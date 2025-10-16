You’ll definitely sleigh the holidays with these GORGEOUS Christmas decorations & ornaments

‘Tis the season, fellow Christmas fanatics! Your favourite holiday has FINALLY returned, and with it, the excuse to decorate your home with elves, glitter, fairy lights, and inflatable reindeer.
This year, we’re doing so much more than just the standard ornaments from last Christmas. We want something new and exciting – that’ll really knock the socks off of your guests come December!
To help you upgrade your decorations, we’ve spent hours searching for the best decorations and ornaments to dress your home both inside and out, so you don’t have to. Simply scroll and snag before it’s too late (we might beat you to it).
The best Christmas ornaments to shop in 2025
Now, we all know that the first rule of Christmas decorations is that the tree is the first piece to go up – after all, it won’t truly feel like Christmas without it!
This year, elevate your typical Christmas ornaments with these stunning showpieces for a tree that’ll make all your friends jealous.
Set of 6 Velvet Bow Glass Baubles
$39.99 at Templeandwebster
Luxe Christmas Glass Ombre Bauble 12cm
$17.99 at Myer
Luxe Christmas Glass Sun & Moon Bauble 10cm
$14.99 at Myer
Luxe Christmas 12cm Gemmed Snowflake Ornament
$12.99 at Myer
Luxe Christmas Glass Art Deco Ombre Bauble 10cm
$17.99 at Myer
Heirloom Christmas 3D Glitter Gold Star Tree Topper
$29.99 at Myer
Heirloom Christmas Assorted Red & Gold Shatter-Resistant Baubles 100pk
$99.99 at Myer
Harvest Christmas Glass Santa Ornament 16.5cm
$17.99 at Myer
The best indoor Christmas decorations to shop in 2025
Oh, the weather outside is frightful (not that bad actually), but the Christmas decorations inside are delightful!
If you’re hoping to transform your lounge room into the North Pole, then consider adding some of this gorgeous decor to make magic happen.
Classic Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Wreath
$79.99 at Templeandwebster
Heirloom Christmas Resin Nutcracker Stocking Holder 23cm
$49.99
Heirloom Christmas Fabric Stripe Sack 44cm
$29.99 at Myer
Santa Lantern Christmas Decoration with LED
$59.99 at Templeandwebster
Heirloom Christmas Flannel Faux Fur Sitting Santa with Lantern 30cm
$49.99 at Myer
Heirloom Resin Christmas Tree & 3D Sleigh LED Snowglobe 17cm
$139.99 at Myer
Classic Pine Pre-Lit Christmas Garland 270cm
$79.99 at Templeandwebster
Heirloom Christmas Poinsettia, Faux Berries, Leaves & Bauble Hurricane 11cm
$59.99 at Myer
The best outdoor Christmas decorations to shop in 2025
No house is complete without a spectacle of lights and other bits and bobs in the front yard. After all, first impressions last forever!
These are our top picks of Christmas decorations to dress the outdoors of your humble abode.
3 Piece Reindeer Family LED
$149.99 at Templeandwebster
Paxton Elf LED Christmas
$249.99 at Templeandwebster
Teo Santa in Sleigh LED Inflatable
$169.99 at Templeandwebster
3 Piece Caleb LED Path Light Set
$49.99 at Templeandwebster
Christmas Inflatable Santa Bench 1.8M LED
$86.95 at Myer
Elf Stuck in a Gift Sack LED
$149.99 at Templeandwebster
Christmas Inflatable Candy Pole 2.4M
$86.95 at Myer
Nea Gingerbread Man LED Inflatable
$79.99 at Templeandwebster
When should I put up my Christmas decorations?
If you ask the average Joe, then most people tend to put up their Christmas decorations and tree around mid-November to early December.
But, if you ask the team at New Idea, we reckon the earlier the merrier! If it were up to us, we’d have the tree up all year round.
In what order should I decorate my Christmas tree?
Christmas fairy lights should always go on first! Make sure they’re woven through the branches. Next, wrap any faux green, tinsel, or beaded garlands.
Then, add the showstoppers! These will be the special ornaments, whether that’s a glittery sphere with intricate patterns or a miniature Santa Claus – go with your heart’s desire!
Once those are positioned evenly around the tree, add in the plainer ornaments to fill in the spaces.
And finally, place a star or bow at the top for a complete look. An optional last step is to add a tree skirting for a more seamless look.