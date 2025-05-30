Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

You’re not alone in thinking it feels like 2025 has only just started — January feels like it could have been yesterday. And yet, somehow we’re reaching the end of the financial year.

Of course, that means EOFY sales are right around the corner… or already here, for some retailers.

As with all EOFY sales, brands and retailers are offering discounts and deals across a wide range of products. From home appliances and technology to fashion, travel and homewares, it’s a great opportunity to grab a bargain.

With so many offers available, figuring out where to spend your money can become an overwhelming task. For that reason, we’ve created this page with all the sales information you could possibly need. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will update it regularly so that you can check back in and see what’s on sale throughout the EOFY.

The best 2025 EOFY sales

This year, there are a great range of sales that are already happening, even in the last week of May.

You can find great deals from Adore Beauty and Country Road — with both stores offering up to 50 per cent off sales items. If you’re in need of a few new beauty products or a wardrobe refresh, don’t miss out on the offers!

Also on sale is the Roborock Qrevo C for $1,299. It has vacuum and mopping capabilities with anti-tangle technology which means you can spend less time doing the housework, and more time on the important things. While still a hefty price tag, it’s a considerable discount compared to other robot vacuums.

For a one-stop-shop, Myer are offering customers a range of discounts including up to 40 per cent off selected suitcases and travel and up to 50 per cent off both men and women’s fashion.

Our pick? Breville’s The Barista Express Coffee Machine which is currently 40 per cent off.

To help you out, we’ve also listed all the sales from 2024 below for some sales inspiration.

The best EOFY sales from 2024

When does the EOFY sale start and end?

Generally, End of Financial Year sales start towards the end of May or early June, and wrap up on the final day of June. That being said, some retails will have an extended sale period or shorter sale period.

How does the EOFY sale compare to other sales?

The EOFY sales in Australia are some of the biggest on offer. There are heavy discounts on a huge range of product categories like beauty, fashion, tech, homewares, appliances, travel and more.

These huge sales rival other major sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day.

What is the EOFY sale in Australia?

EOFY is the End of Financial Year sale, which is a major shopping event for Australians. Held roughly from the end of May and throughout June, it coincides with the end of the financial year — 30th June.

Retailers use EOFY sales to clear stock before the end of the financial year and make space for new inventory that comes through from 1st July. The best part about this is that you can score some great bargains, and if you own a business, it’s a great opportunity to purchase products before tax time.

