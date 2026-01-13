EXCLUSIVE: Nicole Kidman’s A-list pals to throw her LA “divorce party”

Nicole Kidman has jetted back to LA for awards season after spending some quiet time with her family Down Under over Christmas.

And her Hollywood circle already have plans for when she’s in town as they want to cheer her up after her divorce from Keith Urban.

New Idea understands that her A-list pals, including Jennifer Aniston, Reese Witherspoon and Sandra Bullock, are planning to throw her a “divorce party” while she’s in town.

An insider dishes, “Nicole’s divorce came as a shock to everyone but a small few in her circle and it’s those close friends who are planning on cheering her up while she’s in town working red carpets.

Nicole Kidman’s friends are planning to host her a “divorce party”. (Credit: Getty)

“She’s gone through a lot and there are a lot of close friends who haven’t yet seen her in person since the split.

“Everyone wants her to know she has a rock solid circle of loyal friends in LA – and anyone serious about making money in this town know how important it is to get their no.1 box office queen back on track.”

Nicole is no stranger to a divorce moment, after a photograph went viral in 2001 claiming to show her throwing her hands in the air in relief after her divorce from Tom Cruise was finalised.

However, years after the now-iconic picture was taken, Nicole claimed in 2024 that it had nothing to do with her divorce, and was actually from a film set, though she didn’t clarify which one.

Jennifer Aniston is said to be among those planning the bash. (Credit: Instagram)

Nicole’s divorce from her second husband, Keith, was finalised on Tuesday, January 6.

The Australian actress had originally filed for divorce on September 30 in Nashville, citing “irreconcilable differences” as the reason for the split.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, the couple agreed to waive all child and spousal support rights in their divorce agreement.

Their daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 15, will reportedly live with Nicole for 306 days of the year, and Keith “every other weekend”.

Nicole and Keith split last year and their divorce was finalised on January 6. (Credit: Instagram)

Both parents will share joint responsibility for decisions in their daughters’ lives, and they will divide their assets by mutual agreement.

In the agreement, it has also been written that the couple will be required to “behave with each other” to provide a “loving, stable, consistent and nurturing” relationship for their children.

“They will not speak badly of each other or the members of the family of the other parent,” it allegedly states.