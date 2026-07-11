Forget Hunter: Why Orange is NSW’s real winery weekend gem

If you’re looking for a winery weekend that will leave you seriously impressed, look no further than Orange!

Advertisement

While the Hunter Valley is arguably the most famous winery region in New South Wales and attracts all the tourists, Orange is the real hidden gem that you won’t want to miss.

As a Brit myself, I’ve had Hunter recommended countless times since my arrival, and, of course, I’ve visited, but Orange piqued my interest when I first heard of it.

I got the chance to visit Orange for a long weekend, and I was intrigued to see if it lived up to my expectations. In fact, it completely surpassed them.

I was, of course, expecting the wineries to deliver some high-quality tastings, but what I wasn’t expecting was the shopping and delicious food scene also on offer.

Advertisement

There is no shortage of locally run restaurants, bars, and pubs to choose from, so if you want an already bustling weekend away with many wine tastings also thrown in, Orange is the place for you.

I went to Orange for a long weekend, visiting wineries, and here are my top recommendations. (Credit: New Idea)

From the second I arrived, there was a friendly small-town feel. I’m not exaggerating when I say that, within five minutes of getting off the train, two locals had already given me multiple recommendations of places to visit.

There are so many different options to explore, and if you’re on a tight schedule, you might feel overwhelmed with choice.

Advertisement

From wineries to restaurants to bars, I know I visited no shortage of local hotspots during my weekend in Orange, but these were my overall favourites:

ChaLou Wines: An intimate, family-run tasting where every bottle tells a story Fiorini’s Osteria Italiana: Unassuming on the outside, unforgettable on the inside Rowlee: The ultimate fine-dining splurge for a special occasion

While these were the real standouts from my trip, I’ve picked out even more recommendations for things to do in Orange, perfectly tailored to your tastes, whether you’re after a weekend of wine tasting, a romantic date night, or a speciality cocktail.

Keep scrolling to find out why you won’t want to miss out on these places during your visit to Orange.

With no shortage of charm, Orange has plenty on offer compared to other wine regions. (Credit: New Idea)

Advertisement

For wine tastings with a view: ChaLou Wines

While many wineries are known for their commercial feel, there is an intimate, family feel to ChaLou Wines that you just won’t get anywhere else.

Run by married couple Nadja Wallington and Steve Mobbs, they radiate warmth from the second you arrive, and you can tell how passionate they are about their craft.

Though their winery spans nearly 15 acres, the tasting area is an intimate cabin with a balcony looking over breathtaking country views.

You will get a hands-on experience from start to finish with Nadja and Steve, and each bottle of wine doesn’t just come with a unique taste; it comes with a story.

Advertisement

Right down to the label, each bottle is inspired by their family or friends (even the name of their business, ChaLou, is a blend of Nadja and Steve’s middle names).

While they are Orange’s newest wine business, they were the absolute standout of my trip.

They are bringing their own creativity and stamp to their wines, and it makes them stand out. I had the best, light Pinot Noir I’ve ever tried, and you won’t be able to leave without a bottle.

Though many people will hit all the traditional, long-running wineries in Orange, I urge you not to miss this modern masterpiece from your schedule.

Advertisement

ChaLou has some of the most diverse wines I’ve tried, and the owners are the most welcoming. (Credit: New Idea)

For authentic Italian food: Fiorini’s Osteria Italiana

If you want to feel like you’re transported directly into a rustic restaurant in the Italian countryside, then pay a visit to Fiorini’s Osteria Italiana.

Like all good things, it looks completely understated from the outside. In fact, I was convinced I must be taking the wrong turn when we pulled into the quiet track road outside the restaurant.

But I can assure you, from the second you walk through their signature orange door (scroll back up for the photo), you will be blown away.

Advertisement

Everybody loves Italian food, but these dishes will have you dreaming about them for weeks to come (even writing about them, I want to go back and taste them again).

All the pastas are handmade, and I highly recommend the caponata for a fresh, authentic Italian flavour, but the real highlight for me came during the desserts.

I can’t help but go straight to the sweet section whenever I sit down in a restaurant, and the pistachio tiramisu immediately caught my eye.

Pistachio is the trend of the moment, but this was the best blend of the flavour with a dessert that I’ve had. It perfectly complemented the coffee in the tiramisu, and I urge you to order it if you get the chance.

Advertisement

Fiorini’s is a hidden gem that you won’t want to miss; the food is incredible. (Credit: New Idea)

For a decadent set menu: Rowlee

Looking to get married in Orange? Celebrating a milestone birthday? Rowlee is where you want to go for the high-end, fine-dining experience.

While you can do standard wine tastings at the cellar door, the restaurant is by far the shining gem of this winery.

The seasonal menu offers decadent main meal options, while there are also group set menus if you want to try everything Rowlee has to offer.

Advertisement

There’s the $95pp estate menu or the $135pp reserve menu, enabling you to try all of their shining gems across an extravagant five courses.

Each of the shared menus has slightly different options, and both can be served with pairing wines for every course for an additional $85pp.

It’s a much higher budget option, but if you’re looking to treat your loved one for a special occasion, it won’t fail to impress.

And it’s no surprise that Rowlee is also a popular wedding venue, with picturesque places for both outdoor and indoor ceremonies. Safe to say, you’ll get some gorgeous photos if you say “I do” here.

Advertisement

Rowlee has a decadent five-course meal option for a special occasion. (Credit: New Idea)

Monty’s might have only just opened in May 2026, but it has already proved itself to be a fierce competitor in the Orange food scene.

