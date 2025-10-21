  •  
Our 12 days of Christmas picks from Haigh’s 2025 Christmas Collection

'Tis the season to gift (and eat) chocolate.
Haigh's stars with chocolate ballsHaigh's Chocolates

It’s the time of year when everything is merrily and bright, and chocolate just makes everything feel a bit shinier, don’t you think?

That’s why we were excited to take a peek at Haigh’s Christmas Collection for 2025. The magical range has something for everyone, from the young (and young at heart), to those with a more mature palette, you will find a delicious gift for even the hardest to buy for on your list.

The collection contains dozens of indulgent items, we’ve picked some of our faves.

Scroll down to check out the collection.

What’s included in Haigh’s Christmas Collection?

The Haigh’s Christmas range for 2025 is sure to please everyone, with traditional favourites returning and delectable new flavours to intrigue and excite the taste buds! Adorned in verdant green and cream hues with red and gold highlights, the collection is inspired by foraging in a lush pine forest, with natural, intricate designs featuring berries, pine cones and pine branches.

2025 Advent Calendar Package
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

Advent Calendar Package

$54.90

The world of Gingerbread embellishes this year’s Classic Christmas range, which includes a brand new Gingerbread House design for Haigh’s much-loved Fabric Advent Calendar. Includes the gingerbread house fabric advent calendar and filling pack, which contains eleven milk and twelve dark Christmas foiled and wrapped chocolate squares as well as one classic milk foiled chocolate Santa.

Buy now
Blackberry Nougat Chocs
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

White Blackberry Nougat Chocs

$15.50 for 250g

New this Christmas, discover chewy nougat centres coated in layers of white chocolate infused with freeze-dried blackberries.

buy now
Brandy Pudding Truffle Gift Box
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

Brandy Pudding Truffle Gift Box

$29.90 for 150g

Featuring a classic soft milk and dark chocolate truffle flavoured with brandy, doubled coated in our premium dark chocolate, and then hand finished with a holly decoration.

buy now
Chocolate spiced biscuits gift tin
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

Chocolate Spiced Biscuit Gift Tin

$39.50 for 540g

These crunchy spiced Christmas biscuits contain pieces of zesty orange and are generously coated in milk chocolate, presented in a beautiful keepsake gift tin.

buy now
Christmas Pudding Block
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

Limited Edition Christmas Pudding Block

$15.90 for 95g

This limited Christmas treat is delicately infused with fragrant Christmas spices, red and green cherries, roasted macadamias, orange pieces and biscuit all swirled in white and milk chocolate.

buy now
Dark Cherry Chocs Gift Tin
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

Dark Cherry Chocs Gift Tin

$26.90 for 225g

New this Christmas, discover a mouthwatering blend of sweet cherries and coconut coated in premium rich dark chocolate. These bite-sized treats are presented in a festive gift tin, ready for gifting.

buy now
Haigh's Milk-Spiced Marshmallow and 70% Chocolate Maraschino Cherry Truffles
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

New Christmas Truffles

$21.50 for 100g

The Milk Spiced Ganache with Marshmallow (at left, above) is our pick, with soft fluffy marshmallow on a layer of rich, spiced dark chocolate ganache, and finished in layers of creamy milk chocolate. But we certainly wouldn’t turn down the 70% Maraschino Cherry Truffle, with its decadent milk chocolate truffle centre, infused with Maraschino cherry liqueur, pieces of succulent cherry, finished in layers of rich 70% dark chocolate.

buy now
gingerbread man soft toy with milk chocolate baubles
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

Gingerbread Toy with Milk Chocolate Baubles

$30.90 for 50g

A great stocking stuffer for the kiddies (or you know, whoever, we aren’t here to judge), this snuggly Gingerbread plush toy is complete with premium milk chocolate baubles.

buy now
Milk Banana Caramel Chocolate Frog Gift Box
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

Limited Edition Milk Banana Caramel Chocolate Frog Gift Box

$28.90 for 195g

With a delicious combination of sweet caramel, fruity banana and creamy milk chocolate, these sweet frogs put us in mind of Banoffee Pie, but hurry as they are a limited Christmas edition.

buy now
Porcelain Christmas mug with Christmas mixture
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

Porcelain Christmas Mug with Christmas Mixture

$29.90 for 250g

We’re definitely feeling end of year teacher gift with this beautiful Christmas mug, filled with a unique mixture of chocolate coated Mango, Malt, Liquorice, Caramel and Orange centres and Milk Chocolate Baubles.

buy now
Large Milk & Dark Chocolate Hamper Box
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

Large Milk & Dark Chocolate Hamper Box

$140.00

For someone special, this large decadent hamper box comes filled with a selection of popular Haigh’s milk and dark chocolates.

buy now
Christmas bon bon with milk chocolate novelties
(Credits: Haigh’s Chocolates)

Christmas Bon Bon with Milk Chocolate Novelties

$29.50 for 190g

This large Christmas Bon Bon is filled with milk chocolate novelties including: Baubles, a solid Santa, and a Christmas Milk Chocolate Bar. Perfect for your office Kris Kringle!

buy now

Where can I buy the Haigh’s Christmas Collection?

All these items and many more are available online from 21 October 2025, and in all Haigh’s Chocolates stores across Adelaide, Melbourne, Sydney, and Canberra from 28 October.

Profile picture of Erin Roberts
Erin Roberts Content Producer

After completing a Bachelor of Communication in Creative Writing at UTS and a Graduate Certificate in Editing and Electronic Publishing at Macquarie University, Erin finally found her dream job at Are Media in 2022, working across New Idea Food, Diabetic Living, Women's Weekly Food, and Better Homes & Gardens. During her time at Are Media, Erin has worked across both print and digital titles. Although a writer and sub-editor by training, Erin is a passionate foodie at heart. When off-duty, you'll find Erin in her happy place - her kitchen - baking up a storm, or pounding the pavement as a (very) amateur runner. One of her proudest moments was the first time her macarons had 'feet'. Erin was also one of the masses who learnt to make sourdough during lockdown, and still bakes fresh loaves for her family each week. Erin is a mum to two boys who are very supportive of her hobby and are enthusiastic taste testers!

