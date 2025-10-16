You’ll definitely sleigh the holidays with these GORGEOUS Christmas decorations & ornaments

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

‘Tis the season, fellow Christmas fanatics! Your favourite holiday has FINALLY returned, and with it, the excuse to decorate your home with elves, glitter, fairy lights, and inflatable reindeer.

Advertisement

This year, we’re doing so much more than just the standard ornaments from last Christmas. We want something new and exciting – that’ll really knock the socks off of your guests come December!

To help you upgrade your decorations, we’ve spent hours searching for the best decorations and ornaments to dress your home both inside and out, so you don’t have to. Simply scroll and snag before it’s too late (we might beat you to it).

The best Christmas ornaments to shop in 2025

Now, we all know that the first rule of Christmas decorations is that the tree is the first piece to go up – after all, it won’t truly feel like Christmas without it!

This year, elevate your typical Christmas ornaments with these stunning showpieces for a tree that’ll make all your friends jealous.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The best outdoor Christmas decorations to shop in 2025

No house is complete without a spectacle of lights and other bits and bobs in the front yard. After all, first impressions last forever!

These are our top picks of Christmas decorations to dress the outdoors of your humble abode.

Continue the festive spirit:

Advertisement