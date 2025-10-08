Nicole Kidman reveals how she REALLY felt about breaking cover after Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman has revealed how she felt about her first public appearance after filing for divorce from Keith Urban.

The news of their shock split was initially announced on September 30, with the divorce announcement coming a day later. In documents seen by PEOPLE, she cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind the separation.

Nicole made her first public sighting at Chanel’s runway show after the news emerged at Paris Fashion Week, stepping out hand-in-hand with her daughters, Sunday Rose, 17, and Faith, Margaret, 14.

Now, she has revealed how she actually felt about breaking cover on the night, where she also announced her return to the fashion house as a global ambassador.

In a video captured by Vogue, she revealed she was “just very nervous” before the show.

Nicole Kidman said she was nervous to go to Paris Fashion Week.

“I have my daughters coming with me,” she added.

Nicole admitted she still gets nervous about public outings, but made no reference to her split with Keith specifically in the chat.

At the show, she put on a united display with Sunday and Faith as they stepped out without Keith, and the family was also joined by Nicole’s niece, Lucia Hawley.

Their sweet display caught everyone’s attention, as did her dramatic style change.

Her hairstylist, Adir Abergel, admitted that the fringe transformation was done just hours before the show.

“It’s really about having the hair kind of feel broken and undone, but yet still feel expensive and have all of that great richness, but without being overly fussy about it, really, ultimately,” he told Vogue.

In a separate interview with Vogue, conducted in August, Nicole also made a telling remark that seemed to hint at her separation from Keith.

While the interview was conducted before her separation was announced, the journalist said she “guessed as much, but I didn’t want to pry”.

Despite being nervous, Nicole Kidman made her first public appearance since the split with her daughters.

When asked how she felt in her 50s, Nicole said: “How many times do you have to be taught that you think you know where your life is going and then it isn’t going in that direction?”

In general, the Oscar winner said she had a great network of friends to lean on and enjoyed spending time with her family.

Though Nicole’s split was only announced on September 29, it was reported that she and Keith have been separated for several months.

In fact, Nicole spent the last few months living in London with Sunday and Faith while filming Practical Magic 2, while Keith remained in the United States.

Speaking to Vogue, Nicole gave an insight into her time in London, where she was surrounded and supported by her family.

“Going to Hyde Park and concerts, Glastonbury and Salisbury—so much summer fun—Evita, seeing theater, walking Hampstead Heath, swimming there. Went to Portugal, went to Greece, had my nieces and nephews around, lots of family: my sister, my best friend since I was four, and her three children. A very tight group,” she explained.

Continuing to film Practical Magic 2, and with other projects in the pipeline at her production company, Blossom Films, Nicole has lots planned.

Nicole filed for divorce from Keith on September 30, but they are believed to have been separated for months.

Her latest project, Babygirl, turned heads, so much so, that Keith reportedly did not like the film.

“Keith didn’t like the film and he didn’t even like Nicole promoting the movie,” a Hollywood insider told Page Six.

In a previous interview, she explained that it was so intense that she had to stop filming the steamier scenes.

“There was an enormous amount of sharing and trust and then frustration,” she said in 2024.

“It’s like, ‘Don’t touch me’. There were times when we were shooting where I was like, ‘I don’t want to orgasm anymore.

“Don’t come near me. I hate doing this.”