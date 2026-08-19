The only friend left standing: Meet mushroom killer Erin Patterson’s one true supporter

Erin Patterson has always been described as a loner, and friends and supporters were notably absent during her murder trial.

Advertisement

However, there was one women who stood by her throughout, even shedding tears for Erin when her guilty verdict was announced in July 2025.

Ali Rose Prior, a social worker, was in court most days for her friend but her decision to back the convicted triple murderer has since laid her open to charges of being a “groupie” and criticism that she’s in it for the potential financial benefits.

Now, a Reddit user, claiming to be a friend of Ali’s, has addressed the backlash and explained the nightmare situation Ali has found herself in.

Ali Rose Prior has been a long-time friend of Erin Patterson’s. (Credit: AAP Image)

Advertisement

“Ali has gone thru and been put thru more than any lesser person would be able to take,” the person who goes by username NoCover8820 wrote.

The identity of the Reddit user hasn’t been independently verified but seems to know why Ali supported Erin.

“She believes in the presumption of innocence and believes that Erin had that right, just like anyone else,” they said, going on to explain Ali and Erin had a longstanding friendship and trusted each other. Ali, she said was even asked to be Erin’s power of attorney long before she faced any charges.

Advertisement

“It was a ‘just in case’ scenario,” she said. The Reddit user describes Ali as “a kind human being” who stayed involved through this intensely difficult period, helping care for Erin’s children, managing her home and sacrificing her own time.

They also rejected the idea Ali was being manipulated by Erin, describing her as “a strong, capable and smart woman” who was not easily fooled. “She does not want attention nor will she sell Erin out,” she added.

Erin Patterson has been behind bars since she was sentenced to life behind bars. (Credit: AAP Image)

“She has been offered large piles of money and has refused every advance by media. She has had media types come to her home, finding her address and write letter and stalk her by phone calls. From talking to her about all of this, Ali really believes that everybody should have somebody in their darkest hours even if that person is guilty of a heinous crime.”

Advertisement

After Erin’s guilty verdict Ali told the waiting press pack she was “saddened” before adding “it is what it is” and promising that as Erin’s friend, she would visit her in jail.

Erin obviously assumed as much because as she was led away by court staff after the verdict, she broke her silence to tell Ali: “See you soon.”

Erin Patterson appeared via a video link from the Dame Phyllis Frost Centre, as seen in the Victorian Court of Appeal on August 19, 2026. (Credit: AAP Image)

Comments on the Reddit user’s post asked whether Ali now concedes that Erin is guilty. “I have never asked her and I don’t think it’s my place to. I get the feeling that she is satisfied with the courts finding as its the process of the legal system,” came the reply.

Advertisement

Despite the outcome of the case, the commenter said Ali continues to help Erin’s two children, pointing to her professional experience as a social worker and, saying: “The children don’t need another social worker or court-appointed anything. Ali has years of experience in case management and is able to independently work behind the scenes to manage the needs of all involved.”

See more New Idea on Google – Save us as a Preferred Source