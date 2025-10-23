Go the whole hog this Christmas with these budget-friendly hams from Coles

A traditional glazed ham has always had a place on Aussie tables at Christmas time, right alongside prawns, salads, and pavlova. But with the rising cost of living playing havoc with household budgets, sometimes expensive meats fall off our festive menus, by necessity.

Coles has some festive cheer in store for shoppers, announcing that the price of their award-winning Christmas hams is remaining the same in 2025, for the third year in a row!

The award-winning Single Smoked Beechwood Half-Leg ham from Coles. (Credit: Coles)

Which Christmas hams are available at Coles this year?

With a ham-tastic option to suit every budget, Coles’ Christmas ham range features 100% Australian, sow stall-free pork, available in three levels of smoky perfection.

How smoky do you like it? (Credit: Coles)

Single Smoked Beechwood Half-Leg ham

Infused with a delicate beechwood smoke and a subtly sweet pork flavour, Coles’ Single Smoked Beechwood Half-Leg Ham was awarded bronze medals at this year’s Melbourne Royal Australian Food Awards and Royal Tasmanian Fine Food Awards. The price of $8 per kilo has remained the same since 2023, and with an average weight of five kilograms, which is enough to serve up to 26 people, this ham is great value at just over $1.50 per serve.

Beechwood Double Smoked Half-Leg Ham

This fuller-flavoured offering is $13 per kilo (50 cents cheaper than last year), about $2.50 per serve. Offering mouthwatering flavour with every bite, this ham won a gold medal at the 2025 Melbourne Royal Australian Food Awards.

Coles Finest Free-Range Triple Smoked Half-Leg Ham

Topping the range, the Coles Finest Free-Range Triple Smoked Half-Leg Ham is priced at $3.20 per serve ($16 per kilo), delivering rich, smoky-savoury flavour and earning gold at the 2025 Royal Tasmanian Fine Food Awards.

New Coles pulled ham. (Credit: Coles)

What else is in the range?

New to the line-up this year is the Coles Pulled Ham with Smokey Maple Glaze, priced at $2.50 per serve. It’s a delicious twist on the classic glazed ham – slow-cooked for tenderness and coated in a glossy caramel glaze. This ham has been cooked for three hours, so all you need to do is heat it up. How’s that for reducing your seasonal stress?

We love crackling, and the bonus to Coles Crackling Leg Ham is that you don’t have to do it yourself! It’s also boneless, which makes it super easy to carve.

Another returning favourite is the Coles Brown Sugar Glazed Easy Carve Ham, which takes the guesswork out of glazing a ham. You can pop it in the oven to heat through or serve it as is.

Crackling leg ham, boneless and easy to carve. (Credit: Coles)

When is the Coles Christmas ham range available?

The full range of hams will be available in-store from Wednesday, 5 November.

Thinking that’s too early to be buying a Christmas ham? The range has a use-by date of past Christmas Day, which helps to stagger costs throughout the season (if you’ve got the space to store it for that long!).

Curtis knows his way around a ham. (Credit: Coles)

How much ham will I need?

Whether you are just entertaining a few or feeding a ravenous, extended ham-ily, the rule of thumb to work with is a serving size of 150 grams per person.

Check out Curtis Stone’s Guide to Christmas ham, which includes recipes, ideas for leftovers, and a handy size guide.

