This celeb-favourite kitchen appliance might replace your air fryer

Every recommendation you see has been handpicked by our editors. If you click, buy or book through our links, we may earn a commission. Read more here.

Let’s face it, the introduction of the air fryer clanged our lives forever. We know, it sounds dramatic, but suddenly we could make almost anything in one nifty kitchen appliance.

Advertisement

From the usual fries and veggies, to the slightly more unusual eggs or cakes, it was hard to find something that the air fryer couldn’t do.

And yet, just when you thought you couldn’t there couldn’t possibly be a better appliance… Our Place have launched the Wonder Oven. Loved by celebrities including David Beckham, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Cameron Diaz, the Wonder Oven sold out in the US due to overwhelming demand.

“Appliances have a reputation for being big, bulky, and single-use, and what we’re offering is quite the opposite,” co-founder of Our Place, Shiza Shahid said. “And despite its small size, it opens up a world of cooking possibilities.”

You might be wondering how the Wonder Oven could possibly replace your beloved air fryer, so we’ve got all the info you need below.

Advertisement

What is a Wonder Oven?

The Wonder Oven is a 6-in-1 kitchen appliance that is small enough to sit on your kitchen counter. The appliance is able to air fry, bake, roast, toast, reheat and broil,

It offers double the capacity of a traditional air fryer thanks to multilevel cooking, and has 30 per cent faster cooking capability compared to traditional ovens. It is also comes with a steam infusion feature that is able to preserve inner moisture and flavour, reviving stale bread or pastry.

How much is it?

A Wonder Oven is available to purchase via the Our Place website, and costs $289. It is available in four colours – Steam, Char, Blue Salt and Spice – and comes with a bake pan, air fryer basket, wire rack and crumb tray.

Advertisement

There are also additional kits you can purchase for the Wonder Oven, including a Baker’s Kit (which comes with a square pan, round pan and 6-cup muffin pan) or an Essentials Kit (which features an extra air fryer basket and bake pan).