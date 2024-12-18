Finding the right gift to give to someone can be tricky, especially when you’re trying to find presents for a bunch of family and friends at once!
One present that hardly ever fails to disappoint is alcohol. Whether the recipient is a beer drinker, a Rosé lover or even fancies the occasional whiskey, a bottle or two of their favourite plonk is an easy and appreciated gift.
Here are some of the best alcohol gifts in Australia that would make great Christmas presents, or for any occasion you’re looking to spoil someone.
01
New York Margarita and Shaker Set
$25.99 from Myer
This set comes with a glass shaker, a rose gold strainer and the cocktail mix. All you need to do is add tequila!
02
Christmas Wine & Chocolate Gift Hamper
$69.99 from Kogan
This gift hamper gives you the option of Sauvignon Blanc, Shiraz Pinot Noir or Chardonnay to suit your recipient’s taste, and is beautifully presented in a Signature Brewquets teal gifting box lined with black tissue paper. It also comes with a Christmas themed milk chocolate bar and a Merry Christmas card.
03
Moet Champagne Hamper
$234.62 from Kogan
Those with a taste for the finer things in life are sure to find something to like in this hamper. This elegant hamper comes with a bottle of 750ml Moet Champagne, Melting Moments minis, smoked olives and more.
04
Festive White Wine Hamper
$126 from Wine Selectors
This mixed pack of white wines from Wine Selectors will give the gift of a wine tasting session in a box. All the wines come from various regions across Australia and include Rieslings, Chardonnays and Semillons.
05
All Class Ultra-Premium Cabernet Sauvignon Triple Pack
$105 at Wine Selectors
This one is for the Cab Sav lovers. The three wines are selected from the Coonawarra, the Barossa valley and the Margaret River.
06
Tempa Tiffany 4 Piece Cocktail Set
$49.95 from Myer
Barware is another perfect present for alcohol enthusiasts. This bare pink cocktail set comes with a cocktail shaker, strainer, jigger and spoon and is a beautiful addition to any bar setup.
07
Vue Refresh Whiskey Boxed Set
$53.97 from Myer
This gives a whiskey drinker everything they need for an elevated whiskey drinking experience. The box comes with two whiskey glasses, eight whiskey stones, one whiskey wooden tray, two slate coasters, one stainless steel ice tong set and the box itself.