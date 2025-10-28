  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING

The only beauty gift guide you’ll need this Christmas

Tis the season for glam!
stephanie de nobile
Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

If you ask us, a beauty gift set makes for the perfect Christmas present.

Advertisement

Whether it’s a luxurious skincare set or a dreamy new fragrance, everyone deserves to feel pampered during the holidays.

Each year, the choices seem to get bigger and, dare we say, better. And while we love options, it can drive even the most decisive shopper crazy trying to pick the perfect present.

To save you the stress, we’ve put together a handy, categorized guide to the best beauty gift sets to add to your shopping cart this Christmas.

The best beauty gift sets for Christmas 2025

The best skincare gift sets

elizabeth arden christmas gift set

Elizabeth Arden Eight Hour Nourishing Skin Essentials 3pc Set, $57

shop now
natio 4 piece gift set

Natio Comfort 4 Piece Set, $34.95

SHOP NOW
no7 lift and illuminate skincare holiday gift set

No7 Lift & Luminate Collection 5 Piece Set, $119.99

shop now
mecca cosmetica skincare hydrators gift set

Mecca Cosmetics Your Holiday Hydrators, $65

SHOP NOW
Advertisement
al.ive body hand and lip holiday gift set

al.ive body Hand & Lip Gift Set Sweet Plum & Berries, $49

shop now
summer fridays skincare holiday gift set

Summer Fridays The Hydrating Blush & Balm Trio, $66

SHOP NOW
merit beauty skincare holiday gift set

Merit Beauty The Mini Great Skin Trio, $63

shop now
laneige holiday lip gift set

Laneige Minty Lip Duo, $34

SHOP NOW

The best makeup gift sets

benefit cosmetics mascara holiday gift set

Benefit Cosmetics Game Set Bounce Eye Stocking, $39

shop now
revlon holiday bon bon makeup set

Revlon Holiday Glow Set, $45.95

SHOP NOW
rare beauty blush holiday gift set

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Cheek & Lip Trio, $65

shop now
anatasia beverly hills eyebrow gift set

Anastasia Beverly Hills Ultimate Brow Essentials Kit, $58

SHOP NOW
trinny london makeup holiday gift set

Trinny London The Effortless Glow Makeup Set, $66

shop now
fenty beauty lip holiday gift set

Fenty Beauty Lined + Luminized 2-Piece Lip Set, $38

SHOP NOW
nude by nature makeup gift set

Nude By Nature The Colour Edit 3 Piece Set, $39.95

shop now
milk makeup lip gift set

Milk Makeup Lip + Cheek Stain And Lip Oil Duo, $57

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

The best haircare gift sets

r and co haircare gift set

R+Co Jewelry Box Kit, $114

shop now
ghd hair style cherry chic holiday gift set

ghd Style Gift Set in Cherry Chic with Hair Clip, $50

SHOP NOW
ouai st barts hair holiday gift set

OUAI Season Greetings From St. Barts Trio, $114

shop now
wella smooth hair care bon bon holiday set

Wella Professionals Ultimate Smooth Cracker- Limited Edition Travel, $67.95

SHOP NOW
slick hair care gift set

SLICK Ultimate Set, $50

shop now
o&m and booie beauty hair care gift set

O&M x Booie Collab Travel Pack, $69.95

SHOP NOW
maria nila hair care gift set

Maria Nila Pure Volume Beauty Bag, $95

shop now
aveda hair care holiday set

AVEDA Captivating Curls: Be Curly Advanced Styling Essentials Set, $96

SHOP NOW

Advertisement

The best bath & body gift sets

jurlique hand wash lotion hand cream holiday gift set

Jurlique Rose Hand & Body Indulgence, $144

shop now
glasshouse fragrances sunsets in capri holiday gift set

Glasshouse Fragrances Sunsets in Capri gift Set, $74.95

SHOP NOW
endota hand and feet holiday bon bon

Endota Hands & Feet Bon Bon, $35

shop now
bangin body island skin mini holiday gift set

Bangin Body Island Skin Minis Set, $62

SHOP NOW
sundae body limited edition candy cane shower foam

Sundae Candy Cane Shower Foam, $20

shop now
philosophy snow angel shower gel and lotion holiday gift set

Philosophy Snow Angel Holiday 2 Pieces Gift Set, $45

SHOP NOW
the body shop caramel cuddle holiday gift set

The Body Shop Caramel Cuddle Essentials Gift Set, $59

shop now
lush seasons greetings gift set

Lush Season’s Greetings Gift Set, $79

SHOP NOW

The best fragrance gifts

kylie minogue lovers fleur fragrance

Kylie Minogue Lovers Fleur Eau de Parfum 100ml, $49.99

shop now
gucci flora gorgeous gardenia intense perfume

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia Eau de Parfum Intense 50ml, $201

SHOP NOW
glossier you fleur duo fragrance holiday gift set

Glossier You Fleur Duo 50mLx8mL, $152

shop now
l'occitane almond nuit festive fragrance

L’Occitane Almond Nuit Festive Eau de toilette, $115

SHOP NOW
jo malone london cologne collection gift set

Jo Malone London Cologne Collection, $182

shop now
chloe l'eau de parfum intense fragrance

CHLOÉ L’eau De Parfum Intense 50ml, $193

SHOP NOW
nest fragrance roller ball trio set

Nest Eau De Parfum Rollerball Trio, $54

shop now
kayali fragrance mini gift set

Kayali Sweet Obsessions Miniature Set, $180

SHOP NOW
Advertisement

The best beauty stocking stuffers

lanolips candy cane 101 ointment holiday limited edition

Lanolips 101 Ointment Multi-Balm Candy Cane, $14.95

shop now
circa hand cream christmas bon bon

CIRCA Hand Cream Bonbon- Jasmine & Magnolia, $14.95

SHOP NOW
glasshouse fragrances midnight in milan candle christmas bauble

Glasshouse Fragrances Midnight in Milan Christmas Bauble, $18.95

shop now
the ordinary soothing barrier and support serum set

The Ordinary Soothing & Barrier Support Serum, $16.30

SHOP NOW
real techniques matte and merry 3 piece trio

Real Techniques Matte Merry Puff Trio 3 Piece Gift Set, $32

shop now
opi nail polish holiday set

OPI Nail Lacquer Holiday 2025 Duo Gift Set, $34.95

SHOP NOW
mecca max tubing mascara and eyelash curler holiday duo set

Mecca Max Lashed and Loaded Tubing Mascara & Lash Curler Duo, $34

shop now
bubble slam dunk holiday edition moisturiser

Bubble Slam Dunk Glam Edition Hydrating Moisturiser, $30

SHOP NOW

Advertisement

The best luxe beauty gift sets

l'occitane almond nuit festive holiday set

L’Occitane Almond Nuit Festive Collection, $159

shop now
charlotte tilbury lipstick and makeup bag holiday set

Charlotte Tilbury Hot Lips Bag Makeup Bag & Lip Kit, $162

SHOP NOW
burberry goddess fragrance holiday gift set

Burberry Goddess Eau De Parfum Duo Gift Set, $204

shop now
medik8 firm favourites gift set

Medik8 Firm Favourites Gift Set, $175

SHOP NOW
lancome renergie routine skincare holiday set

Lancome Renergie Routine Holiday Set, $205

shop now
go to skincare velvet stocking holiday gift set

Go-To The Velvet Stocking Gift Set, $175

SHOP NOW
murad retinal resculptors duo holiday set

Murad The Retinal Resculptors Duo, $199

shop now
dior beauty holiday glow gift set

Dior The Natural Glow Ritual Set, $140

SHOP NOW
stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement