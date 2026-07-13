Are Farmer Wants A Wife’s Zac and Maya still together? Mieke drops huge hint

Zac and Maya might have walked away from Farmer Wants A Wife as a couple, but are they still together?

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Filming for the 2026 series actually took place at the end of last year, meaning many months have passed since that fairytale moment.

With Farmer Alex and Eddy having already split, many fans are wondering whether Zac and Maya have found lasting love.

While Mieke wasn’t chosen in the final, she has dropped a huge hint about Zac and Maya’s relationship status.

Scroll down for all the details.

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Zac and Maya walked away from Farmer Wants A Wife as a couple, but are they still together? (Credit: Channel Seven)

Are Zac and Maya from Farmer Wants A Wife still together?

Neither Zac nor Maya has confirmed their relationship status, and fans will have to wait until the reunion to find out for sure.

However, speaking to New Idea, Mieke made a telling comment which seems to suggest fans can expect happy news!

“I was so happy for them,” she gushed when asked how she felt about the couple.

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“I’m not the kind of person to be like, ‘Oh, they’re happy and I’m single’.

“I’m so happy for them and I have so much respect for both of them as people.

“Obviously, I was so upset at the time that it wasn’t me, but that wasn’t a part of my plan.”

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Mieke went on to say that she was so happy they had found “love” together, in what could be a sign they are still going strong.

“I’m really happy that they’ve found love with each other,” she added.

“I think it’s really nice. I have so much respect for both of them as people. I can’t say a bad word about either of them.”

While Mieke was speaking retrospectively, her positive remarks seemed to be a sure sign that Zac and Maya are still together.

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Fans are convinced this photograph posted by Scarlett shows Zac and Maya together. (Credit: Instagram)

A social media post shared by Dylan’s match, Scarlett, has also added to the chatter, with fans convinced they spotted Zac and Maya in one shot.

In the Instagram carousel, shared in February, a blurry photograph appears to show Zac with his arm around a brunette woman, though their identities were unclear.

However, some fans are convinced the two people are Zac and Maya, leading to excitement that the couple are still together.

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But we will have to wait until the reunion to find out for sure.

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