EXCLUSIVE: Keith Urban’s heartbreak over daughter Sunday’s snub

NEED TO KNOW September 29, 2025: News of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split emerges.

September 30, 2025: Nicole files for divorce.

January 6, 2026: Divorce settlement agreed and custody finalised.

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Keith Urban is said to be in a world of pain right now, after his eldest daughter, Sunday, failed to mention him in a new interview.

Sunday graces the cover of ELLE Australia’s March issue. In the interview inside, Sunday heaped praise on her mother – but the model failed to namecheck her country music star dad.

“My mum is someone who has always been so creative and my biggest inspiration in life. She’s a key part of everything I do,” Sunday, 17, told the publication.

The teen also singled out Nicole as being the one responsible for her work ethic.

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“The biggest piece of industry advice Mum has given to me is to always be on time,” Sunday said.

Keith Urban is said to be devastated over his eldest daughter Sunday’s snub.

“I’ve travelled my whole life and my mum is a really good traveller, so she has taught me how to be one, too, which makes it so fun to travel and enjoy all the different places.”

New Idea’s source says Keith, 58, is “just numb” over the interview. He hasn’t been seen in public with Sunday or her sister, Faith, 15, since his split from Nicole was announced last September.

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Nicole has primary custody.

“Keith doesn’t know what to say but he’s trying to put on a brave front. He knows he has to be patient, however, this latest snub – so publicly, there in black and white – has stumped him,” says a insider.

Keith hasn’t been seen publicly with Sunday or Faith since his divorce from Nicole Kidman.

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“It’s like he doesn’t exist.”

Nicole was granted primary custody of Sunday and Faith in their January 2026 divorce agreement.

The filing states that Nicole gets the girls for 306 days of the year, while Keith has them for the remaining 59.

The couple also agreed on having the girls on alternating, yearly schedules for holidays.

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“Of course, Keith wants more time with them,” our source previously said of the arrangement.

Nicole and Keith filed for divorce on September 30 following 19 years of marriage. (Credit: Getty)

“It’s heartbreaking seeing Nicole constantly out and about with the girls, who are clearly very protective of their mum right now.”

Nicole spent Christmas in Sydney with Sunday and Faith and has been spotted with them on numerous public outings since, while Keith has remained absent from the public eye.

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“That doesn’t mean he’s not with them!” our source pointed out. “All he’s doing is sticking to the custody agreement.”