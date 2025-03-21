Fresh Finds: The best new beauty products to shop right now

These days we’re spoiled for choice when it comes to beauty products.

From power-packed serums to plush pigmented blushes, there seems to be an endless drop of new products hitting shelves every day. But if you don’t have the time to scroll online or sprawl through the beauty aisles, we’ve done the hard work for you.

Whether eager to update your beauty bag or treating yourself to a fresh new buy, we’ve rounded up the latest products to have on your radar.

The Best New Beauty Products for 2025

March 2025

(Credit: Sephora ) 01 Laneige Bouncy & Firm Serum $65 at Sephora This peptide-packed serum is infused with peony and collagen complex to deeply hydrate, plump, and firm for a luminous look. A bonus? It pairs perfectly with the rest of Laneige's Bouncy & Firm range for a simplified skincare routine.

(Credit: Charlotte Tilbury ) 02 Charlotte's Palette of Beautifying Eye Trends $60 at Charlotte Tilbury Make your peepers pop with Charlotte Tilbury's dreamy new eyeshadows. Choose from six trend-driven palettes designed to suit every skin tone and eye colour. Our top pick? The Pink Love palette features a flattering mix of matte and shimmer shades for an effortless rosy glow.

(Credit: Sephora) 03 Clinique Even Better Clinical Vitamin Makeup SPF 25 $68 at Sephora This buildable tint blends seamlessly to feel like a second skin. Rich in vitamins and gentle on the skin, the brightening formula helps deliver a luminous glow. The added bonus of SPF 15 makes this lightweight foundation our new everyday staple. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

(Credit: Welleco ) 04 Welleco The Hydro Protein Elixir $55 at Welleco This protein-packed elixir contains a blend of hydrolysed pea protein, electrolytes, amino acids, and vitamins to help balance energy production. Designed to be taken before, during,g or after your workout, the fruity flavoured water also helps support collagen production for glowing skin. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE.

(Credit: Adore Beauty ) 05 Bondi Sands Ultra Express Ultra Dark Foam $27.95 at Adore Beauty Time poor girlies rejoice! Bondi Sands has you covered (literally) with the new Ultra Express Tanning Foam. The innovative formula uses cutting-edge technology to deliver a bronzed glow in just one hour!

(Credit: Chemist Warehouse) 06 OPI RapiDry Nail Polish $12.99 at Chemist Warehouse No need for lengthy trips to the salon. OPI's RapiDry range delivers a flawless, smudge-free manicure in just 60 seconds. Its speedy application is a blessing for those with color-commitment issues, allowing more time to mix and match. Choose from more than 15 shades, from bold metallics to toned-down neutrals.

(Credit: Sephora) 07 BYOMA Moisturizing Gel Cream $27 at Sephora After going viral on social media, barrier-boosting skincare brand BYOMA has finally landed on Aussie shores. Not sure where to start? Try the highly rated Moisturizing Gel Cream- one is sold every 6 seconds across the globe!