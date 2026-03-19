EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban spotted “enjoying spending time” with mystery woman after Nicole Kidman divorce

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NEED TO KNOW Keith Urban has been spotted boarding a private jet with celebrity handler Shayla McGhee.

has been spotted boarding a private jet with celebrity handler They arrived separately from the same hotel, in different cars, before they boarded within10 minutes of one another.

An insider said the country music star was “enjoying spending time” with her.

In addition to keeping busy with work, it looks like Keith Urban is prioritising his personal life at the moment, post-divorce!

Last week, the country music star was snapped boarding a private jet alongside glamorous celebrity handler Shayla McGhee.

The pair arrived separately from the same hotel, in different cars, before boarding 10 minutes apart, fuelling speculation their connection is more than just professional.

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Scroll on to get the full rundown below.

Sources say that Keith is “enjoying spending time” with Shayla McGhee. (Credit: Backgrid)

Who is Keith Urban in a relationship with?

Sources say Shayla, who moved to Nashville in 2022 after working as an assistant to Jared Leto on films including Suicide Squad and The Outsider, has been assisting Keith with his recent festival appearances.

However, the jet-sharing and discreet travel suggest more personal ties.

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Keith Urban was spotted boarding a jet with Shayla McGhee. (Credit: Instagram)

“Shayla is cool, she’s obsessed with live music, and she knows how to handle high-profile talent,” says an insider.

“It’s no wonder Keith is enjoying spending time with her.”

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Ever since his separation and divorce from Nicole Kidman in September 2025, there has been speculation that Keith has moved on.

Weeks after they announced their divorce, fans wondered if he was romantically linked to his guitar player, Maggie Baugh. At the time, her friend and even her father denied it.

One insider previously told New Idea that the 58-year-old was spotted with another mystery woman, who allegedly resembles his ex-wife.

There was also speculation around his close relationship with musician Karley Scott Collins, 26, who has opened for him on his High and Alive Tour, which she denied, calling the rumours “ridiculous and untrue” on her Instagram Story.

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Nicole Kidman is rumoured to be linked to her Scarpetta co-star Simon Baker. (Credit: Getty and Prime Video)

Who is Nicole Kidman dating?

Rumours have been circulating about a potential romance between Nicole and fellow Australian actor Simon Baker, who stars alongside her in Scarpetta.

The pair were recently spotted holding hands on the red carpet while they promoted the series.

The pair have known each other for many years, with Nicole even being named a godmother to one of Simon’s kids.

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The stars first worked together in 2022 when they played a married couple in Apple TV+’s anthology series, Roar.

Last December, a source close to the pair told our sister publication Woman’s Day that it was fellow Aussie Naomi Watts who brought them back together.

“Simon’s always been a good friend of Nicole’s — she and Naomi are both godmothers to his kids — but it’s always been a strictly platonic friendship,” an insider shared at the time.

“Nicole has never gone there with Simon because she’d be scared to do anything that might ruin their friendship or her friendship with Simon’s ex-wife [Rebecca Rigg], but Naomi knows that Simon would drop everything and everyone to hook up with Nicole.”

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It also follows up after Nicole opened up about her divorce in a cover story with Variety.

“Last year, I was quiet. I had other things going on. I was in my shell,” she shared with the publication.

She also said that her daughters, Sunday, 17, and Faith, 15, meant everything to her.

“I’m always going to be moving toward what’s good. What I’m grateful for is my family and keeping them as is and moving forward,” the 58-year-old Oscar winner explained.

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“That’s that. Everything else I don’t discuss out of respect,” she continued. “I’m staying in a place of ‘We are a family’, and that’s what we’ll continue to be. My beautiful girls, my darlings, who are suddenly women.”