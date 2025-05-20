When it comes to beloved Australian couples, you will be hard-pressed to find one more adored than Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban.

Married for almost 20 years, the actor and musician proves that, when you find the right one, love can withstand anything.

“I’m so lucky that I have Keith, who’s just my love, my deep, deep love,” Nicole, PEOPLE in 2024.

Scroll on for everything you need to know about their relationship over the years.

Perfectly paired at the 2024 Met Gala. (Credit: Getty)

How did Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban meet?

If you’ve ever wondered how old Nicole Kidman was when she met Keith Urban, we have the answer: 37!

Nicole and Keith, now both 57, met back in 2005 in the most Australian of circumstances, at a G’Day USA gala – an Aussie diplomacy program in the United States.

For Nicole, the attraction was instant. Speaking to American talk show host Ellen DeGeneres back in 2017, the actress confessed she was smitten with her fellow Aussie from the get-go.

“I remember thinking, I had such a crush on him, and he wasn’t interested in me. He didn’t call me for months”.

Keith, however, justified his hesitation to reach out to the Academy Award winner on the talk show Interview back in 2018, explaining he was simply too nervous.

“Somebody had given me her number and I had it in my pocket for a while. I kept looking at it thinking, ‘If I call this number, she’s going to answer. I don’t know what (to) say'”.

A match made in heaven. (Credit: Getty)

What has Keith Urban said about his wife, Nicole Kidman?

When honouring his wife when she was given the AFI Life Achievement Award in April 2024, the country singer shed new light on the anxiety he felt pursuing Nicole romantically, describing her in his speech as a “real-life princess”.

“I was trying to play it cool, but inside I felt like I’d snuck into the royal ball simply because Nic had such an otherworldly aura about her,” he said.

“And despite all of that, I did manage to get her phone number on a tiny piece of paper. I was scared. I was nervous to call her. I did, as you probably figured out, pluck up the courage to finally call her.”

These two are one of Australia’s most prominent power couples. (Credit: Getty)

What were Keith Urban’s addictions?

He also reflected upon the early days of their marriage when he was in rehab, and thanked Nicole for her endless support, and for “choosing love.”

“Nic pushed through every negative voice, and here we are tonight, 18 years later. Her capacity to love is like no one I’ve ever met.”

The Blue Ain’t Your Color singer also told Interview that, at the time he met his future wife, he “wasn’t in a healthy place” and wasn’t confident that the actress would see anything in him. However, the musician eventually picked up the phone. And he’s so glad he did.

“At some point, I plucked up the courage to call those numbers and she answered, and we started talking and we talked and talked and talked and talked and it was effortless.”

The two fell for each other FAST.

“It was my [38th] birthday, and he stood outside with gardenias at 5 am on my stoop in New York,” Nicole told PEOPLE in 2019. “That is when I went, ‘This is the man I hope I get to marry.'”

“We started talking and we talked and talked and talked and talked and it was effortless,” Keith said of Nicole. (Credit: Instagram)

After that, their romance was a whirlwind, with the performers tying the knot a year later on June 25, 2006, in Manly. The ceremony hosted a lot of famous faces, including Australia’s Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Naomi Watts, Crowded House’s Neil Finn, and more.

While the newlyweds should have been caught up in a honeymoon love haze, things weren’t that easy.

Having already completed two stays in rehab, Keith went back into treatment again after his and Nicole’s wedding.

“I caused the implosion of my fresh marriage,” Keith told Rolling Stone in 2016.

“It survived, but it’s a miracle it did. I was spiritually awoken with her. I use the expression ‘I was born into her,’ and that’s how I feel. And for the first time in my life, I could shake off the shackles of addiction.”

Nicole and Keith welcomed their first child, Sunday Rose, back in 2008. (Credit: Instagram)

Did Nicole Kidman have any kids with Keith Urban?

Two years after their wedding, in July 2008, Nicole and Keith welcomed their first child, Sunday Rose, into the world.

Nicole already shared two adoptive kids, Isabella and Conner, with her ex-husband Tom Cruise.

Soon after Sunday was born, Nicole jokingly lamented that the newborn bore a striking resemblance to Keith rather than herself.

Appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show, Nicole showed viewers a picture of her new baby, saying, “I didn’t even get a look in. I think she’s got my fair skin and that’s about it”.

Sunday made her modelling debut during Miu Miu’s Spring-Summer 2025 womenswear show in October 2024. (Credit: Getty)

Why did Nicole Kidman use a surrogate?

Three years later, the celebrity couple welcomed their second child, Faith Margaret, on December 29, 2011, via surrogate after struggling to conceive again both naturally and via IVF.

“Our family is truly blessed, and just so thankful, to have been given the gift of baby Faith Margaret,” the couple said in a statement at the time.

“No words can adequately convey the incredible gratitude that we feel for everyone who was so supportive through this process, in particular our gestational carrier.”

Nicole has confessed she wishes she had met Keith earlier so they could have had more kids together. (Credit: Getty)

Four years after the couple welcomed Faith into their family, Nicole candidly confessed to Vogue that she wished she and the musician could have had more kids.

“I wish I could have met him much earlier and had way more children with him,” the now-56-year-old told the publication.

“But I didn’t. I mean, if I could have had two more children with him, that would have been just glorious. But, as Keith says, ‘The wanting mind, Nicole. Shut it down.”

Nicole has described her relationship with Keith as “idiosyncratic.” (Credit: Getty)

What has Nicole Kidman said about her marriage to Keith Urban?

Later, in July 2023, Nicole took part in a rare interview with Stellar’s Something to Talk About podcast, giving fans a rare insight into her almost two-decade-long marriage.

“What makes people vibe and be able to be together year after year? No one has the secret. It’s so idiosyncratic. It’s pairing, it’s luck, there’s chemistry, of course, and then there’s just being able to flow together,” she said.

“But I wouldn’t reveal how we sleep in the bed….It’s not so glamorous. It’s very serious business, is all I’ll say. And we never text each other, can you believe that?”

“We started out that way – I was like, ‘If you want to get a hold of me, call me.’ I wasn’t really a texter,” the Expats star added.

“I think he tried texting me a few times, and I never texted back. Then it was like, this is quite nice. If you really want to get a hold of me, you have to call me. Everyone else we text with. That’s just the one thing we don’t do.”

In an additional interview with PEOPLE on the red carpet of season two of her Prime Video series Nine Perfect Strangers Nicole also revealed that she and Keith would “never” collaborate on a screen project together.

“We’re together in life, so we don’t need to do our show together,” she told the publication.

“Our life is a show,” she added.

