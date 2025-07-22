The best supermarket skincare buys to have on your radar

Our editors handpick everything we recommend. We may receive revenue for sharing this content or when you shop through our links. Read more here

While there’s nothing quite like browsing the aisles of Mecca and Sephora in search of a luxe beauty buy, your local supermarket is surprisingly home to some of the best holy grail skincare products.

From nourishing moisturisers to hydrating body lotions, you’ll find everything you need to glow from head to toe all conveniently stocked in the toiletry aisle of your local Woolworths- and all for a bargain price!

So, the next time you’re shopping for groceries, make sure to pop these affordable, highly rated beauty essentials into your cart.

The best skincare at Woolworths 2025

(Credit: Essano) 01 Essano Vitamin C Moisturiser $20 at Woolworths Infused with Advance C+ technology, this antioxidant rich cream hydrates parched skin while helping to brighten thanks to a hefty dose of Vitamin C. The results? An effortless glow and radiant complexion. Shop Now

(Credit: Garnier ) 02 Garnier Skin Active Micellar Cleansing Water All-In-1 $17 at Woolworths With the seal of approval from A-listers like Drew Barrymore and beauty gurus worldwide, it’s no wonder this micellar water is a bestseller. The fragrance free formula gently cleanses without stripping the skin while removing makeup and dirt. Shop Now

(Credit: L’Oreal ) 03 L’Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Tri peptides Age Correcting Serum $60 at Woolworths L’Oreal’s power packed serum aims to smooth fine lines and plump the skin for a luminous looking complexion. A triple peptide blend works alongside vitamin C to help improve elasticity and brighten. Shop Now

(Credit: QV ) 04 QV Skin Lotion $30.50 at Woolworths Wave dry, dehydrated skin goodbye with this soothing body lotion that aims to repair and hydrate. Packed with goodies like glycerin to help maintain moisture, its fragrance-free formula is suitable for sensitive skin types. Shop Now

(Credit: Dermal Therapy ) 05 Dermal Therapy Tinted Lip Balm Rose Pink $6 (usually $10), at Woolworths This tinted balm hydrates a parched pout while delivering a flattering flush of colour. Cocoa seed butter and lanolin work hand in hand to repair dry, chapped lips. Shop Now

(Credit: Tree Hut ) 06 Tree Hut Shea Sugar Scrub Coco Colada $22 at Woolworths Dreaming of a holiday? Slather on this body scrub featuring a tropical blend of pineapple, coconut oil and shea butter. The ultra nourishing formula works hard to keep skin hydrated from head to toe with an alluring scent that will whisk you away to beachside bliss. Shop Now

(Credit: Bondi Sands ) 07 Bondi Sands Fragrance Free Face Lotion SPF 50+ $10.20 (usually $17) at Woolworths An everyday essential! This fragrance free, fast absorbing SPF is infused with vitamin E and aloe vera to leave your skin feeling smooth. ALWAYS READ THE LABEL AND FOLLOW THE DIRECTIONS FOR USE. Shop Now

(Credit: Sundae ) 08 Sundae Whipped Shower Foam Strawberry & Cream $21 at Woolworths Give your skin a sweet treat with this shower foam enriched with nourishing Kakadu plum and finger lime. Its dreamy strawberry scent will make shower time your favourite part of the day! Shop Now

(Credit: Skin Control ) 09 Skin Control Pimple Patch Glossy 36 pack $9 at Woolworths Pimples are no longer a problem thanks to these super cute blemish patches. The Skin Control glossy pack includes 36 holographic heart and star shaped patches all infused with tea tree, cica and salicylic acid to help banish blemishes. Shop Now

