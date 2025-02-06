7 of the best Hyaluronic Acid products to add to your skincare routine

It’s the ingredient we often see sprawled across beauty products promising plump, radiant skin. But what exactly is hyaluronic acid and does it really live up to its hype? The short answer is yes.

“Hyaluronic acid has the ability to bind up to 1000 times its weight in water, ensuring skin stays hydrated, plump and resilient,” says Giorgi Strachan, Mecca’s skincare education manager and dermal therapist.

“When our skin is dehydrated, it can lead to dull, tight and easily irritated skin. Hyaluronic acid (HA) is a naturally occurring molecule in the skin that plays a critical role in maintaining hydration.”

Changes in environment, genetics and ageing are just a few factors that can impact our skin’s ability to maintain moisture. Luckily, there are plenty of products that can help boost hydration.

“Topical application through skincare is one of the best ways to visibly plump, smooth and balance your skin,” says Giorgi.

Not only does hyaluronic acid pair well with almost every other skincare ingredient, such as vitamin C, niacinamide and peptides, it’s beneficial for almost every skin type, even sensitive.

Below, we’ve rounded up the best hyaluronic acid buys for a glowing complexion.

7 of the best hyaluronic acid skincare products

(Credit: Mecca) 01 Dr. Jart+ Vital Hydra Solution Hydro Plump Water Cream $60 at Mecca For a daily dose of hydration, this gel-based cream quenches thirsty skin while helping balance and support the skin barrier. Apply morning and night for a healthy looking, refreshed complexion. Shop Now

(Credit: Lanolips ) 02 Lanolips Hyaluronic Lip Oil in Raspberry $18.95 at Lanolips This dreamy lip oil aims to keep skin plump and soft. Dryness won’t be a problem thanks to an ultra-hydrating duo of lanolin and hyaluronic acid for silky smooth lips with just a subtle hint of colour. Shop Now

(Credit: Adore Beauty ) 03 CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser $17.99 at Adore Beauty A trio of ceramides work alongside hyaluronic acid to lock in moisture while removing dirt and debris. The non-foaming cleanser is ideal for dryer skin types thanks to a gentle formula that won’t strip the skin of its natural moisture. Shop Now

(Credit: Mecca ) 04 Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum $75 at Mecca Antioxidants and a powerful blend of hyaluronic acid deliver a fresh-faced bouncy glow. For best results, apply this serum just before moisturiser to slightly damp skin. “Hyaluronic acid draws water into the skin, so applying it after cleansing or misting helps amplify hydration,” says Giorgi. Shop Now

(Credit: Priceline ) 05 Le Tan Gradual Face Tanning Serum – Antioxidant $24.99 at Priceline A serum and tanner all in one, this multitasker is packed full of active ingredients that help keep skin hydrated and healthy. Vitamin C, niacinamide and hyaluronic acid work in harmony to improve texture and soothe irritation. Shop Now

(Credit: Adore Beauty ) 06 INNISFREE Green Tea Hyaluronic Skin $29 at Adore Beauty Fragrance free and deeply hydrating, this lightweight toner works a treat at keeping your complexion fresh and radiant. A generous dose of hyaluronic acid (five types to be exact) alongside soothing green tea make this formula a fan favourite. Shop Now

(Credit: Skin Control ) 07 Skin Control Glass Skin Facial Mask Hyaluronic Acid $13 at Skin Control Fancy a moment of self-care? Treat your skin to this nourishing face mask which delivers an intense hit of hyaluronic acid for a glassy, luminous glow. Shop Now