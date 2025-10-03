  •  
Advertisement
Home CELEBRITY Australian Celebrities

Keith Urban wastes no time telling world he’s single after Nicole Kidman divorce

He's ringless and ready to rock!
Profile picture of Elizabeth Gracie Journalist
Loading the player...

Keith Urban has been spotted in public for the first time since news of his divorce from Nicole Kidman became public knowledge on September 29.

Advertisement

The 57-year-old country musician was seen arriving by private jet at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on October 2nd, three days later, ahead of his show at Giant Center.

keith urban
It’s unclear when Keith stopped wearing his wedding ring. (Credit: The Image Direct)

While the singer has yet to provide any official comment surrounding the end of his marriage, photos obtained of the star on the airport runway reveal that he has stopped wearing his wedding band on his ring finger.

It’s unclear when the father-of-two stopped wearing his wedding ring; however, he was last seen wearing it in a joint appearance with Nicole in Nashville on June 20.

Advertisement

In the photos, an exhausted-looking Keith is seen wearing a black baseball cap and shades, with a black shirt and gray jacket.

nicole kidman keith urban
Nicole and Keith were married for 19 years. (Credit: Getty)

The sighting comes after Keith and Nicole’s divorce documents were published online, with top US divorce lawyers praising the couple for the “mature” and “respectful” way they were partaking in the legal proceedings.

Despite this, however, rumours have begun to circulate that behind the scenes, things are FAR from amicable between the exes.

Advertisement

Fans have even slammed Keith for his “disrespectful” behaviour in recent months, with rumours also circulating that he already has a new leading lady in his life.

Profile picture of Elizabeth Gracie
Journalist Elizabeth Gracie Digital Editor

Since 2022, Elizabeth has been writing for legacy Australian brands such as The Australian Women's Weekly, WHO, TV Week, Woman's Day, and Now to Love. She is currently the Digital Editor for New Idea, where she manages the brand's social media, print-to-digital relations, and all online content. After completing a Bachelor of Media majoring in Journalism and Non-Fiction writing, Elizabeth began working in radio, both as an executive producer and presenter of both breakfast and drive radio programs. From there she worked for a publishing house and then departed for the country to sow her oats as a regional journalist in the Riverina region of NSW. After a short stint in a communications role at a distillery, she landed her dream role as an Entertainment and Lifestyle Journalist with Are Media. Elizabeth loves writing about celebrities, royals, beauty and fashion, food, streaming, reality TV, sports, and more.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement