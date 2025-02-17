  •  
Advertisement
Home SHOPPING

The best perfumes to buy from Chemist Warehouse right now

See which high-end perfumes you can find at a discounted price!
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin Journalist
Chemist Warehouse perfumes

Chemist Warehouse is the go-to destination to treat yourself, especially when it comes to finding your next perfume purchase.

Advertisement

With a variety of perfumes for all budget points, it’s the ultimate place to find your signature scent at a discounted price.

New Idea has rounded up nine perfume recommendations to start, or add to your collection.

Scroll to check them out below.

Burberry perfume
(Credit: Burberry)
Advertisement

Burberry London For Women Eau de Parfum (100ml)

$59.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This classic perfume captures the essence of London, and its style.

Key features:

  • Gentle top notes: rose and honeysuckle
  • Deep heart notes: tiare flower, jasmine and peony
  • Solar notes: sandalwood, musk and patchouli add subtle warmth
SHOP NOW
Elizabeth Arden pretty perfume
(Credit: Elizabeth Arden)
Advertisement

Elizabeth Arden Pretty Eau de Parfum  (100ml)

$29.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This light fragrance incorporates fresh and fruity scents, along with warm notes.

Key features:

  • Top notes: mandarin, orange blossom and peach nectar
  • Heart notes: iris, jasmine, peony, white peony and petalia
  • Base notes: jacaranda wood, amber and musk
SHOP NOW

Advertisement
Calvin Klein euphoria perfume
(Credit: Calvin Klein)

Calvin Klein Euphoria For Women Eau de Parfum (30ml)

$24.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This mysterious and seductive perfume is inspired by the simplicity and elegance of an orchid.

Key features:

  • Top notes: pomegranate, persimmon, lush green
  • Mid notes: lotus blossom, champaca flower, black orchid
  • End notes: liquid amber, black violet, cream, mahogany
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Jimmy Choo perfume
(Credit: Jimmy Choo)

Jimmy Choo Eau de Parfum (100ml)

$69.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This fragrance has been a cult classic for women for the last 15 years.

Key features:

  • Top notes: Italian orange and pear nectar
  • Heart notes: tiger orchid
  • Base notes: toffee and Indonesian patchouli
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Jimmy Choo illicit perfume
(Credit: Jimmy Choo)

Jimmy Choo Illicit Eau de Parfum 100ml

$89.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This crisp fragrance that lasts all day and night.

Key features:

  • Top notes: ginger and orange
  • Heart notes: rose and jasmine
  • Base notes: honey-amber accord and sandalwood
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Sarah Jessica Parker lovely perfume
(Credit: Sarah Jessica Parker)

Sarah Jessica Parker Lovely Eau de Parfum (100)

$29.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Sarah Jessica Parker’s perfume has been a go-to for women since it launched in 2025.

Key features:

  • Top notes: lavender, bergamot and mandarin
  • Middle notes: apple martini, rosewood, paperwhites and orchid
  • Base notes: patchouli, musk, cedarwood, amber and woods
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Marc Jacobs daisy perfume
(Credit: Marc Jacobs)

Marc Jacobs Daisy Eau So Fresh Eau de Toilette (75ml)

$79.99 at Chemist Warehouse

Marc Jacobs’ Daisy encapsulates boldness, sweetness and freshness.

Key features:

  • Top notes: Raspberry and grapefruit
  • Middle notes: rose and musk
  • Base notes: plum and cedarwood
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Versace bright crystal perfume
(Credit: Versace)

Versace Bright Crystal Eau de Toilette (90ml)

$89.99 at Chemist Warehouse

This iconic fragrance symbolises the Versace woman, who exudes confidence. Throughout, wearers will detect floral, fruity and musky scents.

Key features:

  • Notes: iced accord, yuzu, pomegranate
  • Heart notes: peony, magnolia, lotus flower
  • Base notes: acajou, vegetal amber and musk
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Yves Saint Laurent black opium perfume
(Credit: Yves Saint Laurent)

Yves Saint Laurent Opium Black Eau de Parfum (90ml)

$189.99 at Chemist Warehouse

A modern fragrance, this perfume is a contrast of the light and dark, and is vibrant and sensual.

Key features:

  • Top notes: black coffee accord
  • Middle notes: orange blossom
  • Base notes: patchouli, cedarwood
SHOP NOW
Advertisement
Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

Related stories

Advertisement
Advertisement