Our fail-proof guide for Secret Santa gifts has something for everyone

Happy shopping!
If you’ve been tasked with buying Secret Santa gifts this year, fear not – we have you covered!

It might seem daunting because you want to grab a gift that someone will love, but you also don’t want to break the bank.

We’ve rounded up the best secret Santa gifts that cater to a variety of interests.

See our recommendations below. Happy Christmas shopping!

Alicia Silverstone Clueless
It’s time to get shopping! (Credit: Getty)
The best Secret Santa gifts to buy in 2025

Beauty and Cosmetics

Burts Bees Tropical Retreat Lip Balm Pack

Burts Bees Tropical Retreat Lip Balms
$19.99 from Priceline

The Body Shop Seasonal Hand Balm Trio

The Body Shop Seasonal Hand Balm Trio $29.00 from The Body Shop

The Body Shop Strawberry Mini Gift Bag

The Body Shop Strawberry Mini Gift Bag
$29.00 from The Body Shop

MCoBeauty Everyday Six Piece Makeup Set

MCoBeauty Everyday Six Piece Makeup Set
$17.00 from Big W

Guess Bella Vita Woman Eau de Toilette 30mL

Guess Bella Vita Eau de Toilette 30mL
$29.99 from Chemist Warehouse

Coach Eau de Parfum 90mL

Coach Eau de Parfum 90mL
$90.00 (was $160.00) from Priceline

Jimmy Choo Rose Passion Eau de Parfum 40mL

Jimmy Choo Rose Passion Eau de Parfum
$39.99 from Chemist Warehouse

Yves Saint Laurent Opium for Women Eau de Toilette 50mL

Yves Saint Laurent Opium 50mL
$99.99 from Chemist Warehouse

Home

Hottie Jollie Wine Glass Four Piece Set
$19.98 (was $39.95) from Myer

Heritage Bow Wine Glass Set of Four in Red

Heritage Bow Wine Glass Set of Four in Red
$29.98 (was $59.95) from Myer

Heritage Bella Scalloped Large Oval Platter

Heritage Bella Scalloped Large Oval Platter
$19.98 (was $39.95) from Myer

Heritage Lemon Pitcher

Heritage Lemon Pitcher
$24.98 (was $49.95) from Myer

Tech

Instax Fujifilm Mini Film 20 Pack

Instax Fujifilm Mini Film 20 Pack
$29.00 from Amazon

Sony Wireless Headphones

Sony Wireless Headphones
$69.95 from Myer

StylePro Kobo Clara Case with Hand Strap

StylePro Kobo Clara Case with Hand Strap $39.96 (was $49.95) from Myer

EKO Magnetic Wireless Car Charger

EKO Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
$24.45 ($was $34.95) from Big W

Accessories

Oroton Cecile CC Sleeve Card Holder

Oroton Cecile CC Sleeve Card Holder
$59.25 (was $79.00) from Oroton

Oroton Bamboo Small Umbrella

Oroton Bamboo Small Umbrella
$52.46 (was $69.95) from Oroton

Pandora Sparkling Infinity Stud Earrings

Pandora Sparkling Infinity Stud Earrings $39.20 (was $49.00) from Pandora

Estella Bartlett Croissant Necklace

Estella Bartlett Croissant Necklace
$50.00 from David Jones

Travel

Oroton Cecile Luggage Tag

Oroton Cecile Luggage Tag
$51.75 (was $69.00) from Oroton

Samsonite Memory Foam Travel Pillow

Samsonite Memory Foam Travel Pillow
$22.17 (was $36.95) from Myer

ProCase Travel Size Jewellery Box

ProCase Travel Size Jewellery Box
$39.20 (was $49.00) from Amazon

Country Road Embroidered Cosmetic Case

Country Road Embroidered Cosmetic Case
$29.96 (was $39.95) from David Jones

Books

The Worst thing I’ve Ever Done by Clare Stephens
$16.00 from Amazon

Everybody Loves Cake: Sweet Bakes & Stories by Alisha Henderson

Everybody Loves Cake: Sweet Bakes & Stories by Alisha Henderson
$35.00 from Amazon

All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert

All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert

$24.00 from Big W

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins

$20.00 from Big W

Profile picture of Briannah Devlin
Journalist Briannah Devlin Digital Content Producer

