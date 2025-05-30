Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.
You’re not alone in thinking it feels like 2025 has only just started — January feels like it could have been yesterday. And yet, somehow we’re reaching the end of the financial year.
Of course, that means EOFY sales are right around the corner… or already here, for some retailers.
As with all EOFY sales, brands and retailers are offering discounts and deals across a wide range of products. From home appliances and technology to fashion, travel and homewares, it’s a great opportunity to grab a bargain.
With so many offers available, figuring out where to spend your money can become an overwhelming task. For that reason, we’ve created this page with all the sales information you could possibly need. Be sure to bookmark this page, as we will update it regularly so that you can check back in and see what’s on sale throughout the EOFY.
The best 2025 EOFY sales
This year, there are a great range of sales that are already happening, even in the last week of May.
You can find great deals from Adore Beauty and Country Road — with both stores offering up to 50 per cent off sales items. If you’re in need of a few new beauty products or a wardrobe refresh, don’t miss out on the offers!
Also on sale is the Roborock Qrevo C for $1,299. It has vacuum and mopping capabilities with anti-tangle technology which means you can spend less time doing the housework, and more time on the important things. While still a hefty price tag, it’s a considerable discount compared to other robot vacuums.
To help you out, we’ve also listed all the sales from 2024 below for some sales inspiration.
Fashion and beauty sales
Adidas: End of season sale, up 40 per cent off Adore Beauty: Up to 50 per cent off clearance beauty Bonds: Mid year sale, 40 per cent off storewide Country Road: Up to 50 per cent off end of season Emu: Up to 50 per cent off selected styles The Iconic: End of season sale, up to 60 per cent off Lacoste: Up to 50 per cent off almost everything Lululemon: Mid-year sale MAC Cosmetics: Up to 25 per cent off sitewide Myer: Various discounts storewide Nine West: Up to 60 per cent off sale styles Oz Hair and Beauty: Up to 70 per cent off selected products Sephora: Save up to 50 per cent on sale products Shaver Shop: Up to 75 per cent off selected products Swarovski: Up to 40 per cent off selected styles Target: Up to 30 per cent off clothing Tommy Hilfiger: Up to 40 per cent off selected styles Witchery: End of season sale
Technology and electronic sales
Big W: Various discounts on appliances, technology and homewares Bing Lee: Various discounts sitewide The Good Guys: Various discounts sitewide HP: Up to 50 per cent off selected items Lenovo: Up to 51 per cent off laptops Myer: Various discounts storewide Samsung: Various discounts storewide
Dyson: Save up to $550 on selected technology such as the Dyson Airwrap and more Adore Beauty: Up to 40 per cent off clearance products from 140+ brands Priceline: Save up to 40 per cent off Myer: Up to 50 per cent off major brands Big W: Half price deals and massive savings Strawberrynet: Save up to 80 per cent during Mega Sale Ella Bache: Save up to 50 per cent off David Jones: Save up to 20 per cent off selected beauty Sephora: Save up to 50 per cent off on Beauty Buys THE ICONIC: Women’s beauty sale Amazon Beauty Deals: Mid Season sale happening now YesStyle (K Beauty): Save up to 60 per cent off selected Korean beauty brands iHerb: 20 per cent off orders over $100 and 80 per cent off iHerb brands Paula’s Choice: 29 per cent off selected favourites during 29th Anniversary Sale Shark Australia: Save up to 56 per cent off hair tools Shaver Shop: Save up to 70 per cent off selected products Body Blendz: EOFY sale with 25 per cent off sitewide + gift with purchase
Fashion and accessories 2024 sales
Myer: Up to 50 per cent off Women, Men, Kids, Toys and more THE ICONIC: Up to 60 per cent off Taking Shape: Up to 50 per cent off selected styles David Jones: Up to 50 per cent off selected fashion, shoes, accessories and more The Oodie: Take up to 50 per cent off Big W: Half price deals and massive savings Nine West: 30 per cent off full price boots and bags City Chic: Save up to 35 per cent off full price during VIP event Seed Heritage: Up to 50 per cent off all sale styles Elka Collective: Save up to 50 per cent off Charles & Keith: Save up to 50 per cent off sale items Jo Mercer: Save up to 50 per cent off Lorna Jane: Take a further 20 per cent off on select styles Lululemon: Ambiguous Mid Year Sale Reebok: Save up to 50 per cent off Bras N Things: Save up to 50 per cent off Rivers: Save up to 80 per cent off Sass & Bide: Save up to 50 per cent off General Pants: Save up to 60 per cent off Country Road: Up to 50 per cent selected styles Cotton On: Up to 50 per cent off selected styles Witchery: Up to 50 per cent off end of season sale Uniqlo: Mid season sale happening now Rebel Sport: Clearance sale happening now Strand Bags: 50 per cent off selected handbags and travel luggage Wittner: 50 per cent off selected styles Marcs: Up to 50 per cent off new and further markdowns added Nike: Save up to 30 per cent off
