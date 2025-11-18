Baileys’ new Cinnamon Scroll flavour is perfect for Christmas

A bottle of Baileys has always been a feature on the Christmas table (at least in this household) and their new seasonal flavour, Cinnamon Scroll, feels just perfect for the festive season.

The new Baileys flavour was inspired by cinnamon scrolls. (Credit: supplied)

What does the new Baileys flavour taste like?

Baileys is well known for creating limited edition, seasonal flavours. Previous releases include Summer Berry Pavlova, Tiramisu, and Strawberries and Cream.

Cinnamon scrolls are definitely having a moment, and Baileys are raising the bar with their new offering.

Their Cinnamon Scroll Liqueur combines the creamy indulgence of the classic Baileys Irish Cream we all know and love, with the warm, sweet-spice flavour of cinnamon. It’s the ultimate Yule tipple!

Baileys Cinnamon Scroll Liqueur, plus scrolls. (Credit: supplied)

Where can I buy Baileys Cinnamon Scroll Liqueur?

Baileys Cinnamon Scroll is available nationally, for a limited time, from retailers such as BWS, Liquorland, and Dan Murphy’s.

Baileys Ultimate Cinna-Buns. (Credit: supplied)

How to make Baileys Ultimate Cinna-Buns

To celebrate the launch of their Cinnamon Scroll flavour, Baileys has created an indulgent “Cinna-Buns” recipe to share. The golden, gooey scrolls are drizzled with a Baileys-infused icing that elevates the humble cinnamon scroll to pure luxurious perfection.

Ingredients

For The Dough

1¼ cups hot milk at about 43°C

¼ cup warm water

17g packet instant dry yeast

1 large egg at room temperature

¼ cup (about 60g) butter, melted

3-4 cups plain flour

1 tsp sea salt

For The Filling

4 tbsp (about 60g) melted butter, plus more for pan

¼ cup light brown sugar

¼ cup caster or granulated sugar

2 tbsp ground cinnamon

For The Topping

½ cup (about 125g) butter

1 cup packed light brown sugar

½ cup golden syrup or maple syrup

2 tbsp whipping cream

For the icing

1½ cup icing sugar

2 tbsp whole milk

30ml Baileys Original Irish Cream

Method

Step 1

In a small bowl, dissolve yeast in warm water and set aside.

Step 2

In a large bowl mix milk, sugar, melted butter, salt and egg.

Step 3

Add 2 cups of flour and mix until smooth. Add yeast mixture. Mix in remaining flour until dough is easy to handle.

Step 4

Knead dough on lightly floured surface for 5 to 10 minutes. Place in an oiled bowl, cover and let rise until doubled in size, usually 2-3 hours.

Step 5

To prepare the topping, add the butter, brown sugar and golden syrup in a saucepan over medium heat, stirring until melted and the mixture is bubbling.

Step 6

Remove from heat, add the cream, mix well to combine. Pour into a greased 22 x 33cm pan and set aside.

Step 7

In a small bowl prepare the filling by mixing together the butter, sugar, brown sugar and cinnamon.

Step 8

Punch down dough. Roll out on a floured surface into a 22 x 38cm rectangle.

Step 9

Spread the filling over the rolled dough and then beginning at the 22cm side, roll up the dough and pinch edge together to seal. Cut into 12 slices.

Step 10

Place the sliced buns into the pan with the sauce (about 5cm apart) and let rise until they have doubled (about 45 minutes to an hour).

Step 11

Pre-heat oven to 175°C. Bake for 20-30 minutes or until golden brown. Let cool in the pan for 5 minutes before carefully flipping onto a serving tray.

Step 12

Whilst the buns are cooling, whisk together the icing sugar, Baileys and milk until you have a pouring consistency, adding a little more Baileys or milk if required. Serve the warm buns, sticky side up, with a generous drizzle of the Baileys icing.

Step 13

Now it’s officially time to indulge, because you deserve it!

