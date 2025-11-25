Our fail-proof guide for Secret Santa gifts has something for everyone

If you’ve been tasked with buying Secret Santa gifts this year, fear not – we have you covered!
It might seem daunting because you want to grab a gift that someone will love, but you also don’t want to break the bank.
We’ve rounded up the best secret Santa gifts that cater to a variety of interests.
See our recommendations below. Happy Christmas shopping!
The best Secret Santa gifts to buy in 2025
Beauty and Cosmetics
Burts Bees Tropical Retreat Lip Balms
$19.99 from Priceline
The Body Shop Seasonal Hand Balm Trio $29.00 from The Body Shop
The Body Shop Strawberry Mini Gift Bag
$29.00 from The Body Shop
MCoBeauty Everyday Six Piece Makeup Set
$17.00 from Big W
Guess Bella Vita Eau de Toilette 30mL
$29.99 from Chemist Warehouse
Coach Eau de Parfum 90mL
$90.00 (was $160.00) from Priceline
Jimmy Choo Rose Passion Eau de Parfum
$39.99 from Chemist Warehouse
Yves Saint Laurent Opium 50mL
$99.99 from Chemist Warehouse
Home
Hottie Jollie Wine Glass Four Piece Set
$19.98 (was $39.95) from Myer
Heritage Bow Wine Glass Set of Four in Red
$29.98 (was $59.95) from Myer
Heritage Bella Scalloped Large Oval Platter
$19.98 (was $39.95) from Myer
Heritage Lemon Pitcher
$24.98 (was $49.95) from Myer
Tech
Instax Fujifilm Mini Film 20 Pack
$29.00 from Amazon
Sony Wireless Headphones
$69.95 from Myer
StylePro Kobo Clara Case with Hand Strap $39.96 (was $49.95) from Myer
EKO Magnetic Wireless Car Charger
$24.45 ($was $34.95) from Big W
Accessories
Oroton Cecile CC Sleeve Card Holder
$59.25 (was $79.00) from Oroton
Oroton Bamboo Small Umbrella
$52.46 (was $69.95) from Oroton
Pandora Sparkling Infinity Stud Earrings $39.20 (was $49.00) from Pandora
Estella Bartlett Croissant Necklace
$50.00 from David Jones
Travel
Oroton Cecile Luggage Tag
$51.75 (was $69.00) from Oroton
Samsonite Memory Foam Travel Pillow
$22.17 (was $36.95) from Myer
ProCase Travel Size Jewellery Box
$39.20 (was $49.00) from Amazon
Country Road Embroidered Cosmetic Case
$29.96 (was $39.95) from David Jones
Books
The Worst thing I’ve Ever Done by Clare Stephens
$16.00 from Amazon
Everybody Loves Cake: Sweet Bakes & Stories by Alisha Henderson
$35.00 from Amazon
All the Way to the River by Elizabeth Gilbert
$24.00 from Big W
The Let Them Theory by Mel Robbins
$20.00 from Big W