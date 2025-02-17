Chemist Warehouse is the go-to destination to treat yourself, especially when it comes to finding your next perfume purchase.
With a variety of perfumes for all budget points, it’s the ultimate place to find your signature scent at a discounted price.
New Idea has rounded up nine perfume recommendations to start, or add to your collection.
Scroll to check them out below.
Burberry London For Women Eau de Parfum (100ml)
$59.99 at Chemist Warehouse
This classic perfume captures the essence of London, and its style.
Key features:
- Gentle top notes: rose and honeysuckle
- Deep heart notes: tiare flower, jasmine and peony
- Solar notes: sandalwood, musk and patchouli add subtle warmth
Elizabeth Arden Pretty Eau de Parfum (100ml)
$29.99 at Chemist Warehouse
This light fragrance incorporates fresh and fruity scents, along with warm notes.
Key features:
- Top notes: mandarin, orange blossom and peach nectar
- Heart notes: iris, jasmine, peony, white peony and petalia
- Base notes: jacaranda wood, amber and musk
Calvin Klein Euphoria For Women Eau de Parfum (30ml)
$24.99 at Chemist Warehouse
This mysterious and seductive perfume is inspired by the simplicity and elegance of an orchid.
Key features:
- Top notes: pomegranate, persimmon, lush green
- Mid notes: lotus blossom, champaca flower, black orchid
- End notes: liquid amber, black violet, cream, mahogany
Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum (100ml)
$69.99 at Chemist Warehouse
This fragrance has been a cult classic for women for the last 15 years.
Key features:
- Top notes: Italian orange and pear nectar
- Heart notes: tiger orchid
- Base notes: toffee and Indonesian patchouli
Jimmy Choo Illicit Eau de Parfum 100ml
$89.99 at Chemist Warehouse
This crisp fragrance that lasts all day and night.
Key features:
- Top notes: ginger and orange
- Heart notes: rose and jasmine
- Base notes: honey-amber accord and sandalwood
Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum (100)
$29.99 at Chemist Warehouse
Sarah Jessica Parker’s perfume has been a go-to for women since it launched in 2025.
Key features:
- Top notes: lavender, bergamot and mandarin
- Middle notes: apple martini, rosewood, paperwhites and orchid
- Base notes: patchouli, musk, cedarwood, amber and woods
Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette (75ml)
$79.99 at Chemist Warehouse
Marc Jacobs’ Daisy encapsulates boldness, sweetness and freshness.
Key features:
- Top notes: Raspberry and grapefruit
- Middle notes: rose and musk
- Base notes: plum and cedarwood
Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette (90ml)
$89.99 at Chemist Warehouse
This iconic fragrance symbolises the Versace woman, who exudes confidence. Throughout, wearers will detect floral, fruity and musky scents.
Key features:
- Notes: iced accord, yuzu, pomegranate
- Heart notes: peony, magnolia, lotus flower
- Base notes: acajou, vegetal amber and musk
Yves Saint Laurent Opium Black Eau de Parfum (90ml)
$189.99 at Chemist Warehouse
A modern fragrance, this perfume is a contrast of the light and dark, and is vibrant and sensual.
Key features:
- Top notes: black coffee accord
- Middle notes: orange blossom
- Base notes: patchouli, cedarwood