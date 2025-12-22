From whiskey to wine: These are the celebrity alcohol brands you need to know about

Sometimes it feels like celebrities will stick their finger in every pie they can get their hands on. From star-studded perfumes, fashion brands, beauty and skincare, and even food, they’ve seemingly done it all!
More recently, every Hollywood star worth their margarita salt has launched a booze brand. But far from perfumes bearing their image (that they had very little to do with producing), some celebrity alcohol brands have generated serious (and justified) buzz online and on shelves, with some brands even winning prestigious awards.
We’ve rounded up the top names worth knowing (and tasting).
The best celebrity alcohol brands to shop in 2026
Casamigos Tequila
George Clooney
One of the most iconic celebrity alcohol brands, Casamigos (“House of Friends”), was co-founded by George Clooney with friends Rande Gerber and Mike Meldman. What began as a private passion project quickly became a global hit thanks to its smooth, easy-drinking profile (ideal for sipping or cocktails) and sleek marketing that elevated it beyond typical celeb hype.
It was acquired by Diageo in 2017, allegedly making Clooney a billionaire in the process.
Casamigos Ranch Water
Clooney has said this simple Texas-style drink is one of his favourites and helped inspire Casamigos’ smooth tequila style. This is not a flashy, invented cocktail — it’s a real, everyday drink Clooney drank long before Casamigos became a global brand.
Ingredients
- 45ml Casamigos Blanco Tequila
- Fresh lime juice
- Soda water
Method
Pour tequila over ice, squeeze in lime, and top with soda.
Aviation American Gin
Ryan Reynolds
Ryan Reynolds may be better known for his humour and iconic movie roles, but he’s also one of the brains behind this craft gin that has taken off with fans worldwide. Aviation Gin carved its niche with a smooth, approachable botanical blend and Reynolds’ clever, often meme-worthy social media marketing that keeps it trending.
Starcrossed
Ingredients
- 30ml Aviation American Gin
- 22ml fresh lemon juice
- 22ml raspberry syrup
- 15ml rose tonic syrup
- 7ml Campari
Method
Combine all ingredients into a shaker. Add ice and shake vigorously. Serve up into a small Martini glass. Top with raspberries for garnish.
Teremana Tequila
Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson
Boasting notes of citrus, roasted agave, tropical fruit and a hint of lemongrass, Teremana is a tequila brand built on craftsmanship and authenticity, by actor (and former wrestler) Dwayne Johnson. Launched with a focus on responsibly-sourced agave and small-batch production, Teremana has become a crowd favourite and hot topic on social platforms. It’s been praised for its clean taste and connection to Johnson’s personal brand — energetic, fun and reliably high quality.
The People’s Margarita
This is The Rock’s own go-to tequila cocktail, shared repeatedly on his Instagram and at Teremana launch events.
Ingredients
- 45ml Teremana Blanco Tequila
- 22ml fresh lime juice
- 15ml agave nectar
- Splash of soda water
Method
Shake tequila, lime and agave with ice. Strain over fresh ice, top lightly with soda, and garnish with lime.
SirDavis Whisky
Beyoncé Knowles-Carter
SirDavis is a premium whisky launched by global music superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter in collaboration with Moët Hennessy, part of the LVMH luxury group. Named as a tribute to Beyoncé’s great-grandfather, a Prohibition-era moonshiner, this famous firewater has notes of rich and buttery toffee, followed by an array of spices with cinnamon, clove, and classic rye spice up front; followed by soft, malty and biscuity notes intertwined with a vibrant citrus top note.
It has already garnered awards from multiple international spirits competitions, cementing its appeal among whiskey aficionados and fans alike.
Honey Bee
Ingredients
- 60ml SirDavis American Whisky
- 22ml fresh lemon juice
- 15ml honey syrup
- Garnish: Piece of honeycomb (optional but traditional)
Honey Syrup (to make at home)
- 2 parts honey
- 1 part water
Heat gently and stir until the honey dissolves; cool before using.
Method
- Add the whisky, lemon juice and honey syrup into a cocktail shaker with ice.
- Shake well until chilled.
- Strain into a chilled coupe or cocktail glass.
- Garnish with a bit of honeycomb on a cocktail pick (optional).
Kylie Minogue Wines
Kylie Minogue
Yes, our very own Kylie entered the booze world with a wine collection that includes Rosé, Sauvignon Blanc, Merlot, Pinot Noir and more. The range was launched in May 2020 in collaboration with Benchmark Drinks. Since its debut, the range has been very successful, selling over 21 million bottles in more than 31 countries worldwide.
Kylie’s Signature Rosé is notably popular; it sold out in the UK within 24 hours of hitting the shelves. The bottles themselves are a talking point, reflecting Kylie’s own playful, feminine and glamorous persona.
Kylie Spritz
Ingredients
- 90ml Kylie Minogue Prosecco or Sparkling Rosé
- 30ml Aperol
- Splash of soda
- Orange slice
Method
Build over ice in a wine glass. Stir gently and garnish with orange.