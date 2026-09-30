EXCLUSIVE: Farmer Zac and Maya on who put “pressure” on them to stay together

Reality TV fans were heartbroken when this year’s Farmer Wants A Wife golden couple Zac and Maya called it quits.

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Taking to Instagram on Monday, the pair released a joint statement confirming their very amicable split citing the long distance for the reason.

Whilst they maintained that there’s “definitely zero bad blood” between them, the couple have now confessed that there was an unusual weight placed on their relationship.

Zac and Maya felt pressure to stay together. (Credit: Instagram)

“I think the pressure really came from the public, which I totally understand because people feel as if they’re invested,” Maya tells New Idea, adding that Maya says that Channel Seven and the Farmer Wants A Wife production team were supportive.

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“They introduced us and they definitely introduced a healthy way of communication and asking all of the hard questions,” she says.

“They set us up actually quite well for a healthy relationship. It was then just up to us afterwards.”

Zac echoed his ex-girlfriend’s feelings and praised the network and show for their matchmaking.

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“At the end of the day, they try to find us the best matches and they do a really great job,” he says. “Then it comes down to us to continue that on once the show has ended.”

The MAFS effect

Zac and Maya’s break up wasn’t the only reality TV split that made us believe that love is dead this year!

After a spectacular Married At First Sight finale proposal, fans across Australia were rooting for Stella Mickunaite and Filip Gregov, including Maya.

Maya was among the fans rooting for MAFS favourites Stella and Filip. (Credit: Instagram)

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“Being a spectator of their relationship, I also was like, ‘Oh, I really do hope and pray that they stay together,’” she admits, adding that it gave her a unique understanding of why Farmer Wants A Wife fans became so emotionally invested in her own relationship with Zac.

“I totally understand because people feel as if they’re invested,” she says, admitting that while she never felt pressure from production to make their relationship work, she did feel the weight of expectation from the public.

On and off?

The couple have also hit back at claims that there were ongoing issues in their relationship.

“We were hard as a rock together,” Zac says with a laugh. “We never had any issues or any problems.”

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Maya agrees, explaining, “It was only really rocky in the last couple of weeks where we both kind of realised that it may not be working for the both of us at the same time.

“We were hard as a rock together.” (Credit: Instagram)

“We were very solid from the get-go. We were just like, ‘This is meant to be,’ and we’re really grateful for that.”

Both also insist they entered the relationship equally committed to making it work.

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“We both gave it our all,” Maya says. “In the unique situation that it was, it definitely wasn’t easy, but I really appreciate the effort and energy that Zac put in.”

“One hundred per cent on board. No doubt whatsoever,” Zac agrees.