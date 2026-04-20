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Estranged husband of mushroom killer Erin Patterson to release tell-all memoir about tragedy

Breaking his silence at last, he’s ready to share his story.
mojdeh kashani

NEED TO KNOW

  • A memoir by Simon Patterson is set to be announced, with a publishing deal imminent.
  • He lost his parents and aunt in the 2023 poisoned lunch case involving Erin Patterson.
  • The book will be released after ongoing legal appeals are resolved.
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Simon Patterson is preparing to share his side of one of Australia’s most shocking criminal cases, with news he is working on a memoir following the conviction of his estranged wife, Erin Patterson.

He has largely remained silent since the case unfolded, and lost his parents, Don and Gail Patterson, and his aunt, Heather Wilkinson, after they were poisoned at a lunch in regional Victoria in July 2023.

Erin was later found guilty of their murders, as well as the attempted murder of Heather’s husband, Ian Wilkinson, who survived the deadly meal.

Ian Wilkinson with his wife Heather Wilkinson, victims of suspected mushroom poisoning at a lunch.
Ian Wilkinson (right), the only guest to survive the lunch, with his wife Heather Wilkinson, and Don and Gail Patterson, who died from suspected mushroom poisoning. (Credit: Facebook)
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Now, Simon’s media manager, Jessica O’Donnell, says a book deal is in place, with a formal announcement expected in the coming weeks.

The memoir will focus on what she described as his “recovery phase” and mark the first time Simon has spoken publicly outside of court.

“Simon won’t be communicating at any point in time,” she said in a statement when news of the book was first announced.

“He will allow his story to be told through the book, and that’s how he wants his words to be heard.”

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While details of the memoir remain tightly guarded, Jessica also confirmed the release will likely be delayed due to ongoing legal proceedings.

Erin, 50, is currently serving a life sentence with a non-parole period of 33 years and is appealing her conviction.

Erin Patterson served poisoned beef Wellington to her in-laws at a lunch gathering.
Beef Wellington leftovers from Erin Patterson’s bin, submitted for forensic testing. (Credit: AAP)
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At the same time, prosecutors are also appealing the sentence, arguing it is inadequate.

The case drew intense global attention, sparking documentaries, podcasts, and widespread media coverage.

But despite the spotlight, Simon has kept a low profile, only speaking during court proceedings.

During the trial, he alleged he had previously been poisoned by his estranged wife on multiple occasions, claims that were not included in the case heard by the jury.

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Erin Patterson’s home in Leongatha, where she hosted the lunch linked to the mushroom poisoning case.
Erin Patterson’s house in Leongatha, Victoria. (Credit: Asanka Ratnayake/Getty Images)

Those allegations are expected to be explored further in the memoir, offering readers new insight into his experience.

O’Donnell said there is strong public interest in Simon’s perspective, particularly given his proximity to the events and the personal toll of the tragedy.

Further details, including the publisher and release timeline, are expected to be revealed soon, with the announcement described as “imminent”.

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mojdeh kashani
Mojdeh Kashani Category News Editor

Mojdeh Kashani is a journalist, editor, and professional story-hunter driven by curiosity and a love of unexpected twists. She is a Category News Editor at New Idea, where she writes about true crime, current affairs, and human-centred stories. Before moving into newsrooms, Mojdeh spent more than a decade as an international tour guide and travel content creator, exploring cultures and collecting stories around the world. That curiosity eventually led her to broadcasting at SBS, where she worked as a producer, radio host, and journalist covering multicultural issues and life in Australia. She has also hosted numerous events and film festivals, including the International Film Festival Australia and the Multicultural Mental Health Film Festival. Mojdeh later became managing editor at Talkback Magazine and, in 2025, was selected as a board member of C31 Melbourne, supporting community broadcasting. She is particularly drawn to stories about justice, human connection, inclusion, and feminism, though she also loves writing about travel and food. When she’s not writing or editing, Mojdeh explores storytelling through acting and screenwriting – or unwinds by playing volleyball.

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