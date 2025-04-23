If you’re looking for the best beauty dupes to get your hands on right now, but are overwhelmed by the options, we don’t blame you!

Advertisement

There’s nothing quite like the original, but with so many brands jumping on the beauty dupe bandwagon, we decided to put a couple of highly rated alternatives to the test.

Whether you’re after an affordable retinal or bougie body cream, we’ve rounded up a few of our favourite budget beauty items to have on your radar below.

The New Idea team’s best beauty dupes of 2025

(Credit: Designer Brands ) 01 Designer Brands Sweet Cheeks Liquid Blush $16.99 at Adore Beauty “I was curious to try Designer Brands’ take on a hydrating liquid blush and was pleasantly surprised! The formula easily blended over my skin for a subtle pop of colour that lasted the whole day. Don’t mind me as I add every shade to my cart…” – Steph, Lifestyle Writer Shop Now

(Credit: MCoBeauty ) 02 MCoBeauty Smoothing Body Cream $34 at MCoBeauty “As an avid fan of the original body butter, I really enjoyed using the MCoBeauty dupe. The thick, creamy texture was on par with its costlier counterpart and left my skin feeling so smooth. The scent, although not as strong, was still delicious and lasted for hours. This one gets my tick of approval on cost saving!” – Katie, Art Director Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: Bondi Sands ) 03 Bondi Sands Be Bronze Instant Bronzing & Hydrating Serum $19.95 at Bondi Sands “I’ve been using Bondi Sands tanning products for years, so I was excited to try their new bronzing serum – and it didn’t disappoint! I found it was easy to incorporate into my beauty routine (I added two-three drops to my moisturiser). My skin can be dry at times, so being formulated with squalane and cupuaçu butter made my complexion appear smooth and radiant. It’s a win for my skin… and wallet!” – Sarah, Senior Copy Editor Shop Now

(Credit: The Ordinary ) 04 The Ordinary Retinal 0.2% Emulsion $26 at Sephora “I’ve long been a big fan of The Ordinary, so I jumped at the chance to road test their Retinal Emulsion. The lightweight texture absorbs quickly without feeling too greasy, making it perfect for my combination skin. My complexion feels much smoother and brighter. I highly recommend it if you’re looking for an effective, affordable retinol option!” – Karleigh, Editor Shop Now

(Credit: Glow Lab ) 05 Glow Lab Citrus & Bergamot Body Wash $18 at Woolworths “I’ve been wanting to find a nourishing body wash that didn’t make my skin feel dry after showering, and this one is perfect. The moisturising shea butter and essential oils made my skin feel soft throughout the day. Fun fact – my husband used it as a bubble bath, and he was delighted with the fragrance because it wasn’t overpowering, yet it still smelled like an exclusive spa treatment.” – Matt, Photo Editor Shop Now

(Credit: The Kind Collective ) 06 The Kind Collective Plump It Up Lip Oil Adaptive $14 at Priceline “I’ve used lip-plumping oils before, and this one did not let me down. Straight away, I got that tingly feeling and instant gloss. It wasn’t sticky and glided on really well. I love the fact that it’s vegan, and at such a great price point!” – Sarah, Designer Shop Now

Advertisement

(Credit: ELF Cosmetics) 07 e.l.f Halo Glow Highlight Beauty Wand $29 at Oz Hair & Beauty “As someone who loves this brand due to their affordable prices, this beauty wand delivered on finish, too. Some of the product needs a bit of blending, but end up looking natural. Bonus points for being buildable as well!” – Maisy, News Editor Shop Now

(Credit: MCoBeauty ) 08 MCoBeauty Hydrate & Glow Ultra-Dew Serum $35 at MCoBeauty “The first thing that gets you is the fruity watermelon scent – light, fresh, and delicious! My skin tends to dry up pretty quickly, so I’m always looking for that ‘holy grail’ product that hydrates without looking oily. This super-rich and hydrating serum somehow manages to do that very job without feeling heavy on the skin.” – Bel, Lifestyle Writer Shop Now

(Credit: Designer Brands ) 09 Designer Brands Radiant Glow Tinted Moisturiser SPF 15 $22.99 at Adore Beauty “While this product claims to be a tinted moisturiser, its texture is more like a foundation. That’s no bad thing – especially when the smooth, non-cakey formulation gives me even coverage all through a busy deadline day in the office! That it’s SPF 15 too is an added bonus. Incredible value for money – highly recommended.” – Melissa, Associate Editor Shop Now

ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE

Advertisement