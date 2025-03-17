Any wise seasoned shopper knows to wait for big sale events throughout the year if they want to save hundreds — and now, one of the biggest is upon us… the Amazon Big Smile Sale.

Whether you’ve been eyeing a new vacuum or a pair of the latest earbuds, there isn’t a better time to add to cart because Amazon has slashed the prices across millions of items.

This massive sale event is running for seven days this year, kicking off on Monday, March 17 and ending on Sunday, March 23. So, load up your carts and snag those limited-time deals before they vanish!

What is the Amazon Big Smile Sale?

The Amazon Big Smile Sale is a major shopping event packed with flash sales, deep discounts and exciting deals across all categories — from tech and home essentials to fashion, toys and more.

Unlike Prime Day, you don’t need to be a Prime member to shop, meaning everyone can take advantage of the markdowns. However, Prime members may still score extra perks like faster shipping and exclusive offers.

Our top picks from the Amazon Big Smile Sale 2025

1. ECOVACS DEEBOT T20e Omni robot vacuum cleaner

$949 (usually $1999) at Amazon

Cleaning just got a whole lot smarter. The DEEBOT T20e OMNI does the dirty work for you, tackling dust, debris and even mopping, without you having to lift a finger. With powerful suction, dual spinning mops and self-cleaning features, it’s like having your own personal cleaner. It even lifts its mop when it senses carpet, so your rugs stay fresh while your floors get spotless.

“This robot is not my first Ecovacs model, but I’m still amazed by it,” said one five-star reviewer on Amazon. “First and foremost, it has the features I’ve been wanting for a while, like Hot Water Mop Washing and Self-Emptying. I’m thrilled that I no longer have to worry about hand washing the mop or emptying the dustbin. The most impressive aspect, though, is its powerful suction, which works excellently on both hard floors and carpets. It’s also very smart, with an obstacle-avoidance function that works perfectly in my cluttered room with all kinds of furniture.”

Key features:

7100Pa suction power for deep cleaning

Dual spinning mops scrub floors while vacuuming

Auto-lifting mop avoids carpets

Self-cleaning station empties dust, washes and dries mops

Smart 3D obstacle detection to dodge small objects

Maps your home 10x faster with upgraded navigation

Covers up to 4800+ square feet on a single charge

2. Sony WH1000XM4 noise-cancelling wireless headphones

$398 (usually $439) at Amazon

When it comes to premium noise-cancelling headphones, Sony is ahead of the game. These best-selling ones come with a 30-hour battery life with quick charging, touch sensor controls, superior call quality and voice assistance.

Customers especially like the comfort, sound quality, value and easy connectivity, with one writing: “These are some of the best headphones I’ve ever used. The active noise cancelling (ANC) is excellent, the audio quality is superb, they’re comfortable and portable, and the battery life is decent.”

Key features:

Designed for all-day comfort and a secure fit

Effortlessly pairs and connects with multiple devices

Up to 30-hour battery life with quick charging (10-minute charge for five hours of playback)

Touch sensor controls to pause/play/skip tracks, control volume, activate voice assistant and answer phone calls

Superior call quality

Wearing detection pauses playback when headphones are removed

3. LEGO Technic McLaren Formula 1 race car set

$194.64 (usually $299.99) at Amazon

Calling all car enthusiasts and LEGO collectors! This meticulously detailed set lets you build a replica model of McLaren’s 2022 F1 car. Developed in collaboration with McLaren Racing, the model features authentic details like a V6-cylinder engine with moving pistons, steering, suspension and differential.

“Our first LEGO Technic purchase and have to say the kit + build experience exceeded our expectations,” said a happy five-star reviewer. “The construction was really relaxing and enjoyable. Instruction booklet easy to follow and great illustrations. If you make mistakes with the construction/build process it’s not a problem to take pieces apart and re-do sections.”

Key features:

Authentic replica

Realistic features

Enjoy a challenging and rewarding construction process

Coffee-table-style instructions

Perfect gift for adults and kids

4. Miele Complete C3 Cat & Dog vacuum cleaner

$699 (usually $879) at Amazon

Pet hair and allergens don’t stand a chance against this powerful vacuum, which comes with a dedicated turbo brush that tackles stubborn pet hair embedded in carpets and upholstery. Plus, an active charcoal filter neutralises pet odours, leaving your home smelling fresh and inviting.

Customers rate the quality, suction, value and power, with one saying: “Vacuum arrived quickly and is insanely better than any stick or capsule vacuum we’ve ever owned.”

