Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman’s child, Connor Cruise, has been seen for the first time in almost two years.

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The 31-year-old shared a since-deleted photo of himself on Instagram enjoying the 2026 World Series this week with friends, at the Tampa Bay Rays vs Milwaukee Brewers game in Florida.

Connor Cruise (left in white T-shirt) shared a rare update. (Credit: Instagram)

While his parents are some of the most recognisable faces in Hollywood, he prefers to keep out of the spotlight. The last time he posted anything to social media was in January 2025.

He currently resides in Florida in a gated Scientology community where an insider source has shared that he “has lots of friends and seems very well-liked”.

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The 31-year-old also posts about his passion for deep-sea fishing and barbecuing on his various social media accounts.

Tom Cruise and Nicole Kidman quickly fell in love. (Credit: Getty)

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s whirlwind romance

When Tom and Nicole first locked eyes on the set of the motorsport movie Days of Thunder in 1990, neither could predict they had met their future spouse.

Cast as opposing love interests in the film, fiction quickly transitioned into real life as they fell hard and fast for one another, marrying in an intimate Christmas Eve ceremony in Colorado less than a year after meeting.

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Two years later, the young lovers adopted their first child, a baby girl they named Isabella. Their family was completed in 1995 when they then adopted Connor.

In their early years, the Kidman-Cruise family were frequently photographed, but in 25 years since the now-infamous 2001 divorce of the former power couple, images of Nicole with her eldest children have been almost non-existent.

Nicole suffered a miscarriage before she adopted Isabella and Connor with her former husband Tom. (Credit: Getty)

In 2006, Nicole wed fellow Australian Keith Urban, a country singer she had first met 18 months prior at a G’Day USA gala in Los Angeles.

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Two years later, they welcomed their first child together, a daughter they named Sunday Rose.

Then in 2011, their family was completed by the arrival of Faith Margaret, who was welcomed into the world via surrogate.

They were once a happy family. (Credit: Getty)

The couple then announced their split in September 2025, and finalised their divorce in January 2026.

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As for Tom, he went on to marry actress Katie Holmes in 2006 after just two months of dating, who fell pregnant with her first and only child Suri, who was born in April 2006.

Tom and Katie’s marriage ended tumultuously in 2012 after the latter filed for divorce, claiming in court documents that she wanted “to protect Suri from Scientology”.

Courtside at a Lakers Game in 2004. (Credit: Getty)

Who are Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s children?

Insider sources have alleged that Tom may currently be estranged from his biological child. He is, however, reportedly still close with his eldest children, Isabella and Connor, who are both Scientologists like their famous father.

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Despite growing up with their father in Beverley Hills (a four-hour flight from where their mother, step-father, and younger siblings were based in Nashville), Bella and Connor lived their lives mostly out of the spotlight.

Tom is rarely seen with his adoptive children. (Credit: Getty)

After graduating from West London’s Delmar Academy of Make-up and Hair, Bella pursued a career in fashion and even started her own line BKC (aka Bella Kidman Cruise) in 2018 where she sold garments adorned with her own drawings.

She regularly posts pictures of her art on Instagram.

In 2015, she married her longtime love, Max Parker, a British IT consultant. Neither of her parents attended, but Tom reportedly paid for the event and Nicole shared with PEOPLE at the time that she was “very happy for Bella”.

As for her younger brother, Connor has starred in several films as a child, before transitioning to a music career as a teenager.

Nicole Kidman and Tom Cruise’s children are all gown up. (Credit: Getty)

How close is Nicole Kidman with her adoptive children?

Despite the distance between them, Nicole has never wavered from her love for her two oldest children.

The 59-year-old has also kept the current state of her relationship with Connor and Isabella out of the public eye, especially in relation to her thoughts on Scientology.

Since her divorce from Tom, Nicole was branded a ‘suppressive person’ by the church, who in turn encouraged her Scientologist children to cut her out of their lives.

“I’ve chosen not to speak publicly about Scientology,” the Golden Globe winner shared with The Hollywood Reporter in 2013, adding: “I have two children who are Scientologists – and I utterly respect their beliefs.”

A year later in an interview with The Australian Women’s Weekly, she described them as “generous, kind and hardworking,” also revealing in an additional interview in 2015 that she stayed in touch with her eldest children with the help of technology.

In a further profile with our sister publication WHO in November 2018, Nicole shed new light on her relationship with Isabella and Connor, revealing that regardless of how they chose to live their lives, her love for them would always be unconditional.

“They have made choices to be Scientologists and, as a mother, it’s my job to love them,” she lamented.

“And I am an example of that tolerance and that’s what I believe – that no matter what your child does, the child has love and the child has to know there is available love and I’m open here.

“I think that’s so important because if that is taken away from a child, to sever that in any child, in any relationship, in any family – I believe it’s wrong. So that’s our job as a parent, to always offer unconditional love.”