How Golf legend Greg Norman plans to spend his retirement

Greg Norman will celebrate his milestone 70th birthday on February 10 next year – and New Idea has learned the ‘Great White Shark’ plans to tee off on a new life stage at the same time.

“Greg has never been one to care about age – until now,” our source exclusively reveals.

“It’s like he’s had a wake-up call and realised it’s time to spend more precious time with loved ones.”

Greg wants to spend more time with his wife Kirsten and his family. (Credit: Getty)

Our insider adds: “He and [third] wife Kirsten celebrate their 14th wedding anniversary in November, and she’s made him see there’s more to life than just work.”

Where Greg was once all about being golf’s number one and making money, our source says these days he’s “become a bit of a sentimental old softie”.

He launched the hugely successful LIV golf tour in 2022. (Credit: Getty)

He longs to spend more quality time with interior designer Kirsten, his adult children Gregory Jr and Morgan-Leigh, plus his grandkids.

“Harrison, Hendrix, Poppy, and little Jade just adore their fun-loving Pop!” says the insider.

The ‘Great White Shark’ is one of the greatest golfers of all time. (Credit: Getty)

With his four-year contract as CEO of the Saudi-backed LIV Golf League coming to a close following the tournament in Adelaide early next year, there’s also never been a better time for the workaholic Shark to finally slow down.

“There are even whispers that he will treat that event as his career swan song,” our source says.

After the LIV tournament, Greg plans to fly his extended family home to Queensland for a holiday.

“He just wants to kick back, play cricket on the beach with his grandkids – and enjoy his mum’s famous home-cooked roast pork,” our source adds. “He’s earned a good break.”

