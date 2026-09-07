“It worked for us”: Two Aussie couples reveal the benefits of reverse mortgage

Retirement should come with more freedom, not less.

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If you’re 55 or over, Heartland Bank’s Equity access loan offers a simple idea – access the equity in your home, on your terms, without selling or making regular repayments.

Here’s how that played out for real Aussie couples – from easy home upgrades to a car that makes travel easy again…

Comfortable home improvement

Married couple Jo and John had lived in their home for years. It suited them perfectly – the neighbourhood, the memories, the comfort of knowing everything was just how they liked it.

But as time went on, a few things weren’t as easy as they used to be. Jo and John started thinking about making some practical changes that would help them stay in their house comfortably for longer.

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They had heard of reverse mortgages before but weren’t completely sure how they worked.

Like many, they were cautious. They didn’t want to take on something they didn’t fully understand, or risk making a decision they’d regret later. So, they took their time, asked questions and looked at what it would mean for them, not just now, but over the years ahead.

Home renos can be completed via a reverse mortgage. (Credit: Adobe)

In the end, Jo and John enlisted Heartland Bank to help, and chose to access a small portion of what was available, just enough to complete the improvements they had in mind.

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Once the work was done, the difference was immediate. Their home felt easier, safer and more suited to how they wanted to live now. And importantly, Jo and John felt comfortable with the decision, they’d thought it through and knew exactly why they’d done it.

“We love our home, we just needed to make it work a bit better for us,” the couple share.

Car upgrade for travel flexibility

Another couple, Alan and Sue had been thinking about upgrading their car for a while – not because they needed something new, but because they needed something that made travelling easier.

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“We wanted to make it easier to say yes to getting away,” the grey nomads say.

Their existing car was fine day-to-day, but it wasn’t suited for longer trips or towing, which meant Alan and Sue kept putting off plans they’d talked about. They didn’t want to stretch their savings or take on a traditional loan.

After looking into their options with Heartland Bank, they decided to access a small part of their home equity to upgrade to something more suitable. It gave them flexibility without adding pressure. Now, getting away on a whim is simple again.

“That was the whole point – making the most of our time, without overthinking it,” Sue and Alan share.

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Twilight years are meant to be enjoyed, not spent stressing over money. (Credit: Adobe)

From the Heartland

Heartland Bank’s Reverse Mortgage service has helped more than 27,500 Australians stay in the homes they love, and live retirement on their own terms.

Customers have been able to renovate and improve their homes, clear existing debt, buy a new car, or simply make everyday life a little easier.

Heartland Bank Australia Ltd ABN 54 087 651 750 (AFSL 245606). Subject to loan approval criteria. Terms, conditions, fees and charges apply. For more information, visit heartlandbank.com.au.

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