stark similarities with her mother.

(Credit: Media Mode)

Despite having two famous parents, Mia has maintained a relatively low profile. Back in February 2023, she was seen driving around with her famous parents, taking what was believed to be her birthday present for a spin around Sydney’s eastern suburbs.

Mia’s younger siblings, Cruz and Ava, joined the others for dinner later at Bondi hotspot Totti’s, before the family of five all piled into Mia’s Mini Cooper S Countryman, which retails for around $40,000.

But that’s not to say Mia’s parents simply coughed up the cash for her luxury car. Bec, 40, and Lleyton, 43, have always taught their kids the value of hard work.

Both Cruz, 15, and Ava, 13, are committed to pursuing their own careers in tennis and dance respectively, while Mia is said to be enrolled in acting classes.

Bec and Lleyton’s eldest child, Mia has been spotted driving! (Credit: Instagram)

Who are Bec and Lleyton Hewitt’s kids?

Mia Hewitt

Eager to follow her mum into showbiz, Mia landed a retail job at high-end fashion boutique Christian Dior in 2020. “Mia is clever, driven and stylish,” one family insider said.

So driven in fact, that she hopes to star in Aussie soap Home & Away before moving abroad to focus on modelling.

“[Mia’s] told Bec she’d love a gig on Home & Away, just like her mum had at around her age. But she says that’s just to pay the bills before she breaks into modelling big-time,” a source told our sister publication Woman’s Day in 2020.

“Mia’s five-year plan is to move to either New York or Paris and make a name for herself – and her parents do support her dreams, though of course, it must be a bit of a worry to have your daughter living so far away.”

She is now believed to be studying fashion design.

Lleyton and Cruz in November 2022. (Credit: Instagram)

Cruz Hewitt

While Mia appears to be following in her mother’s footsteps, Cruz has his sights set on a tennis career, just like his father. The now 15-year-old even received a wildcard entry to the Australian Open 2024 Junior Championships.

Cruz and Lleyton warmed up together on the morning of the match – the former world No.1 was super excited to watch and support his son. “Just unbelievably proud, to be honest,” Lleyton Hewitt told WWOS prior to the match.

“Just some great memories coming back of me playing here. He’s been around the traps, but he’s worked extremely hard to get this opportunity. He is playing well.”

Ava photographed for her 11th birthday in 2021. Credit: Instagram)

Ava Hewitt

Bec and Lleyton’s youngest child is an avid gymnast and is affiliated with a variety of dancing, acting and modelling agencies. Ava has close to 13,000 followers on Instagram despite being just 13 years old!

The budding star made an appearance on Dancing With The Stars back in 2021 and still enjoys dancing in front of a camera, regularly posting dance videos to her social platforms.

Ava is also a child model and has appeared in a national advertising campaign for Target, and has also made her way into the acting world. She has appeared in various infomercials for products such as The Oodie and Paw Patrol toys and is even a TV host on the Nickelodeon channel as part of the Nick News team.