Fresh Finds: The best new beauty products to shop right now

These are the latest launches we know you’ll love....
stephanie de nobile
These days we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to beauty products.

From power-packed serums to plush pigmented blushes, there seems to be an endless drop of new products hitting shelves every day. But if you don’t have the time to scroll online or sprawl through the beauty aisles, we’ve done the hard work for you.

Whether eager to update your beauty bag or treating yourself to a fresh new buy, we’ve rounded up the latest products to have on your radar.

The Best New Beauty Products for 2025

March 2025

Laneige bouncy and firm serum
(Credit: Sephora )

01

Laneige Bouncy & Firm Serum

$65 at Sephora

This peptide-packed serum is infused with peony and collagen complex to deeply hydrate, plump, and firm for a luminous look. A bonus? It pairs perfectly with the rest of Laneige’s Bouncy & Firm range for a simplified skincare routine.

Charlotte Tilbury pink love eyeshadow palette
(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury )

02

Charlotte’s Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends

$60 at Charlotte Tilbury

Make your peepers pop with Charlotte Tilbury’s dreamy new eyeshadows. Choose from six trend-driven palettes designed to suit every skin tone and eye colour. Our top pick? The Pink Love palette features a flattering mix of matte and shimmer shades for an effortless rosy glow.

Clinique Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup SPF 25
(Credit: Sephora)

03

Clinique Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup SPF 25

$68 at Sephora

This buildable tint blends seamlessly to feel like a second skin. Rich in vitamins and gentle on the skin, the brightening formula helps deliver a luminous glow. The added bonus of SPF 15 makes this lightweight foundation our new everyday staple.

ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

WelleCo HydroProtien Elixir
(Credit: Welleco )

04

Welleco The Hydro Protein Elixir

$55 at Welleco

This protein-packed elixir contains a blend of hydrolysed pea protein, electrolytes, amino acids, and vitamins to help balance energy production. Designed to be taken before, during,g or after your workout, the fruity flavoured water also helps support collagen production for glowing skin.

ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

Bondi Sands ultra express dark tanning foam
(Credit: Adore Beauty )

05

Bondi Sands Ultra Express Ultra Dark Foam

$27.95 at Adore Beauty

Time poor girlies rejoice! Bondi Sands has you covered (literally) with the new Ultra Express Tanning Foam. The innovative formula uses cutting-edge technology to deliver a bronzed glow in just one hour!

Opi RapidDry nail polish
(Credit: Chemist Warehouse)

06

OPI RapiDry Nail Polish

$12.99 at Chemist Warehouse

No need for lengthy trips to the salon. OPI’s RapiDry range delivers a flawless, smudge-free manicure in just 60 seconds. Its speedy application is a blessing for those with color-commitment issues, allowing more time to mix and match. Choose from more than 15 shades, from bold metallics to toned-down neutrals.

Byoma moisturizing gel cream
(Credit: Sephora)

07

BYOMA Moisturizing Gel Cream

$27 at Sephora

After going viral on social media, barrier-boosting skincare brand BYOMA has finally landed on Aussie shores. Not sure where to start? Try the highly rated Moisturizing Gel Cream- one is sold every 6 seconds across the globe!

stephanie de nobile
Stephanie De Nobile

After completing a Bachelor of Arts Media at Macquarie University, Steph then completed a Diploma of Fashion Business with a Statement of Attainment in Fashion Design at FBI College, while simultaneously interning for various magazine titles including InStyle, Dolly, and Shop Til You Drop. For the past six years, she has been writing and compiling fashion, beauty and homes content across Australia’s top weekly titles including New Idea, Who, and Woman’s Day. When she’s not writing about the latest fashion and beauty trends you can find her purchasing candles she doesn’t need and telling anyone who will listen why reputation is Taylor Swifts best album.

