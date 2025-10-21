Our 12 days of Christmas picks from Haigh’s 2025 Christmas Collection

It’s the time of year when everything is merrily and bright, and chocolate just makes everything feel a bit shinier, don’t you think?
That’s why we were excited to take a peek at Haigh’s Christmas Collection for 2025. The magical range has something for everyone, from the young (and young at heart), to those with a more mature palette, you will find a delicious gift for even the hardest to buy for on your list.
The collection contains dozens of indulgent items, we’ve picked some of our faves.
Scroll down to check out the collection.
What’s included in Haigh’s Christmas Collection?
The Haigh’s Christmas range for 2025 is sure to please everyone, with traditional favourites returning and delectable new flavours to intrigue and excite the taste buds! Adorned in verdant green and cream hues with red and gold highlights, the collection is inspired by foraging in a lush pine forest, with natural, intricate designs featuring berries, pine cones and pine branches.
Advent Calendar Package
$54.90
The world of Gingerbread embellishes this year’s Classic Christmas range, which includes a brand new Gingerbread House design for Haigh’s much-loved Fabric Advent Calendar. Includes the gingerbread house fabric advent calendar and filling pack, which contains eleven milk and twelve dark Christmas foiled and wrapped chocolate squares as well as one classic milk foiled chocolate Santa.
White Blackberry Nougat Chocs
$15.50 for 250g
New this Christmas, discover chewy nougat centres coated in layers of white chocolate infused with freeze-dried blackberries.
Brandy Pudding Truffle Gift Box
$29.90 for 150g
Featuring a classic soft milk and dark chocolate truffle flavoured with brandy, doubled coated in our premium dark chocolate, and then hand finished with a holly decoration.
Chocolate Spiced Biscuit Gift Tin
$39.50 for 540g
These crunchy spiced Christmas biscuits contain pieces of zesty orange and are generously coated in milk chocolate, presented in a beautiful keepsake gift tin.
Limited Edition Christmas Pudding Block
$15.90 for 95g
This limited Christmas treat is delicately infused with fragrant Christmas spices, red and green cherries, roasted macadamias, orange pieces and biscuit all swirled in white and milk chocolate.
Dark Cherry Chocs Gift Tin
$26.90 for 225g
New this Christmas, discover a mouthwatering blend of sweet cherries and coconut coated in premium rich dark chocolate. These bite-sized treats are presented in a festive gift tin, ready for gifting.
New Christmas Truffles
$21.50 for 100g
The Milk Spiced Ganache with Marshmallow (at left, above) is our pick, with soft fluffy marshmallow on a layer of rich, spiced dark chocolate ganache, and finished in layers of creamy milk chocolate. But we certainly wouldn’t turn down the 70% Maraschino Cherry Truffle, with its decadent milk chocolate truffle centre, infused with Maraschino cherry liqueur, pieces of succulent cherry, finished in layers of rich 70% dark chocolate.
Gingerbread Toy with Milk Chocolate Baubles
$30.90 for 50g
A great stocking stuffer for the kiddies (or you know, whoever, we aren’t here to judge), this snuggly Gingerbread plush toy is complete with premium milk chocolate baubles.
Limited Edition Milk Banana Caramel Chocolate Frog Gift Box
$28.90 for 195g
With a delicious combination of sweet caramel, fruity banana and creamy milk chocolate, these sweet frogs put us in mind of Banoffee Pie, but hurry as they are a limited Christmas edition.
Porcelain Christmas Mug with Christmas Mixture
$29.90 for 250g
We’re definitely feeling end of year teacher gift with this beautiful Christmas mug, filled with a unique mixture of chocolate coated Mango, Malt, Liquorice, Caramel and Orange centres and Milk Chocolate Baubles.
Large Milk & Dark Chocolate Hamper Box
$140.00
For someone special, this large decadent hamper box comes filled with a selection of popular Haigh’s milk and dark chocolates.
Christmas Bon Bon with Milk Chocolate Novelties
$29.50 for 190g
This large Christmas Bon Bon is filled with milk chocolate novelties including: Baubles, a solid Santa, and a Christmas Milk Chocolate Bar. Perfect for your office Kris Kringle!
Where can I buy the Haigh’s Christmas Collection?
All these items and many more are available online from 21 October 2025, and in all Haigh’s Chocolates stores across Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra from 28 October.