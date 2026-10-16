Jennifer Lopez’s shock Ben Affleck twist after Keith Urban romance rumours

When it comes to recycled romances, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez wrote the book on it. Now, friends suspect the on-off couple could be trying for a third time to make their relationship work, driven by grief, loneliness – and habit!

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“They spend a lot more time together than anyone realises,” says a source.

Since losing both his parents earlier this year, Ben, 54, has apparently sought comfort in his ex-wife, while emotional JLo, 57, has also been leaning on him as she struggles with her twins leaving home for college.

“Jen really stepped up to support Ben, and that meant so much to him.”

Are Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez heading for a third try at their romance? (Credit: Backgrid)

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While attraction has never been a problem for Ben and JLo since they first clicked back in 2002, the history they share is another reason “they’ve gravitated back to each other”, adds the source.

“There’s a familiarity that’s comforting. Neither of them seems to be in any hurry to disrupt that.”

Ben isn’t the only person that JLo has been avidly supporting in recent months.

Her close friendship with Keith Urban following his divorce from Nicole Kidman sparked chatter.

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However, one insider firmly shut down any romance rumours, insisting they are just good friends and have been for more than 10 years.

“Jen always seems to be in relationship rumours, but Keith isn’t her type,” one source told the Daily Mail.

“Jen and Keith are great friends from working together several years ago, and though they both have recently dealt with major break-ups, it currently isn’t going to put them together romantically, at least.”

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Earlier this year, sources claimed that Keith, 58, had been in regular contact with JLo, his American Idol co-judge, since late 2025.

“People in both their worlds are trying to play matchmaker for them. The idea of teaming up for some sort of romantic duet has been suggested as a way to jump-start things,” one source told New Idea.

“If their would-be Cupids get their way and they do end up taking their friendship to the next level, it could be a really great thing for them on so many levels.”

JLo recently sparked romance chatter with Keith Urban. (Credit: Getty)

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After JLo and Ben’s split, all eyes turned to Keith, but it appears Jennifer still hasn’t closed the door on her ex-husband.

The couple first dated and got engaged back in the early 2000s, before giving it another shot in 2021; however, they split in 2024 after two years of marriage.

JLo’s divorce was finalised a year before Keith’s, so she is familiar with the difficulties of navigating life post-divorce and has been a strong support for him.

While they might have shut down the dating chatter, JLo and Keith have always spoken fondly of each other.

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Whether JLo gives it another shot with Ben or not, Keith will still be there to return the support she’s shown him.



