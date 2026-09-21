Keith Urban sparks new romance frenzy as Nicole Kidman steps in with “ban”

Fans were devastated when Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban called it quits after 19 years of marriage, but it looks like romance could be in the air for the country music singer.

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Keith, 58, sent fans into a frenzy on social media with his latest cover of Bill Withers’ soulful love song Just the Two of Us and his followers were quick to comment on his choice of ballad.

“Who are you singing to?!!” one questioned.

Keith Urban has sparked speculation he’s in a new relationship after dropping a cover of an iconic love song. (Credit: Instagram)

It’s been a year since his divorce, and while his Oscar winner ex-wife enjoyed a holiday romance with billionaire Michael Reinstein, Keith hasn’t been spotted with anyone new, though he has been linked to various names.

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While Keith has channelled his feelings into his music, New Idea hears that Nicole has issued a strict ban on his music at public events, not wanting to hear songs that were once dedicated to her.

The couple were married for 19 years. (Credit: Instagram)

“She doesn’t want to be out in front of the cameras when someone plays one of his songs – especially one like Once In A Lifetime,” reveals a pal close to the star.

“Some of Keith’s songs are too painful to listen to for her, but also they’ve been played to death in the Urban household for years.

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“There’s a level of ‘okay new song please’, both in terms of what’s coming out of speakers but also who’s coming into her life.”

However, her friends say the “blanket ban” has nothing to do with the rumours that she doesn’t like his music, after Nicole raised eyebrows in a recent interview.

Appearing on the Therapuss podcast with her Practical Magic co-star Sandra Bullock, Nicole appeared to throw shade at Keith’s signature country sound.

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Host Jake Shane asked the actresses: What do you do when you secretly hate your boyfriend’s music?

Sandra argued that shared taste was essential, before adding, “It’s a tricky one… Nicole?” in an immediate viral moment.

Nicole seemed to clock on to the gag as she burst into laughter, before she offered some advice of her own – and fans felt she was speaking from experience.

Nicole has allegedly issued a blanket ban on Keith’s music at her events. (Credit: Backgrid)

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“You have the right to make any music you want,” she coyly said.

“Find something you like in it! Give him a compliment. Something! Give him a bone!”

Since her divorce, Nicole has spoken openly about her love of electronic music and Ibiza raves, marking a new chapter from Keith’s country sound.

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