Key features:

890W motor with high energy efficiency

Strong motor and charcoal filter

Flexible floorhead

Turbo brush for pet hair

Charcoal filter keeps air odour-free and fresh

AirClean filter traps over 99.9 per cent of dust

5. Instant Pot Vortex Plus 5.7L air fryer

$124.21 (usually $269) at Amazon

Enjoy the crispy textures and flavours of your favourite fried foods without the added oil and mess with the Vortex Plus. It uses 95 per cent less oil, but still gets the same result as traditional cooking methods.

“This air fryer is so amazing, I love it,” wrote a five-star reviewer. “I use it everyday and my oven consumption has reduced since I got this. Good for quick mornings and kids breakfast etc. Very easy to clean and even cooking. I can’t live without it now.”

Key features:

5.7L size fits a 1.8kg chicken or 1kg of fries

Crisp your food with 95 per cent less oil using EvenCrisp technology

Six cooking modes – Air Fry, Bake, Roast, Reheat, Grill and Dehydrate

Smart dial for adjusting temperature and time, with pre-set options

Brushed stainless-steel finish, easy to clean, with dishwasher-safe tray

6. Coway Airmega air purifier

$339 (usually $399) at Amazon

Developed to create maximum clean air for mid-sized spaces including living rooms, bedrooms and offices, this air purifier can be packed away nicely while it does the job.

“I am so happy with the product and customer service,” said a five-star reviewer. “I definitely feel I made the right choice in terms of choosing an air purifier. Not only do I notice a difference in the air quality, but it is so easy to use and maintain.”

Key features:

Removes up to 99.999 per cent of particles as small as 0.01 micrometre

LED indicator shows current air quality

Purifies rooms up to 109㎡, with a Clean Air Delivery Rate of 421 m³/h

Auto Mode adjusts fan speed based on air quality; Eco Mode saves energy by stopping the fan when air quality is good

Filter change notifications, washable pre-filter and up to eight-hour auto timer

7. Save 29% on Sunbeam Barista Max espresso, latte and cappuccino coffee machine

$407.14 (usually $431.10) at Amazon

Craving café-quality coffee at home? Look no further than the Sunbeam Barista Max! This all-in-one espresso machine lets you whip up barista-worthy drinks like lattes, cappuccinos and espressos with the touch of a button.

“I was really surprised at how great this little coffee machine is,” said a reviewer. “I bought it as something lightweight and compact we can take on road trips… Amazingly, the coffee it makes tastes every bit as good as the expensive machine we already have at home.”

Key features:

Tap & Go one-touch grinder with 30 settings for consistent grind size

Temp IQ Shot Control regulates water flow and temperature for great taste

Powerful steam wand for velvety microfoam milk in lattes, flat whites and cappuccinos

Includes group handle, tamper, milk jug, filter baskets, cleaning pin and grinder brush

Engineered in Australia

Full list of deals to shop during the Amazon Big Smile Sale 2025

Still haven’t found the perfect bargain? Don’t worry, there are *plenty* more to explore with the below Amazon sales!

For a full list of categories to shop, click here.

Best Amazon sales on fashion

Best Amazon sales on beauty

Best Amazon sales on technology

Best Amazon sales on home

Best Amazon sales for babies and children

When does the Amazon Big Smile Sale start and end?

The Amazon Big Smile Sale kicks off on Monday, March 17, at 12:00 AM (AEDT) and runs until Sunday, March 23, at 11:59 PM (AEDT). That’s seven full days of incredible deals and discounts across all categories!

How does this compare to other Amazon sales?

Unlike other Amazon sales that pop up throughout the year, the Amazon Big Smile Sale is open to everyone — not just Prime members. While Prime Day is known for its exclusive member-only deals, the Big Smile Sale offers major discounts across a wide range of categories, making it one of the best opportunities to save. You’ll still find big-name brands, limited-time deals and plenty of bargains, whether you’re shopping for tech, home essentials, fashion, or more.

Do you have to be a Prime member to shop the Amazon Big Smile Sale?

No, the Amazon Big Smile Sale is open to everyone — you don’t need a Prime membership to access the deals. Unlike Prime Day, which is exclusive to members, this sale offers discounts across all categories for all shoppers.

However, Prime members may still enjoy extra perks like faster shipping and exclusive offers. If you want to take advantage of these benefits, you can sign up for a free 30-day trial, which includes access to Prime Video, Prime Music and more. After the trial, you can cancel anytime or continue for $9.99 a month.

