Keith Urban seemingly takes thinly-veiled swipe at Nicole Kidman during new show

Keith Urban has seemingly taken a thinly-veiled swipe at Nicole Kidman amid their separation.

The musician, 57, and the actress, 58, filed for divorce on September 30, citing irreconcilable differences as the reason for the split.

Their separation made headlines, and Keith has now made a very telling comment as he returned to stage following the news.

During the premiere episode of his new music competition series, The Road, Keith performed the track Straight Line off his 2024 album, High, according to Page Six.

Keith Urban has seemingly taken a swipe at his wife Nicole Kidman after their split. (Credit: Getty)

Keith has previously told how the lyrics allude to “wanting to break out of a soul-sucking routine that you might be stuck in”.

He told his Instagram followers in February 2024: “Maybe in a relationship, a job, with creativity, with yourself … whatever it is!!”

The singer previously shared that the song is about wanting to feel “alive again and getting out from under that dark cloud”.

His past comments about the song have been given a poignant new meaning in the wake of his separation from Nicole.

According to the Daily Mail, Keith also spoke about the challenges of touring and feeling “lonely” during his new CBS and Paramount series.

Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman filed for divorce on September 30 after 19 years together. (Credit: Getty)

He spoke about how the show must go on despite any issues that might be going on in your personal life.

He shared: “When you wake up on a tour bus at 3.30 in the morning and you’re sick as a dog, you’re in the middle of nowhere and you’ve got to play your fifth show later that night, and you haven’t slept, and you miss your friends, and you’re missing your family, and you’re completely lonely and miserable and sick – and you say to yourself, ‘Why am I doing this?’

“The only answer can be: Because this is what I’m born to do.”

Nicole and Keith’s split was revealed by PEOPLE at the end of September, but the couple were believed to have been living separately for months before then.

Since the news broke, there have been allegations that the split was one-sided on Keith’s end, with Nicole being left blindsided.

It has been claimed that Nicole was left blindsided by their split. (Credit: Getty)

“Nicole has so many questions and not enough answers,” an insider told our sister publication Woman’s Day.

“She’s seeking a face-to-face with Keith in Nashville.

“She’s completely confused and can’t believe this person – this very special, important confidante – has gone completely AWOL in her life.”

The couple got married in June 2006, and they share two daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith Margaret, 14.