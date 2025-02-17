Chemist Warehouse is the go-to destination to treat yourself, especially when it comes to finding your next perfume purchase.

With a variety of perfumes for all budget points, it’s the ultimate place to find your signature scent at a discounted price.

New Idea has rounded up nine perfume recommendations to start, or add to your collection.

Scroll to check them out below.

(Credit: Burberry)

Burberry London For Women Eau de Parfum (100ml)

$59.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This classic perfume captures the essence of London, and its style.

Key features:

Gentle top notes: rose and honeysuckle

Deep heart notes: tiare flower, jasmine and peony

Solar notes: sandalwood, musk and patchouli add subtle warmth

(Credit: Elizabeth Arden)

Elizabeth Arden Pretty Eau de Parfum (100ml)

$29.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This light fragrance incorporates fresh and fruity scents, along with warm notes.

Key features:

Top notes: mandarin, orange blossom and peach nectar

Heart notes: iris, jasmine, peony, white peony and petalia

Base notes: jacaranda wood, amber and musk

(Credit: Calvin Klein)

Calvin Klein Euphoria For Women Eau de Parfum (30ml)

$24.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This mysterious and seductive perfume is inspired by the simplicity and elegance of an orchid.

Key features:

Top notes: pomegranate, persimmon, lush green

Mid notes: lotus blossom, champaca flower, black orchid

End notes: liquid amber, black violet, cream, mahogany

(Credit: Jimmy Choo)

Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum (100ml)

$69.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This fragrance has been a cult classic for women for the last 15 years.

Key features:

Top notes: Italian orange and pear nectar

Heart notes: tiger orchid

Base notes: toffee and Indonesian patchouli

(Credit: Jimmy Choo)

Jimmy Choo Illicit Eau de Parfum 100ml

$89.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This crisp fragrance that lasts all day and night.

Key features:

Top notes: ginger and orange

Heart notes: rose and jasmine

Base notes: honey-amber accord and sandalwood

(Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker)

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum (100)

$29.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Sarah Jessica Parker’s perfume has been a go-to for women since it launched in 2025.

Key features:

Top notes: lavender, bergamot and mandarin

Middle notes: apple martini, rosewood, paperwhites and orchid

Base notes: patchouli, musk, cedarwood, amber and woods



(Credit: Marc Jacobs)

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette (75ml)

$79.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Marc Jacobs’ Daisy encapsulates boldness, sweetness and freshness.

Key features:

Top notes: Raspberry and grapefruit

Middle notes: rose and musk

Base notes: plum and cedarwood

(Credit: Versace)

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette (90ml)

$89.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This iconic fragrance symbolises the Versace woman, who exudes confidence. Throughout, wearers will detect floral, fruity and musky scents.

Key features:

Notes: iced accord, yuzu, pomegranate

Heart notes: peony, magnolia, lotus flower

Base notes: acajou, vegetal amber and musk

(Credit: Yves Saint Laurent)

Yves Saint Laurent Opium Black Eau de Parfum (90ml)

$189.99 at Chemist Warehouse

A modern fragrance, this perfume is a contrast of the light and dark, and is vibrant and sensual.

Key features:

Top notes: black coffee accord

Middle notes: orange blossom

Base notes: patchouli, cedarwood

