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“Way to give a girl a heart attack!” Gogglebox’s Adam and Symon horrify fans with cheeky stunt

Deep breaths everyone!
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Gogglebox Australia stars Adam Denston and Symon Lovett have been fan favourites from the beginning, and now, they have given their followers a fright.

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The duo took to Instagram to reflect on being part of 24 seasons of the show, but it’s their image and caption that have raised eyebrows.

The photo is one of them on the couch together, with the text, “A little message from us!” above them.

“Season 24 of @goggleboxau has wrapped up, and we are once again incredibly humbled and grateful to be a part of what is a really special show,” they began in their lengthy caption.

“We want to thank you all for letting us into your lounge rooms, into your space with your families, and for following our silly lives on socials too. We started as uni students with full heads of hair, and now we’re in our mid-30s – it feels so crazy to have our lives tracked for so long!”

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Gogglebox Symon and Adam
Gogglebox Australia stars Symon Lovett and Adam Densten scared fans with their deceiving Instagram post.(Credit: Instagram)

They then praised the crew for producing the show week after week.

“We also want to thank the huge team behind the scenes – we’re just the blokes who sit on couches and say ridiculous things while they are the real stars.”

“Having said all of that, we cannot wait to be back for Season 25 at the start of next year and to continue this wild ride! See you all soon.”

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While they’ve confirmed they’ll be back on the couch in 2027, fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on how they worded their announcement.

“I thought this was an announcement you weren’t returning and I had tears in my eyes 😭,” one fan complained.

“Way to give a girl a heart attack!” another follower commented, with a third adding, “You guys scared us!! 😂😂”

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Gogglebox stars Adam Densten and Symon Lovett
The duo have been a part of the show for years. (Credit: Supplied)

When one fan said, “I thought this was a goodbye message; never do that again”, the duo responded with, “hahahah we won’t!”

“Stop! Thought you were about to say bye for good 😢,” another fan said.

At the time of publication, no air date for the 2027 season has been confirmed. However, it did start in February this year, so we might have to wait a few more months.

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Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Briannah Devlin Content Producer

Briannah is passionate about all things entertainment and reality TV, so New Idea is obviously the perfect fit! She is always keen to talk about all things pop culture and reality TV,  art, food, and books, and analyse and critique red carpet moments. Before this, she worked for three years as a regional journalist in the Southern Highlands, covering everything from property to the arts and council affairs. Throughout university, she interned across radio, podcasting, print, and magazines while she studied a Bachelor of Communications in Journalism. With a Bachelor of Arts in International Studies also under her belt, Briannah studied French in Australia and then overseas, when she went to live in Bordeaux in the South of France. When she’s not sniffing out a story, she’s reading, doing Reformer Pilates, listening to a podcast, or sewing up a storm.

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