All of the telling signs of “tension” in Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s final joint appearance

After the news of their shock separation, Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s final public appearance is being heavily examined for any clues on the demise of their relationship.

Advertisement

Before their split was announced on September 29, the former couple were last seen at the FIFA Club World Cup match in Nashville on June 20.

It also took place five days before their 19th wedding anniversary.

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban were last seen out publicly in June. (Credit: Getty)

While they were photographed during the match, Nicole and Keith were smiling, but distant from one another. The former couple was not shy about being affectionate in public, so this is now raising eyebrows.

Advertisement

Now, body language expert Louise Mahler has weighed in and revealed the signs that hinted at tensions between the former couple.

“At one point, Nicole is fiddling with her left hand, which is a sign of tension, but we do not know what it is about,” she told The Daily Mail.

She also mentioned that Keith did not look at her during the match.

“He is looking away, but Nicole is looking at him; it is an odd look,” she continued.

Advertisement

PEOPLE confirmed the split after TMZ published an initial report.

They might have appeared happy, but a body expert has suggested otherwise. (Credit: Getty)

“She didn’t want this. She has been fighting to save the marriage.”

Initially, sources told TMZ that the couple had lived separately “since the beginning of summer.”

Advertisement

The outlet also said that the decision to split was “one-sided”, and she was “holding the family together through this difficult time since Keith has been gone”.

Nicole also raised eyebrows when she applied for solo residency in Portugal, without Keith’s name on the paperwork.

When it was revealed in July, a source told E! News that they were apart due to scheduling conflicts, and he planned to join her in Europe.

The former Aussie sweethearts tied the knot in Sydney in June 2006, and then welcomed their daughters, Sunday Rose in 2008, and Faith Margaret in 2010.

Advertisement