With low lighting and an intimate feel, it’s the perfect atmosphere if you want to treat a special someone in your life.

All of the food is delicious, but they prove it’s the little things that can set your meal apart from the rest, with the thousand-layer potato chips proving to be their shining glory.

Advertisement

I’m a huge fan of potatoes in any form, but never have I had such crispy yet fluffy bite-sized potatoes before.

The menu also features a range of other small and large dishes, and I recommend going tapas-style and sharing a selection to get the full experience.

Newly opened, Monty’s is already making its mark on the Orange food scene. (Credit: New Idea)

For food and wine pairings: Swinging Bridges Wines

I’ve been to a fair few wine tastings over the years, but this one had the most inventive food pairings I’ve seen.

Advertisement

While I’m used to the classic cheese or chocolate selections, Swinging Bridge Wines takes it up to the next level with tailored bite-sized canapés.

From a sweet corn soup to pair with a Chardonnay to a pulled brisket corn chip to go alongside a Shiraz, you can tell they’ve put deep thought into their creations.

Every dish perfectly complements the wine tones, amplifying each drink on your palate, as well as giving you a little snack to energise you!

If that isn’t enough, the venue looks out on gorgeous, green hills, and the view is good enough to frame.

Advertisement

With no shortage of wineries in the region, they’ve made sure to put their own stamp on their tastings so it will be one you remember.

Swinging Bridge has a stunning view as well as creative food and wine pairings. (Credit: New Idea)

For cocktails: Summer Street Wine Room

Situated right in the centre of Orange, Summer Street Wine Room is within walking distance of most of the local hotels, making it the perfect evening meal option.

While, of course, it has a selection of Orange’s classic wines, it also has a varied food menu and some extremely unique cocktails on offer.

Advertisement

If you end up getting fed up with wine during your weekend away, you can head over to Summer Street Wine Room to try one of their speciality drinks.

Their “Summer St Original” cocktails are all named after iconic songs, with Taylor Swift’s Opalite and Hilary Duff’s What Dreams Are Made Of being honoured.

Much like Lizzie McGuire herself, the What Dreams Are Made Of cocktail doesn’t fail to spark joy and is the perfect option for a sweet margarita alternative.

Advertisement

If you’re a gin fan, the Man I Need (inspired by Olivia Dean, of course) is the one for you. But be warned, it’s for a sweet tooth and even comes with cotton candy.

As for the food? If you like sharing places and Mediterranean food, then this is the location for you.

I can never say no to bread, dips, and prosciutto, so it’s the perfect “girl dinner” treat for you and your friends.

It’s another relatively new addition to Orange, only opening in September 2025, but it’s already become a clear favourite and is packed out with locals and visitors alike.

Advertisement

Summer Street Wine Room in the heart of Orange has creative cocktails you won’t want to miss. (Credit: New Idea)

For a laid-back romantic meal: Peacock Room at The Oriana

You may not naturally come across the Peacock Room, given it’s tucked away inside The Oriana hotel complex, but it shouldn’t be overlooked.

Open for dinner every night with options for a Sunday lunch, it’s another great meal option just a short stroll away from the hotels in Orange town centre.

It offers a range of classic European meals but provides a slightly more laid-back feel than some other eateries in Orange.

Advertisement

With endless cosy candles, velvet chairs, and vibrant wallpaper, it’s a very retro setting for your evening meal.

It has an extensive list of cocktail options (I’d highly recommend the mango margarita) and well-presented European main dishes.

The carrot puree that came with the lamb shoulder was a shining addition to the meal, while I was also pleased with the maremma duck.

Its low lighting gives a romantic feel, so if you’re after a more casual evening out, then this is the place to go.

Advertisement

With low lighting and a cosy retro feel, The Peacock Room has its own niche. (Credit: New Idea)

For vintage shopping: Dirty Janes

I have to give a special shoutout to the shopping scene in Orange.

After visiting the Hunter Valley, I expected Orange to be another relatively isolated wine region, but I was surprised when I arrived in a bustling town centre.

It has a great high-street shopping scene, but you can’t leave without checking out Dirty Janes.

Advertisement

A giant antique emporium with a cafe up front, it’s the perfect place for a mooch around, and you’ll no doubt find some hidden gems.

With everything on offer from vinyl records to clothes and homeware, you’ll find yourself coming across stuff you never even knew you needed.

It’s a huge warehouse-style vintage shop, so it’s a good thing there’s a cafe out front where you can recharge with a coffee afterwards.

Advertisement

For a tranquil place to stay: Yallungah Boutique Hotel

Of course, you can’t head off for a weekend away without finding a place to stay.

There is no shortage of hotel options all around Orange, but I stayed at Yallungah Boutique Hotel, right in the heart of Orange.

I visited in autumn, and the views of the orange leaves falling from the trees right outside the hotel felt like something from a postcard.

On top of that, the rooms are spacious, well-kept, and relaxing, so you won’t feel like you’re missing anything during your stay.

Advertisement

Yallungah also offers a delicious breakfast on its B&B rates, which I’d highly recommend to fuel the start of your day.

Yallungah is the perfect base in the heart of Orange to explore the shopping, food and winery scenes. (Credit: New Idea/Yallungah)

Orange can get very cold in autumn and winter, but with fireplaces in the communal areas, you’ll have a toasty warm haven to come back to each day.

With parking on site, it’s a good base to set off from to explore the region.

Advertisement

Or, if you’re visiting wineries with no designated driver in mind, you can use local driving services like Home James to get around without the stress.