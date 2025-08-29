Meet the wife Gogglebox star Jad calls his “real life angel”

He may have been the butt of jokes about his bachelor status since becoming a household name on Gogglebox, but when Jad Nehmetallah married his bride, Sarah, at St Mary’s Cathedral in Sydney on February 15, 2025, it was clear he was a changed man.

“From the minute I met Sarah, I knew she was The One,” Jad, 39, said in a statement shortly after he proposed to Sarah during a trip to Italy in 2024.

“We bring out the best in each other, and I can’t picture my life without her.”

Jad and his wife, Sarah. (Credit: Instagram/sezfunk)

At the time, Jad’s Gogglebox couchmate and best friend Matty Fahd joked, “I finally get to hand you over. Today is a good day – for my fridge!”

“Congratulations to you both, may your love be everlasting. I’m so happy you found each other. I love you both,” he added.

Jad and Sarah were introduced by mutual friends in 2023, and Jad got down on bended knee on the rooftop of the stunning Castle Elvira in Puglia, Italy.

It was an opulent affair, with the pair surrounded by flowers and candles, as a cellist played music in the background.

Jad’s excitement about his impending marriage was clear from the emotional update he shared on Instagram after his bride-to-be said “yes”.

“Today was magical, a true fairy tale. God has blessed me with a real-life angel. Sarah, you are the epitome of a woman,” he wrote.

“Beautiful, soft, caring, loving, smart, supportive, and funny. You make me feel like a King. Today, we stand together on this rooftop, as you’ve said YES to becoming my Queen. I love you, and I can’t wait for us to do life together.”

Jad and Sarah kiss at their wedding. (Credit: Instagram/jadfunk)

Did Jad from Gogglebox get married?

The pair married just seven months later at a cathedral ceremony, which was followed by a reception at the Museum of Contemporary Art in Circular Quay.

Sarah wore a custom Steven Khalil gown encrusted with shimmering rhinestones. Her bouquet consisted of white roses. Jad, meanwhile, wore a classic tuxedo with a cream jacket from Tailor & Co.

The couple shared a romantic first dance together and cut into a giant cream and raspberry wedding cake. Guests included Jad’s Gogglebox co-star Matty and his wife Sarah Marie.

Afterward, Matty gushed on Instagram: “What a night! Congratulations, lovebirds.” Sarah Marie was equally impressed with the glamorous nuptials.

The pair gave fans more of a glimpse inside their big day in March 2025, with both sharing separate videos on their respective Instagram pages.

“I got ready at the Four Seasons in Sydney, with all my beautiful bridesmaids,” Sarah explained in her video. “I was so spoiled with flowers, cakes, and this incredible view.”

Goggleboxers Matty and Sarah Marie were guests. (Credit: Instagram)

The bride also revealed she teared up when reading a lovely card that Jad had written for her, and described her wedding gown as the “dress of my dreams”.

“Steven Khalil made the whole process so incredible, and his work speaks for itself, to the point where I was crying as he was dressing me,” she wrote.

“My whole family flew up from Melbourne to Sydney to join me on my special day, and just seeing their reactions when I walked out was definitely a core memory.

“I am an only child, but God blessed me with three beautiful sisters and the best mum and dad,” Sarah added, referring to her bridesmaids and parents.

“It was honestly the most surreal start to the most magical day.”

Sarah called her wedding a “magical” day. (Credit: Instagram/sezfunk)

Jad, meanwhile, revealed he woke early on the day of the wedding inside his childhood bedroom. He then enjoyed a coffee with his dad and went on a morning walk, before having a bath.

“Like I don’t even have baths on any day, but I’m having a bath on my wedding day,” Jad told the camera. “We haven’t used this thing since I was a kid,” he quipped, panning to the white tub. “But I’m gonna put some magnesium salt in there.”

The video showed he also popped a face mask on during the soak for good measure.

“We’re on our way to get married. Nerves haven’t kicked in yet,” he said later during the car journey to the cathedral.

The video then cut to the happily married couple looking smitten after tying the knot.

It’s clear that since their big day, things have been going strong for the duo.

Snaps and videos shared to Instagram show Sarah and Jad enjoying trips abroad together, and Sarah is known to play the odd prank on her husband.

In a post shared from Japan in May 2025, she summed up their relationship, joking: “My job is to forever annoy this man.”

