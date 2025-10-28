The only beauty gift guide you’ll need this Christmas

If you ask us, a beauty gift set makes for the perfect Christmas present.
Whether it’s a luxurious skincare set or a dreamy new fragrance, everyone deserves to feel pampered during the holidays.
Each year, the choices seem to get bigger and, dare we say, better. And while we love options, it can drive even the most decisive shopper crazy trying to pick the perfect present.
To save you the stress, we’ve put together a handy, categorized guide to the best beauty gift sets to add to your shopping cart this Christmas.
The best beauty gift sets for Christmas 2025
The best skincare gift sets
Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Nourishing Skin Essentials 3pc Set, $57
Natio Comfort 4 Piece Set, $34.95
No7 Lift & Luminate Collection 5 Piece Set, $119.99
Mecca Cosmetics Your Holiday Hydrators, $65
al.ive body Hand & Lip Gift Set Sweet Plum & Berries, $49
Summer Fridays The Hydrating Blush & Balm Trio, $66
Merit Beauty The Mini Great Skin Trio, $63
Laneige Minty Lip Duo, $34
The best makeup gift sets
Benefit Cosmetics Game Set Bounce Eye Stocking, $39
Revlon Holiday Glow Set, $45.95
Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Cheek & Lip Trio, $65
Anastasia Beverly Hills Ultimate Brow Essentials Kit, $58
Trinny London The Effortless Glow Makeup Set, $66
Fenty Beauty Lined + Luminized 2-Piece Lip Set, $38
Nude By Nature The Colour Edit 3 Piece Set, $39.95
Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Stain And Lip Oil Duo, $57
The best haircare gift sets
R+Co Jewelry Box Kit, $114
ghd Style Gift Set in Cherry Chic with Hair Clip, $50
OUAI Season Greetings From St. Barts Trio, $114
Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Cracker- Limited Edition Travel, $67.95
SLICK Ultimate Set, $50
O&M x Booie Collab Travel Pack, $69.95
Maria Nila Pure Volume Beauty Bag, $95
AVEDA Captivating Curls: Be Curly Advanced Styling Essentials Set, $96
The best bath & body gift sets
Jurlique Rose Hand & Body Indulgence, $144
Glasshouse Fragrances Sunsets in Capri gift Set, $74.95
Endota Hands & Feet Bon Bon, $35
Bangin Body Island Skin Minis Set, $62
Sundae Candy Cane Shower Foam, $20
Philosophy Snow Angel Holiday 2 Pieces Gift Set, $45
The Body Shop Caramel Cuddle Essentials Gift Set, $59
Lush Season’s Greetings Gift Set, $79
The best fragrance gifts
Kylie Minogue Lovers Fleur Eau de Parfum 100ml, $49.99
Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Intense 50ml, $201
Glossier You Fleur Duo 50mLx8mL, $152
L’Occitane Almond Nuit Festive Eau de toilette, $115
Jo Malone London Cologne Collection, $182
CHLOÉ L’eau De Parfum Intense 50ml, $193
Nest Eau De Parfum Rollerball Trio, $54
Kayali Sweet Obsessions Miniature Set, $180
The best beauty stocking stuffers
Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Candy Cane, $14.95
CIRCA Hand Cream Bonbon- Jasmine & Magnolia, $14.95
Glasshouse Fragrances Midnight in Milan Christmas Bauble, $18.95
The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Serum, $16.30
Real Techniques Matte Merry Puff Trio 3 Piece Gift Set, $32
OPI Nail Lacquer Holiday 2025 Duo Gift Set, $34.95
Mecca Max Lashed and Loaded Tubing Mascara & Lash Curler Duo, $34
Bubble Slam Dunk Glam Edition Hydrating Moisturiser, $30
The best luxe beauty gift sets
L’Occitane Almond Nuit Festive Collection, $159
Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Bag Makeup Bag & Lip Kit, $162
Burberry Goddess Eau De Parfum Duo Gift Set, $204
Medik8 Firm Favourites Gift Set, $175
Lancome Renergie Routine Holiday Set, $205
Go-To The Velvet Stocking Gift Set, $175
Murad The Retinal Resculptors Duo, $199
Dior The Natural Glow Ritual Set, $140