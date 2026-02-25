Gogglebox Australia is back for Season 23, premiering on Channel 10 on February 19, 2026 — and streaming on 10Play for those who want to catch up on demand.

Australia’s most-loved households have returned to their couches to critique the biggest shows on Aussie TV, and the 2026 cast is bigger than ever.

But not everyone made it back — read on for the full cast lineup, air times, and everything you need to know about watching Gogglebox Australia this year.

Anastasia and Faye are hilarious to watch TV with, and they’re back for another year. (Credit: Channel 10)

Who is in the cast of Gogglebox Australia?

The 2026 series has seen your favourites, best friends Anastasia and Faye, return once again alongside a whole host of other familiar faces.

Adam and Symon, the Daltons, Lee and Keith, and Matty, Sarah Marie, Jad and the boys have also signed up for another series and are back on their couches.

Tim and Leanne, the Delpechitras, Milo and Nic, as well as Mia, Bree and Lainey, and Kevin, Bob and Jared have also returned.

“Reviewing the biggest television shows of the year, our armchair critics won’t hold back on the drama, the laughs, and the tears, proving yet again that sometimes the best part of watching TV is watching it together,” a press release teased ahead of the season premiere.

Why did the Silbery family leave Gogglebox?

Sadly, fan favourite Isabelle Silbery remains absent from the franchise, after she confirmed back in 2024 that she and her mum Kerry would not come back to the show.

Taking to Instagram on November 29, 2024, Isabelle said that her family had not been included in the show’s “new form” on Channel 10.

“9 years ago, I saw an opportunity to showcase real women’s voices across multiple generations. Baby Ruby filling in for Emmie in recent seasons made it feel full circle,” she penned.

“It has been an absolute pleasure sharing our lounge rooms with you all, and I cannot thank you enough for the love and support.”

“It might be the end of an era, but it’s also an opportunity for new, exciting beginnings.”

The Silbery family has been through many seasons of life while starring on Gogglebox. (Credit: Instagram)

In a follow-up interview with Mamamia, Isabelle shed further light on her family’s sudden departure from the show.

“After being told to keep the first half of next year free for Season 21, receiving the news over the phone that Mum and I’s contract would not be renewed was not something I saw coming,” Isabelle shared with the publication.

“I won’t lie, it was a shock. Mum was equally as shocked, and we tried to make sense of things.”

The reality star then revealed that while the Silbery clan was told their time on the show wrapping up was due to “financial costs”, she didn’t believe this was the case.

“No other families have been cut, which left me wondering why and who decided that three generations of women was the right choice to make, especially when the show is already dominated heavily by men’s voices,” she alleged.

The Silbery clan will not be returning to Gogglebox Australia, much to the heartbreak of fans. (Credit: Foxtel)

Where can I watch Gogglebox Australia?

Gogglebox Australia‘s 23rd series is currently airing on Channel 10 and is available to stream on 10Play.

Foxtel will no longer air Gogglebox Australia after deciding not to renew its partnership with the show in 2024.

But you can still stream seasons one until 20 of Gogglebox Australia now on Foxtel Now with a 10-day free trial. Subscribe here.

