Our 12 days of Christmas picks from Haigh’s 2025 Christmas Collection

It’s the time of year when everything is merrily and bright, and chocolate just makes everything feel a bit shinier, don’t you think?

That’s why we were excited to take a peek at Haigh’s Christmas Collection for 2025. The magical range has something for everyone, from the young (and young at heart), to those with a more mature palette, you will find a delicious gift for even the hardest to buy for on your list.

The collection contains dozens of indulgent items, we’ve picked some of our faves.

What’s included in Haigh’s Christmas Collection?

The Haigh’s Christmas range for 2025 is sure to please everyone, with traditional favourites returning and delectable new flavours to intrigue and excite the taste buds! Adorned in verdant green and cream hues with red and gold highlights, the collection is inspired by foraging in a lush pine forest, with natural, intricate designs featuring berries, pine cones and pine branches.

Where can I buy the Haigh’s Christmas Collection?

All these items and many more are available online from 21 October 2025, and in all Haigh’s Chocolates stores across Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra from 28 October.

