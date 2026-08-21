Erin Patterson’s secret sister is found: Inside her surprising new life after the mushroom trial

NEED TO KNOW Erin Patterson’s older sister Ceinwen stayed out of the spotlight during Erin’s murder trial.

stayed out of the spotlight during Erin’s murder trial. But New Idea can reveal that the mum of two still follows Erin’s ex-husband Simon on Instagram.

can reveal that the mum of two still follows on Instagram. She has a love of baking and sells cakes, cookies and macarons to the public.

to the public. Ceinwen has baked cakes featuring some surprise decorations for a family birthday.

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While Erin Patterson’s mushroom murder case captured worldwide attention, her sister, Ceinwen Scutter, remained firmly out of the spotlight.

Now, New Idea can reveal the well-regarded Melbourne-based geologist and volcanologist, who’s been focused on her own life, remains in contact with Erin’s ex-husband, Simon.

In fact, the pair still follow each other on Instagram.

Erin Patterson was convicted of murder a year ago. (Credit: NewsWire)

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The revelation may come as a surprise, particularly given Ceinwen’s absence during Erin’s trial.

Those close to the mother of two insist that “her focus is now firmly on moving forward”.

While her sister is serving a life sentence, Ceinwen, affectionately known as ‘C’, has been building a life around her love of baking.

She runs her own business and describes herself on Instagram as a “cake artist creating couture cakes, cookies, cupcakes and macarons”.

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Even when Australia was waiting to hear Erin’s fate, Ceinwen appeared to be focused on her own life.

On September 8 2025, the day of Erin’s sentence, Ceinwen shared a photo of lemon cookies she’d baked.

“When life (a friend) gives you lemons…” she captioned the post.

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Ceinwen also appears to have a charitable streak.

In February, Ceinwen marked her 200th blood and plasma donation by baking a cake and sharing it with staff at the Pinewood Donation Centre in Victoria.

Then, in August, she delivered cupcakes and cookies to Austin Hospital for DonateLife Week.

“Sign up to save a life. I’ll be so grateful to you,” she wrote.

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Erin Patterson’s older sister Ceinwen is seen here in 1996. (Credit: YouTube)

Ceinwen has also not shied away from incorporating mushrooms into her baking.

In June 2024 – less than a year after Erin was arrested – she made a mushroom-themed cake featuring a field of fungi for her daughter’s 18th.

Ceinwen’s love of baking may have been inherited from her and Erin’s mother.

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A Facebook user who claimed to have attended Hampton High School with both sisters said their mother, Heather, was “a great baker”.

“I remember having muesli bars their mum made,” the user wrote.

Erin’s sister Ceinwen has baked cakes featuring mushroom decorations. (Credit: Instagram)

Another online commenter, who claimed to have lived opposite the family home in Hampton, offered a glimpse into the sisters’ childhood, describing the family as “very quiet” and saying the children were “seldomly seen”.

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Today, Ceinwen appears to have carved out a life far removed from the extraordinary circumstances that have surrounded her sister – focused on her work, her baking and her charitable efforts.

For almost 125 years, New Idea has been Australia’s most trusted source for celebrity news, royal updates, and real-life stories. We don’t just share the news – we live it, verify it, and stand by it. Read more about us, our history, and our contributors here.