Home and lifestyle 2024 sales
Ecosa: 20 per cent off selected items Bed Bath N Table: Up to 60 per cent off storewide Eva Home: Clearance sale happening now Dyson: Save up to $550 on selected technology like vacuum cleaners and robot vacs Amazon: Mid-year sale happening now Koala: Koala’s biggest EOFY sale happening now Shark Australia: Save up to 56 per cent off vacuums Adairs: Save up to 40 per cent off. Linen Lovers get a further 5 per cent off Interior Secrets: Save up to 40 per cent off sitewide Fantastic Furniture: Save big during The Fantastic Sale Temple and Webster: Up to 50 per cent off thousands of furniture pieces and homewares Freedom: 20 to 60 per cent off all furniture and up to 50 per cent off all homewares Emma Sleep: Up to 55 per cent off mattresses, bedding, pillows and more during Clearance Sale Sheridan: 40 per cent off for members during the the End of Season Sale Preview Canningvale: Up to 90 per cent off sitewide during May Frenzy Origin Mattress: Up to 45 per cent off storewide for new customers Castlery: Up to $550 off storewide and up to 20 per cent off sale picks. Plus, get your first $50 voucher when you join the Castlery Club Myer: Up to 50 per cent off Home category Greenpan: Get up to 50 per cent off Greenpan product collections and ranges Big W: Half price deals and massive savings across home office, tech, audio equipment and more Booktopia: Up to 75 per cent off books Kogan: Up to 55 per cent off furniture, appliances, tools, tech, TVs and more Betta Home Living: EOFY Latitude Bonus Gift Card – up to 60 months interest free + up to $1000 on purchases over $1000 Ettitude: Saving of 30 per cent and up to 65 per cent on final sale Tontine: 40 per cent off winter bedding (electric blankets, pillows, quilts and more) Ergoflex: 20 per cent off mattresses, beds, pillows, protectors and sheets. Save even more with bundles Homary: Hot Clearance Deals on homewares Harris Scarfe: Mid season sale happening now Brosa: Save up to 55 per cent off Matt Blatt: Save up to 55 per cent off Sheet Society: Up to 50 per cent off select styles, while stock lasts I Love Linen: Save up to 40 per cent off sitewide Lounge Lovers: Save up to 50 per cent off storewide
Technology and appliances 2024 sales
The Good Guys: Deals on laptops, TVs, phones, kitchen appliances and more Amazon: Mid-year sale happening now Kogan: Up to 55 per cent off appliances, tools, tech, TVs, furniture, appliances and more Big W: Half price deals and massive savings across tech, audio equipment and more Betta Home Living: EOFY Latitude Bonus Gift Card – up to 60 months interest free + up to $1000 on purchases over $1000 Designer Appliances: Unmissable offers on luxury brands HP: Get up to 25 per cent off select PCs + Bonus Gift Card Offer Appliances Online: Hot Offers and clearance items all June Dyson: Save up to $550 on selected technology like vacuum cleaners and robot vacs Shark Australia: Save up to 56 per cent off vacuums MyDeal: Slashed prices across multiple categories Kogan: Up to 55 per cent off appliances, tools, tech, TVs and more Catch: Huge EOFY sale happening now
Travel and luggage 2024 sales
Virgin Australia: Save up to 30 per cent off select flights to Uluru Hamilton Island: Stay three or more nights and save 20 per cent at select accommodation Myer: 40 per cent off the original price of luggage and travel accessories for selected brands THE ICONIC: Travel and luggage sale Amazon Basics: Travel and luggage deals during Mid Year sale Antler: Save up to 50 per cent off select styles Strand Bags: Save up to 50 per cent off Samsonite: 40 per cent off selected styles American Tourister: 40 per cent off all suitcases TUMI: Save up to 25 per cent
When does the EOFY sale start and end?
Generally, End of Financial Year sales start towards the end of May or early June, and wrap up on the final day of June. That being said, some retails will have an extended sale period or shorter sale period.
The EOFY sales in Australia are some of the biggest on offer. There are heavy discounts on a huge range of product categories like beauty, fashion, tech, homewares, appliances, travel and more.
These huge sales rival other major sales like Black Friday and Boxing Day.
What is the EOFY sale in Australia?
EOFY is the End of Financial Year sale, which is a major shopping event for Australians. Held roughly from the end of May and throughout June, it coincides with the end of the financial year — 30th June.
Retailers use EOFY sales to clear stock before the end of the financial year and make space for new inventory that comes through from 1st July. The best part about this is that you can score some great bargains, and if you own a business, it’s a great opportunity to purchase products before tax time.