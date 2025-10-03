Keith Urban wastes no time telling world he’s single after Nicole Kidman divorce

Keith Urban has been spotted in public for the first time since news of his divorce from Nicole Kidman became public knowledge on September 29.

The 57-year-old country musician was seen arriving by private jet at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pennsylvania, on October 2nd, three days later, ahead of his show at Giant Center.

It’s unclear when Keith stopped wearing his wedding ring. (Credit: The Image Direct)

While the singer has yet to provide any official comment surrounding the end of his marriage, photos obtained of the star on the airport runway reveal that he has stopped wearing his wedding band on his ring finger.

It’s unclear when the father-of-two stopped wearing his wedding ring; however, he was last seen wearing it in a joint appearance with Nicole in Nashville on June 20.

In the photos, an exhausted-looking Keith is seen wearing a black baseball cap and shades, with a black shirt and gray jacket.

Nicole and Keith were married for 19 years. (Credit: Getty)

The sighting comes after Keith and Nicole’s divorce documents were published online, with top US divorce lawyers praising the couple for the “mature” and “respectful” way they were partaking in the legal proceedings.

Despite this, however, rumours have begun to circulate that behind the scenes, things are FAR from amicable between the exes.

Fans have even slammed Keith for his “disrespectful” behaviour in recent months, with rumours also circulating that he already has a new leading lady in his life.